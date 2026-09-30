Paradigm Tax Evasion Scheme: Porisky And Gould Lose Final Tax And GST Appeals

Russell Porisky, founder of the Paradigm Education Group, was sentenced in 2016 to five and a half years in jail and a $259,482 fine for counselling fraud and tax evasion. His co-accused and common-law spouse, Elaine Gould, received a related sentence for her own tax evasion conviction.

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Published: March 4, 2020

Last Updated: September 28, 2026

Overview: The Paradigm Tax Evasion Scheme and the End of the Porisky Litigation

Russell Porisky, founder of the Paradigm Education Group, was sentenced in 2016 to five and a half years in jail and a $259,482 fine for counselling fraud and tax evasion. His co-accused and common-law spouse, Elaine Gould, received a related sentence for her own tax evasion conviction.

Both were also reassessed by the CRA for unpaid income tax, unremitted GST, and failure-to-file penalties tied to the same conduct. That parallel civil fight over the assessments continued long after the criminal sentences were served, and it has now reached its conclusion: the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the couple’s appeal in Porisky v. Canada, 2025 FCA 197, and the Supreme Court of Canada has denied leave to appeal further (SCC file 42178).

This refresh brings the original 2020 sentencing story up to date with the final word from Canada’s courts on the CRA tax audit and reassessment side of the Paradigm affair.

Background: What Was the Paradigm Education Group?

From 2004 to 2008, Mr. Porisky and Ms. Gould promoted and distributed Mr. Porisky’s tax evasion theories to the public through the Paradigm Education Group. The Paradigm system asserted that Canada’s tax legislation could be interpreted to permit an individual to opt out of paying income tax and to opt out of collecting and remitting GST, by declaring himself or herself a “natural person” rather than an “artificial person.” Mr. Porisky described the ordinary tax system as a form of economic slavery and taught the theory at paid seminars attended by more than 800 people. Followers of the theory, sometimes referred to informally as “Poriskyites,” spread the approach well beyond the couple themselves.

The Paradigm operation was run as a franchise-style, multi-level marketing model. Ms. Gould and Mr. Porisky organized and sold tickets to Paradigm seminars, sold books, training manuals, and videos, and took a share of the fees earned by “educators” who taught Paradigm’s concepts to others. Over the five years in issue, they generated more than $1.4 million in gross revenue. They reported no income, paid no income tax, and neither collected nor remitted GST on any of it.

Mr. Porisky and Ms. Gould were convicted of criminal tax offences after a second trial in 2016 (their first, 2012 conviction had been overturned on appeal). Mr. Porisky was convicted of counselling others to evade tax and of two counts of his own tax evasion; he was sentenced to five and a half years in jail, less credit for time already served, and fined $259,482. Ms. Gould was convicted of tax evasion and fined $38,241. More than 30 other individuals connected to Paradigm, including several who worked as Paradigm “educators,” have separately been convicted of criminal tax evasion offences.

The CRA treated Mr. Porisky and Ms. Gould as equal partners in a partnership, and treated the Paradigm activities as a business and therefore a source of income. On that basis, the CRA reassessed each of them for unreported income of $569,277 for the 2004 to 2008 taxation years, assessed net GST of $67,165.17 as unremitted, assessed failure-to-file penalties under section 162 of the Income Tax Act, and in Ms. Gould’s case assessed a gross negligence penalty for the 2004 taxation year.

The resulting Tax Court appeals were filed in 2012 but held in abeyance from roughly June 2013 to October 2019 so that the criminal proceedings could run their course first. The Tax Court finally heard the appeals in November 2022 in Vancouver.

Key Issues and Findings: From the Tax Court to the Supreme Court

The Tax Court of Canada Decision

In Porisky v. The King, 2024 TCC 84, Justice Susan Wong dismissed the appeals. She found that the evidence clearly showed the Paradigm Education Group was a business source of income, that Mr. Porisky and Ms. Gould operated it as equal partners, and that the couple’s “convoluted and head-spinning interpretation of the tax legislation” did not change that conclusion. Because the taxpayers offered no real evidence to challenge the assessed amounts, the Tax Court found the CRA had correctly allocated the income between them, correctly imposed the failure-to-file penalty against Ms. Gould, since she filed a 2004 return only after receiving a demand from the CRA, and correctly imposed the gross negligence penalty, since Mr. Porisky’s own decision to report no income and no tax payable amounted to a false statement. One of Mr. Porisky’s own appeals, which duplicated a section 160 assessment already at issue in Ms. Gould’s file, was quashed rather than decided on the merits.

The Federal Court of Appeal Decision

The Federal Court of Appeal heard the further appeal in Vancouver and delivered judgment from the bench the same day, November 4, 2025, in Porisky v. Canada, 2025 FCA 197. Writing for the court, Monaghan J.A. held that every argument the taxpayers raised turned on accepting Mr. Porisky’s interpretation of Stewart v. Canada, 2002 SCC 46, the Supreme Court of Canada’s leading decision on when an activity is a source of income.

The two-stage Stewart test asks first whether the activity is undertaken in pursuit of profit or is a personal endeavour, and, if it has the potential to be commercial in nature, whether it was in fact carried on in a sufficiently commercial manner. The Federal Court of Appeal noted that it has consistently rejected the “natural person” style of argument in prior cases, citing Meerman v. Canada, 2019 FCA 119 (leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada refused, file 38886, February 13, 2020), De Geest v. Canada, 2022 FCA 22, and Shull v. Canada, 2025 FCA 25. Finding no error of law and no palpable and overriding error in the Tax Court’s findings, the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal with costs.

The Tax Court Costs Endorsement

After the 2024 TCC 84 decision, the Tax Court also dealt with costs. The CRA sought a lump-sum costs award reflecting the length and complexity of the litigation, and the Tax Court’s endorsement on costs, issued in 2025, awarded costs on a partial indemnity basis.

The Supreme Court of Canada Leave Application

Mr. Porisky and Ms. Gould, again unrepresented, applied to the Supreme Court of Canada for leave to appeal (file 42178). Their application argued, among other things, that the Federal Court of Appeal had failed to properly apply the two-stage Stewart test and that its judgment, if left standing, would allow the government to violate the taxpayers’ rights under the Canadian Bill of Rights. The Supreme Court of Canada granted the taxpayers’ motion to extend the time to serve and file their leave application, but dismissed the application for leave to appeal itself, with costs.

Practical Implications for Canadian Taxpayers

The Porisky and Gould litigation is now closed at every level, from the Tax Court of Canada through the Federal Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada, and the result is consistent with more than two decades of Canadian tax case law. “Detaxer” or “natural person” theories, whatever their packaging, have never succeeded in a Canadian court, and the Supreme Court of Canada has now declined even to hear argument on the point in this case.

For any Canadian taxpayer who received Paradigm materials, attended a similar seminar, or has been approached by a promoter making comparable claims, the case is a clear warning. The CRA can and does treat gross revenue from selling seminars, books, or other materials as business income even where the seller insists there is no business. Where a taxpayer fails to file returns or file GST/HST returns, the CRA is not limited to the ordinary reassessment period, and where a false statement is involved the CRA can and typically will add a gross negligence penalty on top of the underlying tax and GST/HST owing.

The case also illustrates the risk of appearing before the Tax Court, the Federal Court of Appeal, or the Supreme Court of Canada without representation. Both Mr. Porisky and Ms. Gould represented themselves throughout the civil litigation, and in each of the three decisions the court found that they had not put forward evidence or legal argument capable of displacing the CRA’s position. Complex questions about whether an activity is a business, whether a partnership exists, and how GST registration and remittance obligations apply are precisely the kind of issues where experienced representation makes a material difference to the outcome.

Takeaway

The Paradigm Education Group’s core promise, that a taxpayer could redefine himself or herself as a “natural person” and step outside the income tax and GST systems, has now been rejected by the Tax Court of Canada, the Federal Court of Appeal, and, by refusing leave, the Supreme Court of Canada. More than 30 individuals connected with Paradigm have already been convicted of criminal tax offences, and the civil reassessments against the scheme’s own founders have now survived every level of appeal available. Canadians who are contacted by promoters offering similar theories, or who have already relied on one, should not wait for a comparable result before getting independent tax advice.

Pro Tax Tips

Canadians who receive materials from a group promising to eliminate income tax or GST obligations through reinterpretation of the legislation should treat that promise as a serious red flag and speak with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before adopting it, since the CRA and the courts have never accepted these theories and the promoter can face criminal exposure in addition to the client.

Taxpayers who have already filed returns based on a similar theory, or who have simply not filed at all, are generally better served by addressing the exposure proactively than by waiting for a CRA tax audit to arrive, and a properly prepared application under the CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program can in appropriate cases reduce or eliminate the gross negligence penalties and prosecution risk that come with a later CRA-initiated reassessment.

Anyone facing a CRA reassessment involving a partnership or business characterization dispute, or a related GST assessment, should also be cautious about proceeding through the Tax Court, the Federal Court of Appeal, or the Supreme Court of Canada without representation, since this case shows how quickly an unrepresented taxpayer’s position can be dismissed once a court has already rejected the same legal theory in earlier cases.

FAQs

What was the Paradigm Education Group?

The Paradigm Education Group was an organization founded by Russell Porisky that taught paying attendees a theory under which a person could avoid income tax and GST obligations by declaring himself or herself a “natural person” rather than an “artificial person.” The theory has never been accepted by any Canadian court.

Who are Russell Porisky and Elaine Gould?

Russell Porisky was the founder of the Paradigm Education Group. Elaine Gould, his common-law spouse, helped organize and sell Paradigm seminars, books, and other materials. Both were convicted of criminal tax offences and were later reassessed by the CRA for unpaid income tax and GST tied to the same activities.

What criminal convictions did Porisky and Gould receive?

Mr. Porisky was convicted of counselling others to commit fraud by evading tax and of two counts of his own income tax evasion, and was sentenced in 2016 to five and a half years in jail and a $259,482 fine. Ms. Gould was convicted of tax evasion and fined $38,241.

How much did the CRA assess Porisky and Gould for unpaid income tax and GST?

The CRA assessed each of Mr. Porisky and Ms. Gould for unreported income of $569,277 over the 2004 to 2008 taxation years, and assessed $67,165.17 in unremitted net GST, plus failure-to-file penalties and, in Ms. Gould’s case, a gross negligence penalty.

What did the Tax Court of Canada decide in Porisky v. The King, 2024 TCC 84?

The Tax Court dismissed the appeals, finding that the Paradigm Education Group was a business carried on by Mr. Porisky and Ms. Gould as equal partners, that the CRA’s income allocation and penalty assessments were correct, and that one of Mr. Porisky’s appeals duplicating a section 160 assessment should be quashed. See Porisky v. The King, 2024 TCC 84.

Why did the Federal Court of Appeal dismiss the appeal in Porisky v. Canada, 2025 FCA 197?

The Federal Court of Appeal held that every argument the taxpayers raised depended on accepting Mr. Porisky’s interpretation of Stewart v. Canada, 2002 SCC 46, an interpretation the court had already rejected in earlier cases, and found no error of law or palpable and overriding error in the Tax Court’s reasoning.

What is the two-stage source-of-income test from Stewart v. Canada?

Under Stewart v. Canada, 2002 SCC 46, a court first asks whether an activity is undertaken in pursuit of profit or is a personal endeavour, and, if the activity has the potential to be commercial, whether it was in fact carried on in a sufficiently commercial manner to be a source of income for tax purposes.

Did the Supreme Court of Canada agree to hear a further appeal?

No. The Supreme Court of Canada granted the taxpayers’ motion to extend the time to file their leave application, but dismissed the application for leave to appeal itself, with costs, under SCC file 42178.

What GST obligations apply to someone who claims to be a “natural person” rather than a business?

None of that terminology changes a taxpayer’s obligations under the Excise Tax Act. Where an activity is found to be a business, or is carried on as part of a partnership, the CRA can require GST registration, collection, and remittance regardless of how the taxpayer characterizes his or her own legal status.

Can a partnership be found to exist even without a written partnership agreement?

Yes. The Tax Court found that Mr. Porisky and Ms. Gould operated the Paradigm Education Group as equal partners based on how the activity was actually carried out, including how revenue and responsibilities were shared, rather than on the existence of any formal partnership agreement. For more on how partnership status is determined for tax purposes, see our guide to Canadian partnership status for income tax.

What penalties apply for failing to file tax returns and for gross negligence?

Failing to file a return can trigger a penalty under section 162 of the Income Tax Act, while a false statement or omission made knowingly or under circumstances amounting to gross negligence can trigger a gross negligence penalty under subsection 163(2) of the Income Tax Act or the equivalent provision in the Excise Tax Act. For more detail, see our articles on income tax gross negligence penalties and GST/HST gross negligence penalties.

What should taxpayers do if they participated in a Paradigm-style program or similar tax scheme?

Taxpayers who have relied on a similar theory, whether through Paradigm or another promoter, should speak with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer promptly, since correcting past filings before the CRA opens a tax audit generally leaves more options available, including a possible Voluntary Disclosures Program application, than waiting for the CRA to act first.

Related Reading

De-Taxers (Tax Protest Movement)

When the CRA Recharacterizes Capital Gains as Business Income: Happy Valley Farms, Stewart v. Canada, and the Legal Framework Governing CRA Tax Audits and Reassessments

Canadian Partnership Status for Income Tax

Income Tax Gross Negligence Penalties

GST/HST Gross Negligence Penalties

Choptiany et al. v. The King, 2022 TCC 112: Misleading Litigation Tactics in a Gross Negligence Penalty Dispute

Recent Fiscal Arbitrators Gross Negligence Penalty Appeals

Tax Court Won’t Uphold Gross-Negligence Penalties: Taxpayer Not Aware of Accountant Errors

Unfiled GST/HST Returns

Unfiled Tax Returns

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.