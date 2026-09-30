When Relying On A Tax Preparer And Ignoring Tax-Return Red Flags Becomes Wilful Blindness: A Canadian Tax Lawyer’s Analysis Of Kane v. The King

A taxpayer who relies on a tax preparer may assume that any error in the resulting tax return is primarily the preparer’s responsibility. Canadian tax law is more demanding.

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Overview: When Tax-Return Red Flags Can Lead to a CRA Gross Negligence Penalty

A taxpayer who relies on a tax preparer may assume that any error in the resulting tax return is primarily the preparer’s responsibility. Canadian tax law is more demanding. Where a tax return contains a false statement or omission, subsection 163(2) of the Income Tax Act can impose a significant CRA tax penalty if the taxpayer acted knowingly or in circumstances amounting to gross negligence. Reliance on a tax preparer does not automatically protect a taxpayer where obvious warning signs called for further inquiry.

Although subsection 163(2) penalties are commonly referred to as “gross negligence penalties,” the provision contains two distinct branches: knowledge, which can include knowledge imputed through wilful blindness, and circumstances amounting to gross negligence. Kane was decided on wilful blindness under the knowledge branch. This distinction is important because the labels should not obscure the separate legal tests.

That issue was central in Kane v. The King, 2026 TCC 168 (see paras. 1–4). Paul Kane reported $57,512 of employment income for 2009 but claimed a net business loss of $206,925.83, even though, as the Tax Court put it, “there was no business.” The fictitious loss was intended to offset his employment income, generate an immediate refund of approximately $13,283, and create losses that could be carried back to earlier taxation years for additional refunds. The CRA denied the business loss and imposed a penalty under subsection 163(2).

The Tax Court focused on whether Kane had been wilfully blind when the false tax return was filed. Wilful blindness is distinct from ordinary carelessness. It arises where a taxpayer recognizes circumstances that call for inquiry but deliberately chooses not to investigate because the taxpayer does not want to know the truth. In that situation, the law can impute knowledge to the taxpayer for purposes of subsection 163(2).

The Court identified numerous warning signs. Kane was claiming an exceptionally large loss despite having no actual business, expected refunds far beyond what he had historically received, dealt with an unfamiliar tax-preparation organization, signed unusual documents, and understood that the arrangement might involve a pyramid scheme or “scam.” His spouse had also expressed concerns, yet he did not obtain independent advice before the return was filed. The Court concluded that the circumstances “cried out” for inquiry and that Kane had suppressed his suspicions.

“Reliance on a tax preparer does not give a taxpayer permission to ignore obvious warning signs. Where a tax result appears extraordinary, the underlying transaction makes little sense, or the taxpayer has reason to question what is being reported, failing to make reasonable inquiries can become much more than simple carelessness. It can support a finding of wilful blindness and a substantial CRA tax penalty,” says David J. Rotfleisch, a Certified Specialist in Taxation and an experienced Canadian tax lawyer.

Kane does not mean that every mistake in a tax return, or every failure to review a return carefully, results in a subsection 163(2) penalty. The CRA bears the burden of establishing the facts that justify the penalty, and the jurisprudence distinguishes ordinary negligence from the more serious conduct captured by wilful blindness or gross negligence. The case instead illustrates how the combination of an implausible tax result, multiple red flags, and deliberate non-inquiry can expose a taxpayer to a penalty even where a third party prepared the return.

If the CRA has proposed or assessed a gross negligence penalty based on an allegedly false tax return, a top Canadian tax lawyer can review the surrounding facts, the taxpayer’s dealings with the tax preparer, the warning signs identified by the CRA, and whether the evidence actually meets the statutory threshold under subsection 163(2).

Several warning signs, alone or combined, can point toward wilful blindness rather than an honest mistake:

A business loss, deduction, or refund far larger than the taxpayer’s income or filing history would explain

No real business or transaction capable of generating the reported numbers

An unfamiliar tax preparer or promoter, or one not identified on the return itself

Signing a non-disclosure or non-circumvention agreement as part of the arrangement

An inability to explain, in plain terms, how the claimed loss or deduction was calculated

Warnings from a spouse, family member, or advisor that the arrangement “sounds like a scam”

No independent second opinion sought before the return was filed

Background: How a Fictitious Business Loss Led to a CRA Tax Penalty in Kane

Paul Kane was an employee who earned $57,512 of employment income in 2009. He had historically used H&R Block to prepare his income tax returns, but for his 2009 return he became involved with DSC Lifestyles Services and Fiscal Arbitrators after being introduced to the arrangement through his brother-in-law and a friend.

The return prepared by DSC reported gross business income of $67,977.24 and expenses of $274,903.07, producing a net business loss of $206,925.83. The problem was fundamental: Kane did not operate the business from which the loss supposedly arose. The Tax Court described the claimed business loss as “a fiction.”

The fictitious loss was intended to offset Kane’s employment income and generate a refund of approximately $13,283 for 2009. The arrangement also contemplated carrying the resulting non-capital loss back to the 2006, 2007, and 2008 taxation years. Documents provided by DSC projected total refunds of approximately $45,226, before fees payable in connection with the arrangement.

After the CRA questioned the claimed business loss, Kane eventually had H&R Block prepare a revised 2009 income tax return. The CRA nevertheless assessed him on November 24, 2011, denied the fictitious business loss, and imposed a penalty under subsection 163(2) of the Income Tax Act.

Before the Tax Court, the underlying business loss was no longer in dispute. The only issue was whether the subsection 163(2) penalty had been properly imposed. Kane represented himself and, during closing argument, acknowledged that he had been wilfully blind. The Tax Court ultimately dismissed his appeal and upheld the CRA tax penalty, with costs payable to the CRA.

When Does Ignoring Tax-Return Red Flags Become Wilful Blindness?

Subsection 163(2) of the Income Tax Act permits the CRA to impose a penalty where a taxpayer knowingly, or under circumstances amounting to gross negligence, makes or participates in a false statement or omission in a tax return. Under subsection 163(3), the CRA bears the burden of establishing the facts that justify the penalty.

In general terms, subsection 163(2) provides for a penalty equal to the greater of $100 and 50% of the amount determined under its statutory formula, which is generally tied to the tax understatement or specified overstatement attributable to the false statement or omission. The penalty is therefore not simply 50% of the amount of a false deduction, loss, or omission itself. For a broader discussion of CRA gross negligence penalties and the CRA’s burden of proof, see our related Taxpage guidance.

In Kane v. The King, the Tax Court relied on the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision in Wynter v. Canada, 2017 FCA 195 to distinguish wilful blindness from gross negligence. Wilful blindness relates to the knowledge branch of subsection 163(2). It arises where a taxpayer becomes aware of circumstances that call for inquiry but deliberately chooses not to investigate because the taxpayer does not want to know the truth. In those circumstances, the law can impute knowledge of the false statement to the taxpayer.

The key element is deliberate ignorance. It is not enough that a taxpayer was careless, failed to understand a tax rule, or made a mistake. The evidence must support the conclusion that the taxpayer recognized reasons for suspicion and nevertheless chose not to pursue the inquiry that those circumstances required. As the Tax Court explained in Kane, wilful blindness involves an actual process of suppressing a suspicion.

Gross negligence is a separate concept. It is assessed objectively and requires conduct that falls markedly below what would be expected of a reasonable taxpayer. Wynter captures the distinction succinctly: the wilfully blind taxpayer “knew better,” while the grossly negligent taxpayer “ought to have known better.” The two concepts can arise from similar facts, but they should not be treated as interchangeable.

Whether a taxpayer was wilfully blind therefore depends heavily on the surrounding circumstances. Courts consider whether there were warning signs that should have prompted questions, including the magnitude of the tax benefit, the obviousness of the false statement, unusual conduct by the tax preparer, incomprehensible explanations, and the taxpayer’s failure to seek clarification or independent advice. Those factors, developed in Torres v. The Queen, 2013 TCC 380, aff’d in Strachan v. Canada, 2015 FCA 60 and applied in Kane, provide the framework for determining whether a taxpayer merely failed to exercise sufficient care or deliberately avoided learning the truth.

The distinction matters because subsection 163(2) is aimed at serious misconduct, not every incorrect CRA tax return. A taxpayer may lose a deduction or have a CRA tax reassessment upheld without necessarily being liable for a gross negligence penalty. The additional penalty requires the CRA to establish the higher statutory threshold of knowledge, including knowledge imputed through wilful blindness, or circumstances amounting to gross negligence.

What Red Flags Did the Tax Court Find in Kane v. The King?

In Kane v. The King, the Tax Court applied the warning-sign factors developed in Torres v. The Queen, 2013 TCC 380 to determine whether Kane had deliberately ignored circumstances that called for further inquiry. The Court did not rely on any single fact. Instead, it considered the cumulative effect of numerous red flags surrounding the preparation and filing of his 2009 income tax return.

One of the most significant warning signs was the magnitude of the claimed tax benefit. Kane earned $57,512 of employment income but his return reported a net business loss of $206,925.83, despite the absence of any actual business. The arrangement was expected to generate a refund of approximately $13,283 for 2009 and additional refunds through loss carrybacks to bare taxation years. DSC documentation projected total refunds of approximately $45,226. The Court found that the size of the claimed loss and resulting refunds should have prompted further questions.

The false statement was also readily detectable. The business schedule reported gross business income of $67,977.24 and a single expense of $274,903.07 described as “AMT TO PRINCIPAL FR AGENT,” producing the $206,925.83 loss. Kane had no business capable of generating those amounts. The Court found that reviewing the return before it was filed would have exposed an obvious inconsistency between Kane’s actual circumstances and the tax position being claimed.

There were additional warning signs surrounding DSC itself. Kane had previously relied on H&R Block, generally paying approximately $150 for tax-return preparation, but became involved with DSC under a substantially different arrangement. His return did not identify the tax preparer, he signed a “Non Circumvention & Non Disclosure Agreement,” and he could not meaningfully explain how the DSC program worked. He also testified that he understood the arrangement to involve some form of pyramid scheme or “scam,” while at the same time expecting an unusually large tax refund.

Kane also received warnings from people close to him. His spouse had concerns about the arrangement from the outset because it appeared too good to be true and involved obtaining money back through the tax system. She chose not to use DSC herself. Despite those concerns, Kane did not seek advice from another tax professional or contact the CRA before authorizing the filing of the return.

Taken together, these circumstances led the Tax Court to conclude that the warning signs went well beyond ordinary carelessness. The Court found that the facts “cried out” for inquiry and that Kane chose to ignore the warning signs because he hoped to benefit from the promised refunds. The Court therefore concluded that he had suppressed his suspicions and was wilfully blind to the false statements in his tax return.

Can Reliance on a Tax Preparer Defeat a CRA Gross Negligence Penalty?

Reliance on an accountant or tax preparer can be relevant when determining whether a subsection 163(2) penalty is justified, but it is not an automatic defence. The central question remains the taxpayer’s own conduct and state of mind. A taxpayer who provides complete information, receives a plausible explanation, and has no obvious reason to doubt the return may be in a very different position from a taxpayer who encounters significant warning signs and chooses not to investigate them.

The Federal Court of Appeal’s decision in Findlay v. Canada, 2000 DTC 6345 (FCA), is also important. The Court held that the gross negligence of a tax preparer is not automatically attributable to the taxpayer and emphasized that the CRA bears the burden of proving the taxpayer’s own culpable conduct under subsection 163(2). That principle does not protect a taxpayer who deliberately ignores obvious warning signs, but it prevents the preparer’s negligence, standing alone, from becoming the taxpayer’s gross negligence. See also our Taxpage discussion of taxpayer reliance on accountants and gross-negligence penalties.

Kane v. The King falls on the latter side of that line. Kane did not merely sign a return containing a technical error prepared by someone else. He claimed a fictitious business loss exceeding $206,000 despite having no actual business, expected unusually large refunds, dealt with an unfamiliar tax-preparation organization, signed unusual documents, and understood that the arrangement might involve a pyramid scheme or “scam.” The Tax Court found that those circumstances required inquiry and that Kane deliberately failed to make it.

Similar reasoning appears in McCutcheon v. The King, 2026 TCC 57 and O’Hagan v. The King, 2023 TCC 52. In those cases, taxpayers became involved in arrangements involving fictitious business losses and unusual tax-preparation practices. The courts focused not simply on the fact that a preparer had created the tax position, but on whether the taxpayers ignored facts that should have caused them to question what was being reported.

Tshibungu v. The King, 2025 TCC 74 provides another useful distinction. The Tax Court did not treat the tax preparer’s alleged misconduct as sufficient, by itself, to establish the taxpayer’s liability. Instead, the Court examined the taxpayer’s own conduct. Penalties were upheld for claims supported by implausible transactions and deliberate non-inquiry, while penalties relating to less suspicious claims were vacated.

These cases show that reliance on a tax preparer is highly fact-specific. Signing an incorrect return does not automatically establish wilful blindness or gross negligence. At the same time, a taxpayer cannot avoid a CRA tax penalty simply by pointing to the preparer where the surrounding circumstances made the tax position obviously questionable and the taxpayer chose not to ask further questions.

The practical distinction is between reasonable reliance and deliberate non-inquiry. Where the return contains an unusual loss, deduction, credit, or refund that does not match the taxpayer’s actual circumstances, the existence of a tax preparer may not protect the taxpayer if the warning signs were too significant to ignore.

Does Correcting the Tax Return Later Remove the CRA Penalty?

Correcting an inaccurate tax return after it has been filed does not automatically eliminate a subsection 163(2) penalty. The key issue is whether the taxpayer acted knowingly, through wilful blindness, or in circumstances amounting to gross negligence when the false statement or omission was originally made. Later conduct may provide context, but it does not necessarily undo the taxpayer’s earlier state of mind.

That distinction was important in Kane v. The King. After the CRA began questioning the fictitious business loss, Kane eventually went to H&R Block and had a revised 2009 income tax return prepared. By that point, however, the original return containing the false business loss had already been filed.

The Tax Court focused on what Kane knew, suspected, and chose not to investigate before the original return was filed. The Court found that the warning signs existed at that time and that Kane had suppressed his suspicions because he hoped to obtain the promised refunds. His later decision to correct the return did not alter that earlier finding of wilful blindness.

The Court also acknowledged that Kane sincerely regretted becoming involved in the arrangement (see para. 44). But remorse after the fact could not reverse the penalty. Similarly, the fact that Kane never actually received the anticipated refund did not mean that the subsection 163(2) penalty had been improperly assessed.

Accordingly, a later amended return, cooperation with the CRA, or regret may form part of the factual record, but those steps do not automatically erase a CRA gross negligence penalty. The central inquiry remains the taxpayer’s conduct and state of mind when the false tax position was originally reported.

The timing point is reinforced by O’Hagan v. The King, 2023 TCC 52, where the Tax Court stated that whether a false statement justifies a subsection 163(2) penalty is determined at the time the return is filed. Post-filing conduct may provide context, but it does not retroactively change the taxpayer’s state of mind when the return was filed.

Kane should not, however, be read as meaning that proactive correction can never produce penalty relief. A taxpayer who discovers non-compliance before CRA enforcement action may, depending on the facts, qualify for relief through the CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program (VDP). Under the current VDP, an accepted disclosure may provide relief from gross-negligence penalties and other consequences. Timing and voluntariness are critical; Kane is materially different because the correction occurred only after the CRA had begun questioning the fictitious loss.

Key Takeaways: When Tax-Return Red Flags Can Turn Into Wilful Blindness

Kane v. The King confirms that a CRA gross negligence penalty under subsection 163(2) does not arise simply because a tax return is incorrect. The CRA must establish that the taxpayer knowingly made or participated in a false statement, including through wilful blindness, or acted in circumstances amounting to gross negligence.

Wilful blindness requires more than ordinary carelessness. It arises where the taxpayer recognizes circumstances that call for inquiry but deliberately avoids making that inquiry. Gross negligence is different. It focuses on whether the taxpayer’s conduct fell markedly below what would be expected of a reasonable taxpayer.

Reliance on a tax preparer can be relevant, but it is not an automatic defence. The taxpayer’s own knowledge, conduct, inquiries, and surrounding circumstances remain important. At the same time, using a tax preparer does not automatically establish wilful blindness or gross negligence. The courts distinguish ordinary mistakes, poor recordkeeping, and carelessness from the more serious misconduct required under subsection 163(2).

Kane also shows how multiple warning signs can become decisive when considered together. The fictitious business loss, unusually large expected refunds, unusual documents, questionable tax-preparation arrangement, warnings from Kane’s spouse, and failure to obtain independent advice all contributed to the Court’s conclusion that he had deliberately ignored reasons for concern.

Correcting a tax return later does not necessarily remove a CRA gross negligence penalty. The Court will focus primarily on the taxpayer’s conduct and state of mind when the false statement or omission was originally made. Later cooperation, regret, or corrective action may form part of the factual record, but they do not automatically undo an earlier finding of wilful blindness.

“Subsection 163(2) is not intended to punish every tax mistake. The real question is whether the taxpayer crossed the line from carelessness into serious misconduct by ignoring warning signs that called for further inquiry,” says David J. Rotfleisch.

Pro Tax Tips: How to Respond to a Proposed CRA Gross Negligence Penalty

A proposed subsection 163(2) penalty should be analyzed separately from the underlying CRA tax reassessment. The fact that a deduction, loss, credit, or other tax position is ultimately denied does not, by itself, establish wilful blindness or gross negligence. The CRA must still establish the additional facts necessary to justify the penalty.

The CRA’s burden also extends to the factual basis for the amount of the penalty. Where the quantum is disputed, the taxpayer should examine how the CRA applied the statutory formula and whether the evidence supports the tax understatement, loss, credit, or other amount attributed to the alleged false statement. A valid underlying adjustment does not relieve the CRA from establishing the facts that justify the subsection 163(2) penalty itself.

Where a tax return produces an unusually large refund, loss, deduction, or other result that appears inconsistent with the taxpayer’s actual circumstances, the taxpayer should obtain a clear explanation before the return is filed. If the explanation is difficult to understand, the preparer cannot identify the legal basis for the position, or the arrangement contains unusual restrictions or documents, obtaining an independent second opinion may be particularly important.

Taxpayers should also preserve the evidence surrounding preparation of the return. Engagement letters, emails, questionnaires, working papers, explanations provided by the tax preparer, documents supplied to the preparer, and records of questions asked can become important if the CRA later alleges that the taxpayer ignored warning signs. The subsection 163(2) analysis is highly fact-specific and depends significantly on what the taxpayer knew, what information was available, and what inquiries were made at the relevant time.

If the CRA proposes or assesses a gross negligence penalty, an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can review not only whether the underlying tax adjustment is correct, but also whether the CRA has met the separate statutory threshold for the penalty. Cases such as Kane, Chennenkunnath (2026 TCC 112), and Tshibungu demonstrate that an incorrect tax return and a subsection 163(2) penalty are not necessarily the same legal issue.

“Where the CRA proposes a gross negligence penalty, taxpayers should not assume that losing the underlying tax issue automatically means the penalty is valid. The penalty has its own statutory threshold, and the evidence must be examined separately to determine whether the CRA can actually establish knowledge, wilful blindness, or gross negligence,” says David J. Rotfleisch.

The underlying CRA tax reassessment and the subsection 163(2) penalty should be reviewed separately. If the penalty arises from a CRA tax audit, the taxpayer should preserve communications with the tax preparer, determine what information and explanations were provided before filing, identify any alleged warning signs, and assess whether the CRA can actually establish knowledge, wilful blindness, or gross negligence. An experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer can also review the available objection and appeal rights.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs): CRA Gross Negligence Penalties and Wilful Blindness

What is a CRA gross negligence penalty under subsection 163(2)?

Subsection 163(2) of the Income Tax Act allows the CRA to impose a significant penalty where a taxpayer knowingly, or in circumstances amounting to gross negligence, makes or participates in a false statement or omission in a tax return or other tax document. An incorrect tax return by itself is not enough. The CRA must establish the additional facts necessary to justify the penalty.

Although the term “gross negligence penalty” is commonly used, subsection 163(2) can be engaged through either the knowledge branch, including wilful blindness, or the separate gross-negligence branch. The penalty is generally the greater of $100 and 50% of the amount determined under the statutory formula attributable to the false statement or omission.

What is wilful blindness for Canadian tax purposes?

Wilful blindness arises where a taxpayer becomes aware of circumstances that call for further inquiry but deliberately chooses not to investigate because the taxpayer does not want to know the truth. In those circumstances, knowledge can be imputed to the taxpayer for purposes of subsection 163(2).

Is wilful blindness the same as gross negligence?

No. They are distinct legal concepts. Wilful blindness focuses on the taxpayer’s subjective state of mind and deliberate avoidance of the truth. Gross negligence is assessed objectively and requires conduct that falls markedly below what would be expected of a reasonable taxpayer. As explained in Wynter v. Canada, 2017 FCA 195, the wilfully blind taxpayer “knew better,” while the grossly negligent taxpayer “ought to have known better.”

Can I avoid a CRA gross negligence penalty because my accountant or tax preparer made the mistake?

Not automatically. Reliance on a tax preparer is relevant, but the CRA and the Court will examine the taxpayer’s own conduct. Where the taxpayer provided complete information, had no obvious reason to question the return, and reasonably relied on the preparer, a subsection 163(2) penalty may not be justified. Where obvious red flags were ignored, however, reliance on the preparer may not protect the taxpayer.

Does signing an incorrect tax return automatically mean I was grossly negligent?

No. Signing or authorizing an incorrect return does not automatically establish wilful blindness or gross negligence. The surrounding circumstances matter, including the nature of the error, the size of the tax benefit, the explanations given by the preparer, the taxpayer’s knowledge, and whether there were warning signs that called for further inquiry.

What kinds of red flags can support a finding of wilful blindness?

Relevant warning signs can include an unusually large refund, loss, deduction, or credit; a tax result that does not match the taxpayer’s actual circumstances; unusual documents or confidentiality arrangements; incomprehensible explanations from the preparer; warnings from third parties; and failure to seek clarification when the position appears too good to be true. In Kane, several such factors combined to support the finding of wilful blindness.

Who has the burden of proving a subsection 163(2) penalty?

The CRA bears the burden of establishing the facts that justify the penalty under subsection 163(3) of the Income Tax Act. This is important because the CRA must prove more than simply that the underlying deduction, loss, or other tax position was incorrect.

Can correcting my tax return later remove the penalty?

Not necessarily. Filing a revised or amended return, cooperating with the CRA, or expressing regret may be relevant to the factual record, but those steps do not automatically eliminate a penalty if the taxpayer was already wilfully blind or grossly negligent when the original false statement was made. Kane illustrates this distinction.

Can the Tax Court cancel a CRA gross negligence penalty because I cannot afford to pay it?

The Tax Court determines whether the penalty was legally and factually justified; it cannot cancel an otherwise valid subsection 163(2) penalty simply because the taxpayer cannot afford to pay it or regrets the conduct. Discretionary taxpayer relief may instead be requested from the CRA under subsection 220(3.1) of the Income Tax Act. A refusal of taxpayer relief may, where appropriate, be challenged by judicial review in the Federal Court rather than through the Tax Court appeal. Relief from a false-statement penalty is discretionary and generally requires circumstances sufficient to justify the CRA’s intervention.

What should I do if the CRA proposes a gross negligence penalty?

The underlying CRA tax reassessment and the subsection 163(2) penalty should be reviewed separately. The taxpayer should preserve communications with the tax preparer, determine what information and explanations were provided before filing, identify any alleged warning signs, and assess whether the CRA can actually establish knowledge, wilful blindness, or gross negligence. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can also review the available Notice of Objection and tax-appeal rights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.