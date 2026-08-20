‘Deemed Disposition’ Of All Your Assets At Death: Tax Planning For Canadian Business Owners With High-Net-Worth Estates

Canada does not generally impose a separate inheritance tax on beneficiaries. That does not mean death is tax-free. Under subsection 70(5) of the Income Tax Act, a Canadian taxpayer is generally deemed to dispose of each capital property at fair market value immediately before death, unless a specific rollover or other relieving rule applies.

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Overview – Why Deemed Disposition at Death Requires Advance Tax Planning

Canada does not generally impose a separate inheritance tax on beneficiaries. That does not mean death is tax-free. Under subsection 70(5) of the Income Tax Act, a Canadian taxpayer is generally deemed to dispose of each capital property at fair market value immediately before death, unless a specific rollover or other relieving rule applies. The resulting capital gains, recapture and other income inclusions are reported on the deceased’s final income-tax return even though the property may not have been sold and the estate may not have received any cash.

For a taxpayer whose wealth consists mainly of marketable securities, the estate can often sell part of the portfolio to fund the liability. The problem is more difficult for an owner-manager whose wealth is concentrated in a family business, commercial real estate, a cottage or other illiquid property. In those cases, the estate may face a substantial CRA liability while the assets producing that liability remain locked inside a corporation, subject to family succession arrangements, or difficult to sell on short notice.

The tax result also depends on what happens after death. A transfer to a Canadian-resident spouse or a qualifying spousal trust may defer the accrued gain. A private-company share redemption may create a capital loss in the estate that can sometimes be carried back to the deceased’s final return. A post-mortem pipeline may permit value represented by the shares’ stepped-up tax cost to be recovered through repayment of a promissory note. These tools are not interchangeable. Each depends on statutory requirements, tax attributes, valuation evidence, corporate records, and the family’s non-tax objectives.

A technically attractive plan may fail if the will does not permit the required transactions, the estate does not qualify as a graduated rate estate, the shares are inaccurately valued, or corporate funds are extracted too quickly. The correct objective is therefore not merely to “reduce tax,” but to coordinate the final return, estate administration and corporate implementation as one integrated plan.

“A paper disposition often triggers the tax at death, but it must be paid with real money. For business owners, the central planning question is not only how much tax arises, but where the liquidity will come from and whether the estate can access it without creating a second layer of tax.” David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law.

Deemed Disposition at Death: Canada’s “Hidden” Death Tax

The phrase “hidden death tax” is not a statutory term. It describes the practical effect of the deemed-disposition regime. Immediately before death, the deceased is treated as having sold capital property for fair market value. The estate or other recipient is generally treated as having acquired that property at the same fair market value. The deceased therefore recognizes the pre-death appreciation, while the recipient begins with a new tax cost intended to prevent the same appreciation from being taxed again as a capital gain.

This distinction is fundamental. The deceased’s liability belongs on the terminal or final T1 return and is normally an obligation of the estate. A beneficiary does not generally pay Canadian income tax merely because property is inherited. The beneficiary may, however, realize a later gain or loss measured from the tax cost established at death. If the estate or beneficiary later sells the property for more than its date-of-death value, only the post-death increase is generally a new capital gain.

The rule is broad, but it is not universal. Some property is governed by separate provisions. RRSPs and RRIFs may produce income inclusions under the registered-plan rules rather than a capital gain under subsection 70(5). Property passing to a qualifying spouse or spousal trust may be transferred on a rollover basis. A principal residence may be sheltered in whole or in part by the principal residence exemption. The first task is therefore to classify each asset correctly before calculating the tax.

Valuation is often the first tax audit risk. Publicly traded securities can normally be valued by reference to market quotations. Private-company shares, partnership interests, commercial properties, unique cottages, and shareholder loans may require professional valuation. The fair market value must reflect the facts immediately before death, not a later sale price selected because it is convenient. An executor should therefore preserve the valuation record as if it may later be reviewed by the CRA or the Tax Court. That means retaining:

appraisals and supporting valuation reports

valuation assumptions

financial statements

corporate minute books

shareholder agreements

market data

correspondence with valuators

evidence of material events around the date of death

Where the amount is significant, a conclusory accountant’s letter may not be enough. A defensible valuation should explain the methodology and why it fits the asset.

The courts have developed an objective framework for determining fair market value. In Henderson Estate, Bank of NY v MNR, 1973 CanLII 2406 (FCTTD), the Court described fair market value as the highest price that property would bring in an open and unrestricted market between informed and prudent parties dealing independently and without compulsion. For an executor, the practical implication is that valuation cannot be based solely on the amount the family wishes to report, a book value, or an isolated transaction occurring after death. The valuation must reflect the price that properly informed arm’s-length market participants would have agreed upon immediately before death, taking into account the specific rights, restrictions and economic characteristics of the property.

A further practical problem is that the tax follows the asset’s value, not its liquidity. For example, a $6 million operating company may result in a large deemed capital gain even if it has only $200,000 of available cash and cannot borrow without jeopardizing operations. A valuable rental property may be subject to mortgages and tenant restrictions. A cottage may be emotionally important to the family but produce no income. Without advance planning, the estate may be forced to sell assets, borrow at unfavourable terms, or extract corporate funds in a tax-inefficient manner.

How the Deemed-Disposition Rules Work

The basic calculation starts with the property’s fair market value immediately before death and its adjusted cost base. Suppose an individual owns shares with a date-of-death fair market value of $2 million and an adjusted cost base of $200,000. Absent a rollover or exemption, the deemed proceeds are $2 million, and the capital gain is $1.8 million. The person who acquires the shares because of the death is generally deemed to acquire them for $2 million. If those shares are later sold for $2.1 million, the later capital gain is generally $100,000, subject to transaction costs and any other adjustments.

The example illustrates why the date-of-death tax cost matters. The estate should ensure that the value reported on the deceased’s final return is consistent with the cost used by the estate or beneficiary. An understated value may reduce the immediate tax but create a lower tax cost and a larger later gain. An overstated value may attract a CRA tax reassessment of the final return and may not be accepted as the recipient’s cost if the figures are inconsistent. Consistency, evidence and a clear valuation position are more defensible than selecting different values for different purposes.

For listed securities, the estate generally calculates a separate gain or loss for each property using its date-of-death value. As of the publication date, paragraph 38(a) of the Income Tax Act provides a capital-gains inclusion rate of one-half, meaning that 50% of the capital gain is included in taxable income; this is an inclusion rate, not the deceased’s final tax rate, which depends on the applicable marginal rates and available deductions and credits. Superficially, the calculation appears simple.

However, complications can arise from foreign-currency conversion, superficial-loss rules affecting transactions around death, accrued interest, returns of capital, stock splits, options, securities held through foreign brokers and incomplete adjusted-cost-base records. A high-net-worth investor may also hold shares through a holding company, in which case the deemed-disposition asset is the private-company share rather than each underlying investment.

Real property may generate more than one tax consequence. Land and the building must be considered separately. If capital cost allowance was claimed on a rental or commercial building, the deemed disposition may produce recapture under subsection 13(1) of the Income Tax Act to the extent the deemed proceeds allocated to depreciable property exceed the relevant undepreciated capital cost, subject to the statutory limits. Any value above original capital cost may also produce a capital gain. Recapture is fully included in income and should not be confused with the taxable portion of a capital gain.

A cottage or other personal-use property can also produce a capital gain. The fact that it was never rented or used in a business does not make the appreciation tax-free. Where a family has owned both a city residence and a cottage, the executor may need to decide which property should be designated as the principal residence for particular years. The optimal designation is not necessarily the property with the largest total gain; the analysis should consider the gain per year of designation, the “plus one” rule, years of ownership, changes in use and whether another family unit member designated a different property for the same year.

The principal residence exemption may shelter all or part of the gain on a qualifying residence, but it is not automatic in the sense of requiring no analysis or reporting. The estate must determine whether the property ordinarily inhabited requirement is met, identify the years for which it should be designated and complete the required designation on the final return. A residence held through a corporation generally does not qualify. A trust may qualify only under the detailed trust rules. Where two or more properties could qualify, the designation should be modelled rather than assumed.

RRSPs, RRIFs and certain other registered plans are governed by separate death rules. The fair market value may be included in the deceased’s income, subject to available rollovers or deductions for qualifying transfers to a spouse, common-law partner or financially dependent child or grandchild. Tax-free savings accounts have different rules, including special treatment where a spouse becomes successor holder and potential tax on post-death growth in other circumstances. The estate should therefore avoid treating all financial accounts as capital property subject to one universal calculation.

The broader lesson is that “tax at death” involves a collection of interacting rules, returns and filing deadlines. The deceased’s final T1 return may report capital gains, recapture, registered-plan income, accrued amounts, shareholder benefits and income earned before death. If death occurs between January 1 and October 31, the final return and any balance owing are generally due by April 30 of the following year. If death occurs between November 1 and December 31, they are generally due six months after the date of death.

Where the deceased or the deceased’s cohabiting spouse or common-law partner operated a business, the final-return filing deadline may instead be June 15 of the following year for a death occurring between January 1 and December 15, or six months after death for a death occurring between December 16 and December 31. That extended filing deadline does not extend the ordinary deadline for paying the balance owing, so payment may be required before the return itself is due. Optional T1 returns may permit qualifying income to be reported separately and may provide additional access to graduated tax rates and credits, but the applicable filing and payment deadlines depend on the particular optional return.

Income earned or realized by the estate after death is generally reported on a separate T3 Trust Income Tax and Information Return. The estate’s T3 return and any balance owing are generally due within 90 days after the estate’s tax year-end. A graduated rate estate may select its first tax year-end as any date up to one year after death, so the executor should establish and monitor the T1 and T3 filing calendars at the outset of the estate administration. Accurate classification and timely filing can be as important as the planning transaction itself.

Spousal Rollovers: Deferring Tax Until the Survivor’s Death

Subsection 70(6) of the Income Tax Act generally permits qualifying capital property to pass to a Canadian-resident spouse or common-law partner, or to a qualifying testamentary spousal or common-law partner trust, on a tax-deferred rollover. Instead of using fair market value, the deceased is generally deemed to dispose of non-depreciable property for its adjusted cost base, and the spouse or trust acquires it at that same amount. For depreciable property, the mechanics differ. Under paragraph 70(6)(d), the deceased is generally deemed to dispose of the depreciable property of a class for a pro-rated share of the undepreciated capital cost of that class, and the spouse or trust is deemed to acquire it at the same amount.

The spouse or trust is also deemed to have acquired the property at the deceased’s original capital cost, with the difference treated as capital cost allowance already claimed. The practical consequence is that the recapture exposure accumulated before death is transferred to the survivor rather than cleared on the rollover, which matters for any family holding a rental or commercial building. The accrued gain is deferred until the surviving spouse or trust later disposes of the property or is deemed to dispose of it.

The rollover is generally automatic when the statutory conditions are satisfied. The property must pass as a consequence of death, the deceased must have been resident in Canada immediately before death, the spouse must generally have been resident in Canada at that time, and the property must vest indefeasibly in the spouse or qualifying trust within 36 months after death, unless the CRA accepts a longer period following a timely request. The will, beneficiary designations, estate debts, litigation and administrative delays must be reviewed to determine whether the vesting condition can actually be met.

Deferral is not elimination. If a spouse inherits shares with the deceased’s low adjusted cost base, the spouse also inherits the embedded gain. That gain may arise on an actual sale, on the spouse’s later death, or on another deemed disposition. The rollover can nevertheless be extremely valuable because it postpones tax, preserves investment capital, gives the family time to reorganize and may align the tax payment with a later liquidity event.

The legal representative may elect out of the rollover for a particular property in the deceased’s final return. An election can be useful where the deceased has unused capital losses, where the principal residence exemption or lifetime capital gains exemption may shelter the gain, where charitable donation credits would otherwise be wasted, or where a fair-market-value cost base for the spouse is strategically valuable. It may also be sensible to trigger a controlled amount of gain rather than transferring every asset at cost.

The election should be modelled property by property. Triggering a gain solely to increase the spouse’s tax cost can be wasteful if the spouse may never sell the property or if another exemption would have been available later. Conversely, allowing the rollover to apply automatically can waste expiring losses or deductions on the deceased’s final return. The analysis should compare the immediate tax, the spouse’s future tax, expected holding period, available exemptions and the family’s cash position.

Cross-border facts require particular care. A transfer to a non-resident spouse may not qualify for the ordinary subsection 70(6) rollover. A spouse who later emigrates may face departure-tax rules. A US-connected spouse or beneficiary may also face foreign reporting and tax consequences even where the Canadian rollover applies. Canadian tax deferral should not be implemented without considering the other country’s treatment of the same transfer.

“A spousal rollover is a timing rule, not a forgiveness rule. The planning opportunity lies in deciding when deferral is valuable and when deliberately realizing a gain produces a better overall result. An automatic rollover should never replace a property-by-property analysis and calculation.” David J. Rotfleisch.

Using Trusts in Death and Estate Planning

A trust is a legal relationship in which trustees hold and manage property for beneficiaries under a will or trust deed. The trustees control the property, while the beneficiaries receive the economic benefit. Trusts are often used where a surviving spouse should be financially protected, but the deceased wants the capital preserved for children, including children from a prior relationship. They may also assist with incapacity planning, centralized management of family assets, privacy and, depending on the province and the property, probate planning. The tax result depends on the type of trust and its precise terms.

A testamentary spousal or common-law partner trust is created by the deceased’s will. Under subsection 70(6), qualifying capital property may pass to the trust without the ordinary fair-market-value disposition at death. The trust generally acquires the property at the deceased’s tax cost, so the accrued gain is deferred. To qualify, the trust must be resident in Canada when the property vests indefeasibly in it, meaning that its ownership is no longer subject to a condition that could defeat it. The surviving spouse or partner must be entitled to all trust income, and no other person may receive or use the trust’s income or capital during that person’s lifetime.

The residence requirement is substantive rather than merely administrative. In Fundy Settlement v Canada, 2012 SCC 14, the Court held that a trust is generally resident where its central management and control are actually exercised. The location of the trustee or the address shown in the trust documents is therefore not necessarily decisive. The court will examine who makes the important decisions concerning the trust’s property, investments and distributions.

In the estate-planning context, a trust described in a will as a Canadian trust could still create residence problems if the trustees merely follow the directions of non-resident beneficiaries or advisers. Executors should therefore select trustees who will genuinely exercise their decision-making powers in Canada and should preserve records showing where and by whom material trust decisions were made.

The trust normally takes the deceased’s tax cost, so the gain is deferred. On the surviving spouse’s death, subsection 104(4) generally deems the trust to dispose of its capital property at fair market value. The resulting tax is generally payable by the trust, which creates an important alignment issue: the trust may owe the tax even though the remaining capital is intended for other beneficiaries. The trustee should maintain adequate liquidity and understand how the will allocates taxes among the trust, estate and beneficiaries.

Trusts may also be established during life. Under subsections 73(1), 73(1.01) and 73(1.02), an individual aged 65 or older may generally transfer qualifying property on a rollover basis to an alter ego trust or a joint spousal or common-law partner trust. The creator is called the settlor. In an alter ego trust, the settlor generally retains the exclusive lifetime right to the trust’s income and capital. In a joint trust, those rights are reserved for the settlor and spouse or partner until the later of their deaths.

These trusts may provide continuity of asset management if incapacity occurs and may reduce property requiring probate, depending on provincial law and the assets involved. They are not automatically beneficial. Professional fees, annual T3 filings, land-transfer tax, mortgage restrictions, principal-residence rules, foreign tax issues and taxation of retained income must be reviewed.

Most trusts are deemed under subsection 104(4) of the Income Tax Act to dispose of capital property at fair market value every 21 years, subject to detailed exceptions and special first-disposition dates. For alter ego, joint spousal and qualifying spousal trusts, the first deemed-disposition date is generally linked to the relevant death rather than an ordinary 21-year anniversary. If the trust continues afterward, later 21-year dates may become relevant. Trustees should record the applicable date when the trust is created and revisit it well in advance.

A trust can sometimes distribute capital property to a Canadian-resident capital beneficiary on a rollover under subsection 107(2), but exceptions and anti-avoidance rules can deny the rollover. The trustee must also consider whether a distribution is permitted under the trust deed, whether it defeats the settlor’s control objectives and whether the beneficiary can fund the tax arising on a future disposition.

In addition, the trustee must ensure that the trust satisfies all applicable trust reporting requirements, including any required annual T3 Trust Income Tax and Information Return, beneficial-ownership disclosure and reporting of trust income or distributions, while maintaining adequate records of the property and transaction. A distribution made only to avoid the 21-year rule may solve the trust’s tax problem while transferring the embedded tax liability and investment risk to the beneficiary.

Post-Mortem Planning: Loss Carrybacks, Pipelines and Hybrid Strategies

Post-mortem planning begins after death but should ideally be anticipated before death. The executor may have a limited period to preserve graduated rate estate status, complete corporate transactions, obtain valuations, make elections and file amended returns. The principal strategies for private-company shares are the subsection 164(6) loss-carryback strategy, a post-mortem pipeline, or a hybrid combining elements of both. The best choice depends on the corporation’s tax accounts, liquidity, business operations, succession objectives and the family’s tolerance for implementation risk.

Subsection 164(6) permits the legal representative, in the course of administering a graduated rate estate, to elect to treat qualifying capital losses and certain terminal losses realized by the estate as losses of the deceased in the final taxation year. The former rule generally required the relevant disposition to occur within the estate’s first taxation year. However, section 79 of the Budget 2025 Implementation Act, which received Royal Assent on March 26, 2026, extended the period to the first three taxation years of the graduated rate estate. The amendment applies to individuals who died on or after August 12, 2024, and to their graduated rate estates. For individuals who died before August 12, 2024, the historic first-taxation-year limitation continues to apply.

In a typical private-company implementation, the corporation redeems estate-held shares or winds up. The redemption produces a deemed dividend and can also produce a capital loss in the estate because the shares have a high adjusted cost base created at death. The executor elects to carry the eligible loss back to the final return, where it offsets the deemed capital gain on the same shares. The result substitutes dividend taxation on the redemption for some or all of the capital-gain taxation at death and can remove the duplicative first level.

A simplified example shows what the election achieves. Assume a sole shareholder dies owning all the shares of an operating company worth $5,000,000, with an adjusted cost base and paid-up capital of $100,000 each. The deemed disposition produces a capital gain of $4,900,000 on the final return, and the estate acquires the shares with an adjusted cost base equal to their $5,000,000 date-of-death value. If the family later extracts that $5,000,000 from the corporation as dividends without planning, essentially the same economic value is taxed a second time, because the stepped-up share cost is never used.

The subsection 164(6) route uses that cost. If the corporation redeems the estate’s shares for $5,000,000, subsection 84(3) deems a dividend of $4,900,000, being the redemption amount less paid-up capital, and that deemed dividend is excluded from the estate’s proceeds of disposition, leaving proceeds of $100,000. Measured against the estate’s $5,000,000 adjusted cost base, that produces a capital loss of $4,900,000, which the executor may elect to treat as a loss of the deceased’s final year and apply against the deemed capital gain reported there.

The practical effect is to substitute one level of dividend taxation for one level of capital-gain taxation rather than paying both. Whether that substitution is advantageous depends on the spread between dividend and capital-gain rates in the relevant province, on how much of the loss survives the stop-loss rules in subsection 112(3.2), and on the corporation’s capital dividend account and refundable tax balances.

The strategy is not a mechanical cancellation. The estate must qualify as the deceased’s graduated rate estate and must be designated as such. The loss must arise in the statutory period. The election must be filed in the prescribed form and manner by the estate’s filing deadline, together with the required amendment to the final return. A capital loss carried back under subsection 164(6) is treated as a loss of the deceased’s final year and cannot be carried to an earlier pre-death year under that election.

A loss-carryback plan is often attractive where the family wants cash quickly, the corporation will be wound up, the business has been sold, or corporate tax accounts make a redemption efficient. It may be less attractive where the dividend tax cost is high, the corporation has valuable ongoing operations, or capital dividends would substantially grind the loss.

A post-mortem pipeline seeks to use the estate’s high adjusted cost base in the inherited private-company shares. In a common structure, the estate transfers or sells the shares of the operating or holding company to a newly incorporated holding company in exchange for shares and a promissory note. The note is limited by the amount that can be supported under the detailed adjusted-cost-base, paid-up-capital and section 84.1 analysis. The companies may later amalgamate, or corporate funds may otherwise move within the group, and the promissory note is repaid over time.

Repayment of genuine principal on the note is ordinarily a repayment of debt rather than a dividend. Economically, the strategy allows the estate to recover value already reflected in the shares’ date-of-death tax cost. It does not create new tax cost inside the corporation and does not make post-death business income or appreciation tax-free. Amounts above the protected note value, and subsequent earnings, generally require separate dividend, salary or capital-gain planning.

The danger is treating a pipeline as an immediate cash strip. Subsection 84(2) can deem a dividend where corporate funds or property are distributed or appropriated in any manner whatever to shareholders on a winding-up, discontinuance or reorganization of the business. Section 84.1 restricts non-arm’s-length share sales to corporations, and the general anti-avoidance rule in section 245 may apply where the legal steps misuse or abuse the Act.

The breadth of subsection 84(2) is illustrated by Canada v MacDonald, 2013 FCA 110 (CanLII). Dr. MacDonald sold shares of his professional corporation to his brother-in-law for a promissory note. The shares were then transferred to a holding company, and funds from the professional corporation ultimately passed through the holding company and the brother-in-law to repay the note.

The Federal Court of Appeal held that subsection 84(2) applied because the transactions formed part of the corporation’s winding-up and resulted in its funds being distributed to Dr. MacDonald. Emphasizing the words “in any manner whatever,” the Court refused to consider the debt repayment in isolation and treated the amount received, less paid-up capital, as a deemed dividend. Although the case did not involve a conventional post-mortem pipeline, it shows that a valid promissory note alone does not prevent subsection 84(2) from applying; the movement of funds, timing, business continuity and overall circumstances must also be considered.

A hybrid plan may redeem enough shares to create a subsection 164(6) loss while preserving other shares for a pipeline. It may use corporate-owned insurance to pay a carefully calculated capital dividend, trigger taxable dividends to recover refundable tax accounts, and then transfer the remaining shares to a new holding company for a promissory note. The objective is to use each tax attribute without allowing one step to destroy another.

Hybrid planning is often useful where no single method fits the corporation. A pure loss carryback may generate too much dividend tax. A pure pipeline may delay distributions longer than the family wants or leave refundable tax and capital-dividend balances unused. A hybrid may balance tax rate, timing and risk, but it also multiplies the number of elections, valuations and corporate steps. The plan should be stress-tested for different values, tax audit outcomes and cash-flow scenarios.

The decision should be made only after preparing a post-mortem tax balance sheet. That schedule should identify:

the deceased’s share adjusted cost base and paid-up capital

the date-of-death gain

the available lifetime capital gains exemption

estate losses

the corporate capital dividend account

refundable dividend-tax accounts

the general-rate income pool

corporate asset tax costs

expected cash needs

Without that data, choosing a pipeline or loss carryback is guesswork.

“The most expensive post-mortem mistake is to move cash first and ask for tax advice later. A redemption, capital dividend or note repayment can permanently change the available loss, trigger an anti-avoidance rule or cause an election deadline to be missed. The sequence must be designed before the first dollar leaves the corporation.” David J. Rotfleisch.

Practical Lessons for Business Owners, Families and Executors

Business owners should know their approximate tax exposure before a health crisis or death. That requires a current estimate of share value, adjusted cost base, paid-up capital, available lifetime capital gains exemption, corporate tax accounts and insurance. A will drafted without those figures may give executors broad powers but no practical method to fund the tax. Conversely, a tax plan that ignores family control, voting rights or equalization among children may be technically efficient and commercially destructive.

Executors should resist pressure to distribute early. Beneficiaries may see a bank balance or insurance payment and assume the estate is liquid. The executor must consider final-return tax, estate income, private-company valuation, potential CRA tax audit, and post-mortem implementation. A distribution that leaves the estate unable to pay can expose the executor personally and can make the remaining tax plan impossible.

Distribution should also be sequenced around the clearance certificate. Under subsection 159(2) of the Income Tax Act, the legal representative should obtain a certificate confirming that the deceased’s and the estate’s tax liabilities have been satisfied before distributing property, and subsection 159(3) can impose personal liability on a representative who distributes without one, limited to the value distributed. In an estate holding private-company shares, the certificate may not be available until valuations are settled and the post-mortem transactions are complete. The practical response is to plan the holdback before beneficiaries are told what they will receive, because a reserve is far easier to justify at the outset than to claw back later.

Evidence should be created contemporaneously. Date-of-death values, shareholder intentions, business continuation, note repayments and redemption decisions should be documented when they occur. In a CRA objection or Tax Court appeal, the estate bears the practical burden of showing that its reported values and transactions are supportable. A later reconstruction prepared after the CRA asks questions is less persuasive than a valuation report and corporate record created as part of the original implementation.

Finally, tax rates should not be the only measure of success. A pipeline may produce a lower expected tax but delay access to cash and prolong corporate administration. A loss carryback may provide speed and certainty but generate dividend tax. A spousal rollover may defer tax but leave the survivor with concentrated risk. The appropriate plan is the one that achieves the family’s succession, liquidity and governance goals at an acceptable tax and tax-audit risk cost.

Pro Tax Tips: Build the Tax Plan Before the Estate Needs It

The strongest deemed-disposition plan begins with a current balance sheet prepared for tax purposes, not merely for financial reporting. Business owners should confirm the adjusted cost base and paid-up capital of each share class, identify whether the shares satisfy the qualified small business corporation tests that give access to the lifetime capital gains exemption, which for 2026 shelters up to $1,275,000 of eligible capital gains, obtain periodic valuations, review shareholder agreements and quantify corporate tax accounts. They should also test whether the corporation can fund tax without impairing payroll, banking covenants or the next generation’s ability to operate the business.

The will and corporate documents should authorize the transactions the tax plan may require. Executors may need power to incorporate companies, exchange shares, make tax elections, continue a business, redeem shares, allocate taxes among beneficiaries and delay distributions. A spousal trust must satisfy the income and capital-access conditions in substance, not just carry the correct label. Beneficiary designations for registered plans and insurance should be coordinated with the will rather than reviewed in isolation.

After death, the legal representative should assemble a team early. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can direct the statutory analysis, protect privileged legal advice and coordinate the objection or litigation strategy if the CRA challenges the tax plan. Waiting until the final-return deadline may leave insufficient time to evaluate an election out of the spousal rollover, a subsection 164(6) redemption or an advance ruling for a pipeline.

Where the CRA disputes fair market value or recharacterizes a post-mortem transaction, the response should be evidence-led. The executor should identify the precise tax reassessment assumptions, preserve limitation dates, obtain the valuation working papers and avoid making inconsistent factual concessions. A notice of objection must address both the legal rule and the facts supporting the reported result. In a high-value dispute, early advice from an experienced tax litigation lawyer for CRA disputes can prevent a poorly framed audit response from becoming the evidentiary record at trial.

“Estate tax planning is not a document stored in a drawer. It is a coordinated process involving the will, the corporation, the valuation, the insurance and the tax returns. The plan should be reviewed whenever business value, family circumstances or tax law changes, and immediately when death occurs.” David J. Rotfleisch.

Key Takeaways for Deemed Disposition at Death and Post-Mortem Tax Planning

Deemed disposition at death can create Canadian income tax on unrealized gains at the precise time an estate may have limited liquidity. Effective Canadian estate tax planning therefore begins before death with reliable adjusted-cost-base records, supportable fair-market-value evidence, up-to-date wills and trust documents, and a realistic plan for funding the final tax liability. Executors must classify each asset correctly because capital property, depreciable property, principal residences and registered plans are governed by different rules. A subsection 70(6) spousal rollover or qualifying spousal trust may defer tax, but the embedded gain generally remains and must be considered in the survivor’s longer-term plan.

For Canadian business owners, post-mortem tax planning should be designed before corporate funds are moved. A subsection 164(6) loss carryback, a post-mortem pipeline or a hybrid strategy may reduce unnecessary double taxation, but each depends on graduated rate estate status, valuation evidence, corporate tax accounts, filing deadlines and the ordering of transactions. Sections 84.1 and 245 and subsection 84(2) can also create reassessment risk where the legal steps do not reflect the commercial substance of the arrangement.

The practical takeaway is that deemed disposition at death and post-mortem tax planning must be coordinated as one estate-administration process. The executor should align the final return, valuations, trust administration, corporate resolutions, insurance, liquidity and distribution decisions before implementing the first material transaction. Early advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can help preserve elections, reduce CRA tax audit and tax-litigation risk, and ensure that the tax plan supports the family’s succession, governance and cash-flow objectives.

FAQ: Deemed Disposition at Death and Post-Mortem Tax Planning

Does Canada impose an inheritance tax?

Canada does not generally impose a separate inheritance tax. Instead, the deceased may be deemed to dispose of capital property at fair market value immediately before death, and other death-related income may arise under separate rules. The resulting liability is generally reported on the deceased’s final return and paid by the estate.

How is the tax at death paid, and when is the final return due?

The estate pays the tax reported on the deceased’s final T1 return. Where death occurs between January 1 and October 31, the final return is generally due by April 30 of the following year. Where death occurs in November or December, it is generally due six months after the date of death. Any balance owing is due on the same date. Where the liability arises from the deemed disposition of capital property, subsection 159(5) of the Income Tax Act may permit the legal representative to elect to pay that portion in up to ten equal annual instalments with interest, which can relieve pressure on an estate holding illiquid assets.

What property is subject to the deemed-disposition rule at death?

Subsection 70(5) generally applies to capital property, including non-registered investments, real estate, cottages and private-company shares, unless a rollover or other exception applies. Depreciable property may also produce recapture. Registered plans, rights or things, employee stock options and certain farm or fishing property are subject to specialized rules. Each asset should be classified separately.

Does the deemed-disposition rule apply to a tax-free savings account?

No. The value of a tax-free savings account at the date of death is generally not taxable. Where the surviving spouse or common-law partner is named successor holder, the account continues as the survivor’s TFSA and its tax-sheltered status is preserved. Where a beneficiary other than a successor holder receives the funds, the value at death is generally received tax-free, but income earned in the account after death is generally taxable to the recipient. Naming a spouse as successor holder rather than as beneficiary is therefore usually preferable.

Does a transfer to a spouse eliminate the capital gain?

Usually not. A qualifying transfer to a Canadian-resident spouse or qualifying spousal trust generally occurs at the deceased’s tax cost, which defers the gain. The spouse or trust inherits the embedded gain and may recognize it on a later sale or deemed disposition. The executor can elect out of the rollover for a property where deliberately realizing the gain is more advantageous.

What happens to the family cottage when the owner dies?

A cottage is capital property, so the deemed disposition applies, and the accrued gain is generally reported on the final return even though the family intends to keep the property. If the cottage qualifies as a principal residence for some or all of the ownership years, the principal residence exemption may shelter part of the gain, but only one property per family unit may be designated for a given year. Where both a city home and a cottage are held, the executor should model the designation by gain per year of ownership rather than assume the larger total gain should be sheltered. Families who want to retain a cottage should identify the funding source in advance, because there is rarely cash inside the property to pay the tax.

When should an executor elect out of the spousal rollover?

An election may be useful where the deceased has capital losses, a principal residence exemption, an available lifetime capital gains exemption, or other deductions that would otherwise expire. It may also establish a higher cost base for the spouse. The decision requires a property-by-property model of immediate and future tax; it should not be made solely because a higher cost base appears desirable.

Why can private-company shares be taxed twice after death?

The first tax can arise when the deceased is deemed to sell the shares at fair market value. A second shareholder-level tax can arise when corporate value is later distributed as a dividend or deemed dividend. There may also be corporate tax if the company sells appreciated assets. Post-mortem planning attempts to coordinate the estate’s stepped-up share cost with corporate distributions so the same economic value is not unnecessarily taxed twice.

Does life insurance reduce the tax on a deemed disposition?

Insurance does not reduce the tax, but it can fund it. A death benefit paid to the estate or to a named beneficiary is generally received free of Canadian income tax, which allows the family to pay the liability without selling the business, the cottage or the portfolio. Where the policy is owned by a private corporation, the death benefit in excess of the policy’s adjusted cost basis is generally credited to the capital dividend account and may be distributed to the estate as a tax-free capital dividend, which is why corporate-owned insurance is frequently combined with a subsection 164(6) redemption or a hybrid plan. The ownership structure, beneficiary designation and capital dividend account timing should be settled while the insured is alive.

What is a subsection 164(6) loss carryback?

Subsection 164(6) allows a graduated rate estate to treat certain capital losses and terminal losses as losses of the deceased’s final taxation year. In private-company planning, a share redemption may generate a capital loss that offsets the deemed capital gain arising at death. For individuals who died on or after August 12, 2024, eligible losses may arise in any of the estate’s first three taxation years. For earlier deaths, the former first-taxation-year limit generally applies. The estate must satisfy the graduated rate estate and election-filing requirements, and subsection 112(3.2) may reduce the capital loss available from a share redemption.

How does the lifetime capital gains exemption apply on death?

Where the deceased held shares meeting the qualified small business corporation tests, or qualified farm or fishing property, the lifetime capital gains exemption may shelter part of the deemed capital gain reported on the final return. The exemption is a lifetime limit that is indexed annually. For 2026, it shelters up to $1,275,000 of eligible capital gains, and the same limit applies to qualified farm and fishing property.

Because the limit is a lifetime one, the amount actually available on the final return depends on the year of death and on any portion claimed previously. Eligibility is tested at the shareholder level and depends on asset composition and holding-period requirements. Owner-managers are therefore usually advised to monitor and, where necessary, purify the corporation’s balance sheet well before death, rather than discover while preparing the final return that the tests were not met.

What is a post-mortem pipeline?

A pipeline is a reorganization intended to permit the estate to recover value represented by the inherited shares’ fair-market-value tax cost. The estate generally transfers the shares to a new corporation for shares and a promissory note, and the note is repaid over time from corporate resources.

How long can an estate remain a graduated rate estate?

A qualifying estate can generally be a graduated rate estate for no more than 36 months after death. It must satisfy the statutory definition and designate itself as the deceased’s graduated rate estate. Only one estate can make that designation.

Is a clearance certificate required before an estate distributes?

A clearance certificate is not mandatory, but distributing without one is risky. Under subsection 159(2) of the Income Tax Act, a legal representative should obtain a certificate confirming that all amounts for which the deceased and the estate are liable have been paid before distributing property. Under subsection 159(3), a representative who distributes without a certificate can be held personally liable for the unpaid amount, up to the value distributed.

Because the CRA may take many months to issue a certificate and may audit valuations or post-mortem transactions first, the executor should either wait for the certificate or hold back a reserve calculated on a realistic view of the potential tax reassessment. David J Rotfleisch says: “I always advise that the clearance certificate be received before any distributions are made.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.