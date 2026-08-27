What Does A “Gift” Mean For Canadian Income Tax Purposes?

A transfer generally qualifies as a gift for Canadian income tax purposes where a person voluntarily transfers property he or she owns without receiving or expecting a disqualifying benefit or consideration in return.

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Overview: How Canadian Tax Law Determines Whether a Transfer Is a Gift

A transfer generally qualifies as a gift for Canadian income tax purposes where a person voluntarily transfers property he or she owns without receiving or expecting a disqualifying benefit or consideration in return. The donor must also have the necessary donative intent at the time of the transfer. Simply calling a transfer a “gift” does not determine its tax treatment.

The Income Tax Act does not provide a comprehensive definition of “gift.” Canadian courts have therefore relied on general legal principles to determine whether a particular transfer qualifies as a gift for income tax purposes. The tax analysis generally focuses on whether there was a voluntary transfer of the donor’s property, whether any consideration or material benefit flowed or was expected to flow to the donor, and whether the donor intended to make a genuinely gratuitous transfer.

Donative intent is particularly important. A donor must intend to part with the property without obtaining a disqualifying material benefit from the transfer. However, intention is different from motivation. A taxpayer may be motivated by the tax consequences of making a gift and still have the necessary donative intent. The more difficult cases arise where the donor expects an economic or material benefit in connection with the transfer, including a benefit provided indirectly by a third party or through an interconnected arrangement.

“A transaction does not become a gift simply because the parties describe it as one. For Canadian income tax purposes, the surrounding facts must establish a genuine transfer of property, the required donative intent, and the absence of any disqualifying consideration or expected material benefit.”

David J. Rotfleisch, a Certified Specialist in Taxation and an experienced Canadian tax lawyer.

The traditional rule that a gift requires an absence of consideration is also modified by the Income Tax Act in certain circumstances. In the context of transfers to qualified donees, subsections 248(30) to 248(32) recognize that the existence of an advantage does not necessarily prevent a transfer from qualifying, at least in part, as a gift. These provisions require consideration of the fair market value of the transferred property, the amount of any advantage received or expected in connection with the transfer, and the resulting eligible amount of the gift.

Whether a transfer is really a gift therefore depends on its legal and economic substance rather than its label alone. Ownership of the transferred property, the circumstances surrounding the transfer, the donor’s intention, any direct or indirect benefits, and any related transactions may all affect its characterization for Canadian income tax purposes.

Taxpayers dealing with significant gifts, unusual arrangements, disputed benefits, or transactions with important tax consequences should obtain advice from an experienced Toronto tax lawyer to determine how the transfer should be structured, documented, and reported.

What Does “Gift” Mean for Canadian Income Tax Purposes?

The Income Tax Act does not provide a comprehensive definition of “gift.” Canadian courts have therefore looked to general legal principles governing gifts when determining whether a transfer qualifies as a gift for income tax purposes. Those principles provide the foundation for the tax analysis, although tax cases often express the requirements in a formulation tailored to the particular question of whether property was genuinely transferred without consideration or a disqualifying benefit.

At common law, a completed inter vivos gift generally requires three elements: an intention by the donor to make a gift without consideration or expectation of remuneration, acceptance of the gift by the donee, and a sufficient act of delivery or transfer to complete the transaction. These requirements address whether ownership has actually and effectively passed from the donor to the donee as a gratuitous transfer.

The income tax cases do not ordinarily repeat acceptance and delivery as separate elements of the tax test. Instead, they focus on whether the transaction possesses the characteristics necessary to constitute a genuine gift for tax purposes.

In The Queen v. Doubinin, 2005 FCA 298, 2005 D.T.C. 5624, the Federal Court of Appeal applied the established definition of a gift as a voluntary transfer of property owned by a donor to a donee in return for which no benefit or consideration flows to the donor. Doubinin provides an important starting point for determining whether a transfer constitutes a gift under the Income Tax Act.

Subsequent cases have expressed the tax analysis through three closely related requirements.

First, there must be a voluntary transfer of property. Second, the property transferred must belong to the donor immediately before the transfer. Third, the donor must not receive a disqualifying non-tax benefit or consideration in connection with the transfer.

The Tax Court applied this formulation in Jensen v. The Queen, 2018 TCC 60 and Goheen v. The Queen, 2018 TCC 62, aff’d 2019 FCA 104. These elements remain central to determining whether a genuine gift has occurred for income tax purposes.

The requirement for a voluntary transfer contains both objective and subjective components. In Cassan v. The Queen, 2017 TCC 174, 2017 D.T.C. 1105, the Tax Court explained that a gratuitous transfer requires not only an objectively gratuitous disposition of property but also an intention by the transferor that the disposition be gratuitous. A transaction may therefore appear to transfer property without an obvious payment in return, but it will not necessarily constitute a gift if the surrounding circumstances show that the transferor expected to obtain a material benefit through the transaction.

The ownership requirement is equally important. A person cannot give property that the person does not own or have the legal ability to transfer. The tax concept of a gift therefore requires an actual disposition of the donor’s property, rather than merely an instruction, expectation, or arrangement concerning property belonging to someone else.

The requirement that there be a transfer of property also explains why uncompensated services do not generally constitute gifts for income tax purposes. Services may be provided voluntarily and without payment, but they are not property transferred from the donor to the recipient. The exclusion of services is therefore not best understood as an independent additional test. It follows from the fundamental requirement that a gift involve a transfer of property.

The third requirement, the absence of a disqualifying benefit or consideration, is closely connected with the concept of donative intent. A genuine gift requires the donor to intend a gratuitous transfer rather than an exchange from which the donor expects a material return. Canadian courts have expressed this concept in terms of the donor being willing to part with property without receiving compensating economic value. The precise nature of donative intent, the distinction between intention and tax motivation, and the effect of direct, indirect, and expected benefits require separate analysis and are discussed below.

The common-law and income tax formulations should therefore not be treated as competing definitions of a gift. The common law identifies the requirements necessary to complete a gratuitous transfer of property, including intention, acceptance, and delivery. The income tax cases draw on those principles but focus more specifically on the characteristics that determine whether the transfer should receive the tax treatment associated with a gift: a voluntary transfer of property owned by the donor, made with the necessary gratuitous intention and without disqualifying consideration or benefit.

Tax Consequences of Gifts in Common Situations

Whether a transfer is a genuine gift can have very different tax consequences depending on the circumstances in which it is made. A personal gift is generally not included in the recipient’s income merely because money or property was received. However, a transfer connected with employment, services, or business activity may be taxable to the recipient, while a genuine gift of capital property may trigger a deemed disposition and capital gain for the donor.

Gifts in an Employment or Business Setting

A transfer connected to employment, services, or business activity is analyzed the same way: substance over label. In Wisla v. The Queen and Campbell v. R., the Tax Court taxed amounts described as gifts because they were, in substance, an employment benefit and payment for services, respectively. The CRA’s administrative concession for non-cash employee gifts and awards up to $500 per year does not change this underlying legal test. Our Taxation of Gifts in Canada article works through the Wisla/Campbell line of cases and the CRA’s gift-and-award policy in full; this piece focuses on the separate question of when a transfer fails the gift test altogether, addressed below.

Gifts of Capital Property and Rollover Treatment

A genuine gift of appreciated capital property still triggers tax consequences for the donor. Paragraph 69(1)(b)(ii) deems the donor to have received proceeds equal to fair market value, so a gift can realize a capital gain even though no cash changes hands; paragraph 69(1)(c) correspondingly deems the recipient’s cost to be that same fair market value. Section 73 provides rollover relief for qualifying transfers between spouses or common-law partners, deferring rather than eliminating the accrued gain.

“A transfer can be a genuine gift and still require a separate tax analysis to determine whether the fair-market-value disposition rule applies or whether a rollover is available. The characterization of the transfer and the tax treatment of the resulting disposition are related questions, but they are not the same question,” says David J. Rotfleisch.

Our Business and Capital Property Gifts in Canada article sets out the full mechanics, examples, and planning considerations for section 69 and section 73; this piece turns next to the more difficult question of whether a transfer is a gift at all.

Donative Intent: When Is a Transfer Truly Gratuitous?

A voluntary transfer of property is not sufficient, by itself, to establish a gift. The donor must also have the necessary donative intent when the transfer is made. In broad terms, donative intent means an intention to make a genuinely gratuitous transfer, rather than to part with property as part of an exchange from which the donor expects to obtain a material return.

In Jensen, the Tax Court explained that the absence of a benefit or consideration to the donor is closely connected with donative intent. The donor must understand that no material compensation will be received in return for the transferred property and must intend to impoverish himself or herself by making the transfer. Goheen similarly treated impoverishment as an essential aspect of a genuine gift and examined whether the taxpayer actually intended to part with property without obtaining a corresponding material benefit.

This concept of impoverishment does not mean that a donor must be financially indifferent to every consequence of making the gift. It means that, in relation to the transferred property, the donor intends to make the recipient richer and accepts the corresponding reduction in the donor’s own property without receiving compensating value in return. Whether that intention existed is determined from the surrounding circumstances, not merely from the donor’s later assertion that a gift was intended.

Importantly, the donor’s intention must be distinguished from the donor’s motivation. Jensen and Goheen recognize that a person may have a reason for making a gift, including a tax-related reason, without necessarily losing the intention to make a gratuitous transfer. The relevant question is not simply why the donor decided to act, but whether the donor actually intended to transfer the property without receiving a disqualifying material benefit in return.

The prospect of obtaining the ordinary tax consequences associated with a qualifying gift does not, by itself, necessarily prevent donative intent. In Doubinin, for example, the Federal Court of Appeal upheld the finding that the taxpayer’s actual cash contribution was a genuine gift because, on the facts, he did not expect to receive a material benefit in return. The Court rejected the argument that the anticipated charitable tax treatment, in the particular circumstances of that case, was sufficient to negate the gift.

A similar distinction appears in Langlois v. R., [1999] 3 C.T.C. 2589 (T.C.C.). The fact that a donor is aware that a transfer may produce favourable tax consequences does not necessarily transform the transfer into an exchange. Otherwise, the availability of tax incentives associated with qualifying gifts could itself undermine the characterization of the very transfers those provisions are intended to recognize.

The existence of a tax motive should therefore not be confused with the absence of donative intent. A taxpayer may wish to obtain a tax benefit and still genuinely intend to part with property without material compensation. The analysis changes, however, where the anticipated return is not merely the ordinary tax consequence of making a qualifying gift but a separate economic or material advantage connected with the transfer. Determining when such consideration or expected benefit prevents a transfer from being a gift is addressed in the next section. For tax planning purposes, donors should ensure that the intended gratuitous nature of the transfer is clearly supported by the surrounding facts and contemporaneous documentation. This can be particularly important in a CRA tax audit, where the characterization of the transfer may depend on objective evidence of what the donor expected to receive at the time the gift was made.

When Does Consideration or an Expected Benefit Prevent a Gift?

A genuine gift generally requires the donor to transfer property without expecting a material benefit or consideration in return. The problem is relatively straightforward where the donor receives direct consideration, such as money, property, or services in exchange for the transfer. The analysis becomes more difficult where the expected benefit is indirect, is provided by a third party, forms part of a broader arrangement, or ultimately never materializes.

Direct consideration will generally be inconsistent with the gratuitous character of a gift. If the transfer is made in exchange for something of material value, the transaction may instead be a sale, payment, barter transaction, or another form of exchange. The relevant question is not simply whether the donee personally paid the donor. A material benefit connected with the transfer may also arise indirectly or through another participant in the arrangement.

Jensen and Goheen illustrate that the analysis is not necessarily confined to benefits flowing directly from the recipient of the property. Where transactions are interconnected, a benefit provided or expected from another person may be relevant in determining whether the donor truly intended to make a gratuitous transfer. The surrounding arrangement must therefore be examined as a whole rather than artificially separating individual steps that are economically connected.

The Federal Court of Appeal addressed this issue directly in Walby v. Canada, 2025 FCA 94. The taxpayers participated in the Global Learning Gifting Initiative Program, under which they made cash payments to a registered charity and expected to receive educational courseware licences that could generate charitable donation tax credits substantially greater than their cash contributions. The Tax Court found that the various steps formed a single interconnected arrangement and that the taxpayers expected to be enriched through their participation. The Federal Court of Appeal upheld that conclusion.

An important aspect of Walby is that an expected benefit can matter even when the anticipated benefit is never actually received or ultimately proves to have little or no value. The taxpayers argued that their cash payments should remain valid gifts because the licences they expected to receive turned out to be worthless. The Federal Court of Appeal rejected the proposition that an actual benefit must necessarily flow to the donor before a gift can fail. It confirmed that a transfer made with the expectation or anticipation of a material benefit may lack the necessary donative intent even if the expected benefit never materializes.

The timing of the expectation is therefore important. The question is whether, when making the transfer, the donor anticipated receiving a material benefit or advantage in connection with it. A later failure to receive the anticipated benefit does not retroactively convert a transaction that lacked donative intent into a gift.

Walby also confirms that taxpayers cannot necessarily isolate one component of a broader arrangement and characterize that component as a gift. The determination must be based on all relevant circumstances and, where the steps form a single interrelated transaction, all components of that transaction must be considered together. In Walby, the cash payments could not be separated from the surrounding arrangement that was expected to produce the taxpayers’ economic benefit. The Supreme Court of Canada denied leave to appeal in Walby in February 2026, so the Federal Court of Appeal’s reasoning now stands as settled law.

This does not mean that every benefit associated with a transfer automatically prevents gift treatment. The Income Tax Act contains specific rules for transfers to qualified donees that can recognize a gift, in whole or in part, despite the existence of an advantage. Those statutory rules, including subsections 248(30) to 248(32), operate differently from the traditional common-law requirement and are discussed in the next section.

For taxpayers, the practical lesson is that the entire arrangement should be examined before a transfer is characterized as a gift. Side agreements, related transactions, benefits from third parties, contingent entitlements, and anticipated economic advantages may all be relevant. What matters is the substance of what the donor expected to receive in connection with the transfer, not merely whether consideration was paid directly by the recipient or whether the expected benefit ultimately materialized.

Gifts to Qualified Donees: Tax Credits, Advantages and Split Receipting

The Income Tax Act contains specific rules for gifts to qualified donees, including registered charities and other organizations recognized under the Income Tax Act. For individuals, section 118.1 generally permits a non-refundable charitable donation tax credit based on the eligible amount of qualifying gifts, subject to the applicable statutory requirements and limits. The availability of a tax credit therefore depends not simply on the fair market value of the property transferred, but on the eligible amount of the gift.

These rules are particularly important where the donor receives something of value in connection with the transfer. Subsection 248(30) provides two circumstances in which the existence of an advantage does not, by itself, disqualify a transfer from being a gift to a qualified donee. First, the amount of the advantage may not exceed 80% of the fair market value of the transferred property. Second, even where the advantage exceeds 80%, the transfer may still avoid disqualification on that basis if the donor establishes to the CRA’s satisfaction that the transfer was made with the intention to make a gift.

The 80% threshold is therefore not an automatic safe harbour that turns every transfer below that level into a gift. As Cassan and, more recently, Walby confirm, subsection 248(30) does not eliminate the requirement for genuine donative intent. The provision modifies the traditional effect of receiving an advantage, but the transfer must still possess the necessary characteristics of a gift. In Walby, the Federal Court of Appeal confirmed that subsections 248(30) to 248(32) may recognize part of a transfer as a gift where the donor intends that part to be gratuitous, but they do not create donative intent where the donor intended to profit from the arrangement.

Where a transfer qualifies despite an advantage, subsection 248(31) determines the eligible amount of the gift. In general terms, the eligible amount is the fair market value of the transferred property minus the amount of the advantage. For example, if property worth $1,000 is transferred to a qualified donee and the donor receives an advantage worth $200, the eligible amount would generally be $800, assuming the other requirements for a valid gift are satisfied. This separation of the gift portion from the value of the advantage is commonly referred to as split receipting.

Subsection 248(32) defines the amount of the advantage broadly. It can include the value of property, services, compensation, use of property, or another benefit received, obtained, or enjoyed by the donor or a person or partnership not dealing at arm’s length with the donor, as well as a benefit that such a person is entitled to receive or enjoy immediately or in the future, absolutely or contingently. The provision also addresses certain limited-recourse debt connected with a gift.

The statutory regime therefore does not abandon the requirement for a genuine gift. Rather, in the qualified-donee context, it recognizes that the existence of an advantage does not necessarily prevent gift treatment. The analysis requires identifying the advantage, determining whether subsection 248(30) applies, confirming the necessary donative intent, and calculating the eligible amount under subsection 248(31).

Donating Appreciated Publicly Traded Shares: A Special Rule

A separate provision offers a further incentive once the requirements for a valid gift to a qualified donee are satisfied. Under paragraph 38(a.1)(i) of the Income Tax Act, a donor who transfers shares, debt obligations, or rights listed on a designated stock exchange, or units of mutual funds or exchange-traded funds, directly to a qualified donee reports none of the resulting capital gain, rather than the reduced inclusion rate that would otherwise apply. This treatment is available only for a direct transfer of the security itself. A donor who instead sells the shares and donates the cash proceeds remains fully taxable on the capital gain realized on the sale, even where the entire proceeds are given to the same charity.

This rule does not relax the requirements discussed throughout this article. The transfer must still satisfy the ordinary test for a gift: a voluntary transfer made with donative intent and without a disqualifying benefit or consideration flowing to the donor. Where the shares are not listed on a designated stock exchange but are shares of a public corporation, the deemed fair market value rules in subsection 248(35) may instead apply, and can limit the donor’s receipt to the lesser of the property’s fair market value and its cost where the property was acquired shortly before the gift as part of a plan to donate it. Our Gifting Publicly Traded Securities to Charities article sets out the mechanics, the designated-exchange requirement, and worked examples in full.

Practical Takeaways: Documenting and Proving a Genuine Gift

Whether a transfer will be respected as a genuine gift depends on the surrounding facts, not merely on the terminology used by the parties. Taxpayers should therefore consider both the legal requirements for a gift and the tax consequences of the transfer before completing the transaction.

Contemporaneous documentation can be particularly important. Depending on the nature of the property and the circumstances of the transfer, relevant evidence may include a deed of gift, written correspondence confirming the donor’s intention, banking or transfer records, evidence of ownership immediately before the gift, and documentation showing that no material consideration or expected benefit was provided in return.

Where property rather than cash is transferred, taxpayers should also retain reliable evidence of fair market value. Valuation may affect the donor’s tax consequences under section 69, the recipient’s tax cost, and, in the qualified-donee context, the calculation of any eligible amount and advantage under subsections 248(31) and 248(32).

Related agreements and transactions should not be overlooked. Side arrangements, benefits provided by third parties, contingent entitlements, or other economically connected transactions may affect whether the transfer is genuinely gratuitous. As Walby demonstrates, a taxpayer cannot necessarily isolate one step of an interconnected arrangement and characterize that step as a gift without considering the transaction as a whole.

Taxpayers should also avoid assuming that favourable tax treatment follows merely because a transfer is described as a gift. A purported gift connected with employment, services, or business activity may instead constitute taxable income, while a genuine gift of appreciated capital property may trigger a deemed disposition for the donor.

“Good documentation should establish not only that property changed hands, but why it changed hands and what, if anything, the donor expected to receive in return. Those facts can become critical if the characterization of the transfer is later challenged in a CRA tax audit,” says David J. Rotfleisch.

For significant or unusual transfers, effective tax planning should occur before the property is transferred. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can help determine whether the transaction satisfies the legal requirements for a gift, identify any direct or indirect advantages, assess whether rollover or other statutory provisions apply, and ensure that the documentation supports the intended tax treatment.

Pro Tax Tips: Gifts, Valuation, CRA Tax Audits and Voluntary Disclosure

Taxpayers receiving valuable property as a gift should consider establishing and documenting its fair market value at the time of the transfer. This can be particularly important for property whose value may be difficult to establish years later. For example, where a family receives a valuable piece of jewellery as a gift, obtaining a contemporaneous independent valuation can provide evidence of the property’s fair market value when it was received. Under paragraph 69(1)(c) of the Income Tax Act, property acquired by way of gift is generally deemed to have been acquired at its fair market value, subject to other applicable provisions. That value may therefore become important in determining the recipient’s tax cost and any capital gain when the property is eventually sold. Special rules may also apply where the property is personal-use property.

A valuation prepared years after the gift may be more difficult to support, particularly for unique assets such as jewellery, artwork, collectibles, private-company shares, or real estate. As part of proper tax planning, taxpayers should preserve appraisals, photographs, transfer documents, correspondence, proof of ownership, and other records capable of establishing both the nature of the gift and its fair market value at the time of transfer. These records can become particularly important during a CRA tax audit if the CRA questions the adjusted cost base, fair market value, or characterization of the transaction.

Taxpayers should also review significant gifts before filing their tax returns rather than assuming that no reporting consequences arise simply because no money changed hands. A gift of appreciated capital property can create a deemed disposition for the donor, while the recipient’s fair-market-value cost may affect a later disposition. Early tax planning can identify these consequences and preserve the evidence needed to support the intended tax treatment.

Where a taxpayer later discovers that a taxable disposition, capital gain, income amount, or other tax obligation connected with a gift was omitted from a previous tax filing, the CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program may provide an opportunity to correct the non-compliance and obtain relief from certain penalties and interest, depending on the circumstances and eligibility requirements. Taxpayers should obtain advice promptly because the availability of VDP relief can be affected by CRA compliance activity, including whether an audit or investigation concerning the disclosed information has already begun.

“The tax treatment of a gift often depends on facts that may become difficult to reconstruct years later. Proper documentation of the transfer, the donor’s intention, any related benefits, and the fair market value of the property can be critical both for future tax reporting and if the transaction is later reviewed in a CRA tax audit,” says David J. Rotfleisch.

An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can assist with structuring and documenting significant gifts, determining whether a professional valuation should be obtained, responding to a CRA tax audit involving gifted property, and assessing whether the Voluntary Disclosures Program is available to correct a prior reporting error.

Frequently Asked Questions About Gifts and Canadian Income Tax

What is considered a gift for Canadian income tax purposes?

A gift generally requires a voluntary transfer of property owned by the donor, made with the necessary donative intent and without disqualifying consideration or material benefit flowing or expected to flow to the donor. The characterization depends on the substance of the transaction, not simply on whether the parties call it a “gift.”

Does the Income Tax Act define the term “gift”?

The Income Tax Act does not provide a comprehensive definition of “gift.” Canadian courts have therefore relied on general legal principles governing gifts and have generally focused on whether there was a voluntary transfer of the donor’s property, the necessary donative intent, and an absence of disqualifying consideration or benefit.

What is donative intent in Canadian tax law?

Donative intent is the donor’s intention to make a genuinely gratuitous transfer. The donor must intend to part with the property without receiving compensating material value in return. A donor’s motivation for making the gift is different from the legal intention required to make a gratuitous transfer.

Can a transfer still be a gift if the donor expects a tax benefit?

Potentially, yes. The ordinary tax consequences associated with making a qualifying gift do not necessarily eliminate donative intent. However, the result may be different where the donor expects a separate economic or material advantage as part of the transaction or an interconnected arrangement.

Can money or property received from an employer be a tax-free gift?

Not necessarily. A payment or benefit received because of an employment relationship may constitute taxable employment income even if the employer describes it as a gift. The CRA does provide administrative relief for certain qualifying non-cash employee gifts and awards, but specific conditions and limits apply.

Can a payment for services be treated as a gift for income tax purposes?

Calling a payment a gift does not make it one. Where money or property is received because services were performed or because of business activity, the amount may constitute taxable income. The relationship between the payment and the services or business activity is more important than the label used by the parties.

Does giving capital property trigger capital gains tax in Canada?

It can. Paragraph 69(1)(b)(ii) of the Income Tax Act generally deems a donor who disposes of property by way of gift to have received proceeds equal to the property’s fair market value. If appreciated capital property is gifted, the donor may therefore realize a capital gain, subject to any applicable rollover or other provision of the Income Tax Act.

What is the tax cost of property received as a gift?

Paragraph 69(1)(c) generally deems a taxpayer who acquires property by way of gift, bequest, or inheritance to have acquired it at fair market value. That amount can become important when determining the recipient’s tax consequences if the property is later sold or otherwise disposed of. Other provisions may modify this result in particular circumstances.

Can a gift still qualify if the donor receives something of value in return?

In the ordinary gift analysis, receiving or expecting a material benefit can prevent a transfer from being genuinely gratuitous. However, special rules in subsections 248(30) to 248(32) apply to transfers to qualified donees and can permit gift treatment despite an advantage, provided the applicable statutory requirements and the necessary donative intent are present.

What is the 80% rule for gifts to qualified donees?

Under subsection 248(30), the existence of an advantage does not, by itself, disqualify a transfer from being a gift to a qualified donee where the amount of the advantage does not exceed 80% of the fair market value of the transferred property. The 80% threshold is not an automatic safe harbour. Donative intent and the other requirements for a valid gift must still be considered. Even where the advantage exceeds 80%, the statutory rule provides an alternative where the donor establishes to the CRA’s satisfaction that the transfer was made with the intention to make a gift.

Should valuable gifted property such as jewellery or artwork be professionally valued?

Obtaining a contemporaneous independent valuation can be particularly important for valuable jewellery, artwork, collectibles, private-company shares, real estate, and other property whose historical value may later be difficult to establish. The fair market value at the time of the gift may be relevant to the recipient’s tax cost and to calculating a future capital gain. A reliable valuation can also provide important evidence if the value is later questioned in a CRA tax audit.

What should I do if a gift or related capital gain was reported incorrectly?

A taxpayer who discovers that a prior return incorrectly reported a gift, omitted a taxable disposition or capital gain, or otherwise failed to report a tax consequence connected with a transfer should obtain Canadian tax advice before correcting the filing. Depending on the circumstances, the CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program may be available to correct previous non-compliance and obtain relief from certain penalties and interest. Eligibility is fact-specific and may be affected by CRA enforcement activity, including a CRA tax audit or investigation that has already begun.

What happens if the CRA reassesses a charitable donation for lack of donative intent?

If the CRA determines that a donor lacked donative intent, it may deny the charitable donation tax credit or deduction in full, even where a valid receipt was issued. The CRA and the courts examine the entire arrangement surrounding the transfer, not simply the receipt, to determine whether a genuine gift was made. A taxpayer who receives this type of reassessment should obtain Canadian tax advice promptly, since responding may involve an objection or an appeal to the Tax Court of Canada, and the burden of establishing donative intent rests with the taxpayer.

Can I still claim a charitable gift if I participated in a leveraged donation or gifting program?

Leveraged donation programs, including arrangements similar to the Global Learning Gifting Initiative Program at issue in Cassan and Walby, have been consistently unsuccessful before the Tax Court of Canada and the Federal Court of Appeal. Where a taxpayer’s contribution is structured to generate a tax credit substantially larger than the taxpayer’s real economic outlay, or where the arrangement is designed to enrich the participant, the courts have found that donative intent is absent. A taxpayer who participated in such a program and is facing a CRA reassessment should seek Canadian tax advice before responding.

Is the Walby decision final, or could it still be appealed?

The Supreme Court of Canada denied leave to appeal in Walby in February 2026. As a result, the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision is now final, and its reasoning on donative intent and interconnected arrangements stands as settled law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.