Holding Or Moving Cryptocurrency In A Corporation: Learn How CRA’s Taxes Passive Income From Digital Assets

Canadian business owners increasingly ask whether Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins and other crypto-assets should be purchased personally or through a corporation. The question commonly arises where an operating company has accumulated retained earnings and the owner-manager does not need to withdraw all of those funds for personal spending.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Article Insights

David Rotfleisch’s articles from Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Business & Consumer Services and Property industries

Overview - The Corporate Crypto Question for Canadian Business Owners

Canadian business owners increasingly ask whether Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins and other crypto-assets should be purchased personally or through a corporation. The question commonly arises where an operating company has accumulated retained earnings and the owner-manager does not need to withdraw all of those funds for personal spending. Rather than paying a salary or dividend and investing the after-tax amount personally, the corporation may purchase cryptocurrency directly.

Corporate ownership can be attractive because it may permit the shareholder to defer the personal tax that would otherwise be due when corporate funds are distributed. That does not mean that holding cryptocurrency in a corporation produces permanent tax savings. The corporation may itself pay tax on cryptocurrency income or gains, and further tax consequences can arise when corporate funds are ultimately distributed to the shareholder.

The analysis becomes more complicated where the corporation already carries on an active business. A corporate cryptocurrency portfolio can affect the corporation's access to the Small Business Deduction, its refundable dividend tax on hand balances, its Capital Dividend Account, and potentially the shareholder's future ability to claim the Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption. How the corporation trades or holds cryptocurrency can also determine whether its profits are business income or capital gains.

The Canada Revenue Agency maintains dedicated guidance dealing with crypto-asset transactions, valuation, record-keeping, mining and staking. Its current guidance confirms that the tax consequences depend on what the taxpayer actually does with the cryptocurrency rather than merely the label attached to the investment.

“Incorporating does not turn cryptocurrency into a tax-free investment. The real planning question is whether keeping investment capital inside the corporate structure creates enough tax deferral to justify the additional corporate tax, Small Business Deduction, Capital Dividend Account, shareholder-distribution and compliance issues that come with it.” David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law and Experienced Crypto Tax Lawyer in Canada.

This article examines the principal Canadian income-tax issues for owner-managers considering corporate cryptocurrency ownership and the planning steps to take before accumulating a substantial cryptocurrency portfolio.

Why Hold Cryptocurrency in a Corporation?

This section addresses corporations holding cryptocurrency as a passive, long-term investment alongside an existing business. For corporations actively carrying on a cryptocurrency-trading business, including the Small Business Deduction and tax-deferral mechanics specific to a trading operation, see Tax Benefits of Trading Cryptocurrency as a Business for CCPCs.

Consider an owner-managed corporation that earns profits from an operating business. After paying its expenses and corporate income tax, the corporation has $500,000 of excess cash. The shareholder believes Bitcoin will appreciate significantly over the next several years and wants to invest $200,000.

One option is for the corporation to distribute sufficient funds to the shareholder as salary or dividends, after which the shareholder purchases Bitcoin personally. Another option is for the corporation itself to invest the $200,000.

The attraction of the second approach is principally tax deferral. The shareholder has not first withdrawn the $200,000 from the corporation and therefore has not yet incurred the shareholder-level tax that would accompany a taxable distribution. More capital may consequently remain available for investment at the outset. The ultimate advantage depends on the corporation's tax profile, the shareholder's tax rate, the type of income later earned by the corporation, and the method and timing by which money eventually leaves the corporation.

That distinction between tax deferral and permanent tax savings is fundamental. Corporate funds legally belong to the corporation, not the shareholder. If cryptocurrency purchased with corporate money later appreciates to $1 million, the $1 million belongs to the corporation. The shareholder cannot simply transfer those coins into a personal wallet and treat them as personal property without considering the resulting tax consequences.

Subsection 15(1) of the Income Tax Act can include a corporate benefit in a shareholder's income, while subsection 15(2) contains separate rules dealing with shareholder loans and indebtedness.

Corporate investing is therefore most attractive where the shareholder has a genuine reason to retain capital in the corporate group for an extended period. If the funds will need to be withdrawn personally in the near future, the initial tax deferral may have comparatively little value.

The comparison should also account for the corporation's existing business. A professional corporation, technology company or other successful operating company may have substantially different tax-planning priorities from a corporation established primarily to trade digital assets. For an owner-manager who expects to sell an operating business, preserving the corporation's qualification for the Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption may be considerably more valuable than obtaining several years of tax deferral on a cryptocurrency investment.

In other words, "Should my corporation buy Bitcoin?" should rarely be answered in isolation. The better question is whether the proposed cryptocurrency investment fits the corporation's existing tax structure, future business-sale plans and the shareholder's expected need for cash.

Capital Investment or Crypto-Trading Business?

The first major tax characterization issue is whether the corporation is investing in cryptocurrency on capital account or carrying on a business of trading cryptocurrency.

Subsection 9(1) of the Income Tax Act computes income from a business or property by reference to profit, while section 39 addresses capital gains and capital losses. The distinction matters because the currently enacted section 38 inclusion fraction generally includes one-half of a capital gain in taxable income, whereas business profit is fully included in income.

Suppose a consulting corporation uses surplus cash to acquire Bitcoin, records the investment on its books, does not borrow to finance the purchase, and holds the Bitcoin for four years while continuing to focus on its consulting business. Those facts may support capital treatment.

Contrast that with a corporation whose personnel monitor crypto markets daily, regularly move between tokens, use short holding periods, deploy trading systems, use debt or derivatives and repeatedly realize gains from market movements. Those facts are substantially more consistent with a trading business.

The CRA's current guidance on reporting income from crypto-asset transactions identifies factors such as transaction frequency, period of ownership, knowledge of crypto markets, time spent on the activity and financing as indicators that may point toward business activity. These are factual indicators, not a mechanical checklist, and no single factor determines the result; the taxpayer's overall course of conduct and surrounding circumstances must be considered. CRA also confirms that even an isolated transaction may be treated as business income where it constitutes an adventure or concern in the nature of trade.

The Supreme Court of Canada's decision in Friesen v Canada, [1995] 3 SCR 103 is also important to the underlying doctrine because the statutory definition of "business" includes an adventure or concern in the nature of trade. A taxpayer therefore does not necessarily need hundreds of transactions before a profit can be characterized as business income.

Intention should be documented contemporaneously rather than reconstructed after a profitable disposition. Board resolutions, investment policies, accounting treatment, financing records, wallet history, correspondence and evidence concerning the corporation's actual business operations may all become relevant during a CRA crypto tax audit. In particular, board resolutions authorizing the cryptocurrency investment and any later change in intention should be recorded in a currently updated corporate minute book, rather than reconstructed after the fact once CRA has raised the question.

This characterization is particularly important for corporations because a second question follows. If a corporation frequently buys and sells cryptocurrency as inventory with the intention of earning trading profits, the resulting profit may be business income. That business income may also qualify as active business income for Small Business Deduction purposes, provided the business is not excluded as a specified investment business or a personal services business. Subsection 125(7) of the Income Tax Act defines an active business broadly, but excludes those two categories.

A specified investment business is different. It is generally a business whose principal purpose is to earn income from property, such as interest, dividends, rents or royalties. Unless one of the statutory exceptions applies, including the more-than-five-full-time-employees exception, income from such a business is generally not treated as active business income for the Small Business Deduction. This distinction is explained further in our corporate income tax guidance on specified investment businesses.

The practical point is that business income does not automatically mean active business income. A corporation actively trading cryptocurrency for resale may be carrying on an active business, while a corporation principally holding investments to earn property income may fall within the specified investment business rules. A corporation that merely holds cryptocurrency as a long-term capital investment may instead realize capital gains when it disposes of the assets. The corporation's actual activities and sources of income must therefore be classified before the Small Business Deduction and passive-investment-income rules are applied.

How Corporate Crypto Is Taxed: Capital Gains, Passive Income, Small Business Deduction and Capital Dividend Account

The first question is when the corporation is treated as having disposed of its cryptocurrency. A taxable disposition does not require the corporation to convert Bitcoin or another crypto-asset into Canadian dollars. CRA generally treats a disposition as occurring when cryptocurrency is sold for government-issued currency, exchanged for another crypto-asset, or used to purchase goods or services. Using cryptocurrency to purchase goods or services is generally treated as a barter transaction. By contrast, simply moving the same cryptocurrency between wallets owned by the same corporation will generally not, by itself, constitute a disposition.

A crypto-for-goods-or-services barter transaction can also carry GST/HST consequences for the corporation. Read our guide for more details: Is Cryptocurrency Trading Exempt From GST/HST? A Canadian Tax Lawyer’s Analysis.

This means that exchanging Bitcoin for Ethereum or a stablecoin can trigger tax even though the corporation receives no Canadian dollars. The corporation must determine the Canadian-dollar value of the cryptocurrency disposed of and calculate the resulting gain or profit.

How that amount is taxed depends on the characterization discussed above. If the cryptocurrency is held as capital property, the corporation generally calculates a capital gain by subtracting its adjusted cost base and applicable disposition costs from the proceeds of disposition. Under section 38 of the Income Tax Act, one-half of the capital gain is currently included in income as a taxable capital gain. If the corporation is instead carrying on a cryptocurrency-trading business, the cryptocurrency may be treated as inventory and the full business profit will generally be included in income.

For a Canadian-controlled Private Corporation (CCPC) that also carries on an active business, investment income can have a second tax consequence: it may reduce access to the Small Business Deduction. Under section 125 of the Income Tax Act, the federal small-business limit is generally $500,000, subject to various reductions. One of those reductions is based on the adjusted aggregate investment income of the CCPC and its associated corporations.

In general terms, the passive-income reduction begins when adjusted aggregate investment income exceeds $50,000 in the previous taxation year. The business limit is gradually reduced and, where the corporation would otherwise have a $500,000 business limit, it is eliminated once adjusted aggregate investment income reaches $150,000.

The important point is that these thresholds are based on adjusted aggregate investment income, not simply on how much the corporation's cryptocurrency has increased in value. An unrealized increase in the market value of Bitcoin does not, by itself, create investment income for this purpose. Even when cryptocurrency is sold, the calculation does not simply use the gross capital gain.

For example, suppose a CCPC holds Bitcoin as a passive capital investment and realizes a $100,000 capital gain. With the current one-half capital-gains inclusion rate, the corporation generally has a $50,000 taxable capital gain before taking into account capital losses and other statutory adjustments. The Small Business Deduction analysis therefore should not automatically treat the entire $100,000 gain as $100,000 of adjusted aggregate investment income.

Moving the investments to a separate holding company does not necessarily solve this problem. Where the holding company and operating company are associated, subsection 125(5.1) generally requires the investment income of the associated group to be considered in determining the Small Business Deduction reduction. This is one reason why a holding-company structure should be reviewed before a significant cryptocurrency portfolio is accumulated, rather than assumed to eliminate the passive-income consequences.

Corporate investment income can also engage the refundable tax system. Under section 129 of the Income Tax Act, part of the tax imposed on certain investment income of a private corporation may accumulate in its refundable dividend tax on hand accounts. Broadly speaking, some of that tax may later be refunded to the corporation when it pays sufficient taxable dividends to its shareholders. The practical effect is that the tax cost of earning investment income inside a corporation cannot always be understood by looking only at the corporation's initial tax bill; the eventual shareholder distribution also matters.

The Capital Dividend Account operates differently. It is a notional tax account defined in subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act. Among other amounts, the account generally includes the non-taxable portion of capital gains, after taking into account relevant adjustments.

For example, if a corporation realizes a $100,000 capital gain while the one-half inclusion rate applies, $50,000 will generally be the taxable portion of the gain and the remaining $50,000 may increase the corporation's Capital Dividend Account, assuming there are no offsetting amounts. A private corporation with a sufficient Capital Dividend Account balance may elect under subsection 83(2) to pay a capital dividend to a Canadian-resident shareholder without including that dividend in the shareholder's income.

The corporation should confirm its Capital Dividend Account balance before making the election. If it elects to treat more than the available balance as a capital dividend, subsection 184(2) can impose Part III tax equal to 60% of the excessive election.

The Capital Dividend Account and refundable dividend tax on hand should also be kept conceptually separate. A capital dividend may allow the non-taxable portion of a capital gain to reach a Canadian-resident shareholder tax-free, but the dividend-refund system in section 129 generally depends on the payment of taxable dividends. Paying a capital dividend therefore does not ordinarily produce the same result as paying a taxable dividend for refundable-tax purposes.

Finally, a large corporate cryptocurrency portfolio can affect the shareholder's future ability to claim the Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption. This issue is separate from the Small Business Deduction passive-income rules.

To access the Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption on a sale of shares, the shares generally must qualify as qualified small business corporation shares under subsection 110.6(1) of the Income Tax Act. The rules look at the corporation's assets both when the shares are sold and during the preceding 24 months. At the time of sale, the corporation generally must satisfy the small business corporation test, which requires all or substantially all of the fair market value of its assets to be attributable to qualifying active-business assets and certain connected-corporation shares or debts. CRA generally interprets "all or substantially all" in this context as approximately 90% or more. During the relevant 24-month period, a more-than-50% asset test generally applies.

A large passive Bitcoin portfolio can therefore create two different problems. The income earned from the investments may reduce the corporation's Small Business Deduction, while the value of the investments themselves may interfere with qualified small business corporation status and the shareholder's Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption.

The distinction is particularly important where cryptocurrency appreciates substantially without being sold. The corporation may have little or no realized investment income and therefore face no immediate reduction in the Small Business Deduction, yet the growing value of the cryptocurrency may still cause passive assets to represent too large a portion of the corporation's total assets for Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption purposes.

“The Small Business Deduction test and the qualified small business corporation test should never be treated as the same test. A corporation can hold a Bitcoin position that produces no current realized income but still become a serious Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption problem because the cryptocurrency has grown into a material portion of the company's asset value. Waiting until a letter of intent to sell the business arrives may be far too late to repair the 24-month history.” David J. Rotfleisch.

How Should Corporate Crypto Be Structured and Transferred?

There are three common ways to hold cryptocurrency:

Personally Directly through the operating company, or through a separate holding company.

Each approach has different tax and practical consequences, and none is automatically preferable.

Personal ownership is generally the simplest. It keeps the individual's cryptocurrency separate from the corporation and prevents the investment from affecting the corporation's Small Business Deduction or qualified small business corporation status. The disadvantage is that corporate funds usually must first be distributed to the shareholder before they can be invested personally, which may trigger shareholder-level tax sooner.

Holding cryptocurrency directly in the operating company may preserve the initial tax deferral because the funds remain inside the corporation. It is also administratively simple because no additional company is required. However, as the cryptocurrency portfolio grows, investment income may reduce access to the Small Business Deduction, while the increasing value of passive assets may create problems for qualified small business corporation status and the shareholder's future Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption.

A separate holding company can provide cleaner separation between the active business and the investment portfolio and may also help isolate investment assets from operating-business risks. However, it does not automatically eliminate the tax consequences of passive investment income. Where the holding company and operating company are associated, the adjusted aggregate investment income of the associated group can still affect the operating company's business limit under section 125 of the Income Tax Act.

The structure should therefore be chosen by considering the corporation's business activities, the size of the cryptocurrency investment, potential future business-sale plans, and the expected duration for which the funds will remain within the corporate group.

A separate issue arises where the shareholder already owns cryptocurrency personally and wants to transfer it to a corporation. Transferring appreciated Bitcoin from a personal wallet to a corporate wallet is generally a disposition for tax purposes and may trigger an immediate capital gain or business profit.

A properly structured rollover under subsection 85(1) of the Income Tax Act may allow eligible cryptocurrency to be transferred to a taxable Canadian corporation on a tax-deferred basis. Whether the rollover is available depends in part on whether the cryptocurrency is capital property or inventory and whether the statutory requirements are satisfied. Eligible property generally includes most capital property and inventory, subject to specified exclusions.

The rollover is not automatic; it requires a joint Form T2057 election and properly documented transfer terms, both covered in detail in the guide linked above. Where the cryptocurrency instead funds an active trading business rather than a passive investment, the same election is discussed in Tax Benefits of Trading Cryptocurrency as a Business for CCPCs.

The same care is required when cryptocurrency moves in the opposite direction, from the corporation to the shareholder. Corporate-owned Bitcoin cannot simply be transferred to a shareholder's personal wallet without tax consequences. The transfer must be properly characterized, for example as a dividend, compensation, repayment of a genuine shareholder loan, sale at fair market value or another legally supported transaction.

If the transfer is not properly documented, CRA may assess a shareholder benefit under subsection 15(1), while subsection 15(2) may apply where the transaction creates shareholder indebtedness.

Proper documentation is also important where an individual shareholder or director controls the private keys to a corporate wallet. Control of the wallet does not necessarily mean that the individual owns the cryptocurrency personally, but weak records can make beneficial ownership difficult to prove during a CRA tax audit. Corporate resolutions, accounting records, exchange-account registrations, wallet records and custody policies should clearly show that the cryptocurrency belongs to the corporation and is not available for personal use.

The key practical point is that both where the cryptocurrency is held and how it moves between the shareholder and the corporation can create significant tax consequences. Those questions should be addressed before funds or cryptocurrency are transferred, rather than after the transaction has already occurred.

Practical Implications: Lessons for Corporations Holding Cryptocurrency

Corporate cryptocurrency ownership can be appropriate, particularly where an owner-managed business has retained earnings that will remain in the corporate group for a substantial period. However, the analysis should not stop at the immediate benefit of avoiding a personal distribution.

The corporation should first establish whether the cryptocurrency is intended to be a long-term capital investment or forms part of a trading business. That characterization should be supported by actual conduct and contemporaneous records.

Where the corporation operates an active business, management should monitor adjusted aggregate investment income rather than waiting until the corporate tax return is prepared. The same principle applies to qualified small business corporation status. A rapidly appreciating cryptocurrency position can materially change the composition of the company's balance sheet even without any disposition.

This is particularly important because the qualified small business corporation rules contain a 24-month historical asset test. Last-minute purification immediately before a sale may therefore be insufficient to repair the corporation's prior asset composition.

The corporation should also decide at the outset whether the operating company or a separate holding company is the appropriate owner. A holding company may improve corporate organization and business-risk segregation, but associated-corporation rules mean that it does not automatically eliminate the Small Business Deduction consequences of investment income.

Personally owned cryptocurrency should not be transferred into the corporation merely by moving coins from one wallet address to another. The transfer itself should first be reviewed for accrued gains and potential section 85 rollover planning.

Finally, the corporation should maintain a continuous documentary trail. Reconstructing beneficial ownership, valuation and adjusted cost base after a CRA tax audit begins is usually more expensive and less reliable than creating proper records when each transaction occurs.

Takeaway: Strategic Lessons for Canadian Business Owners

Holding cryptocurrency through a corporation can provide meaningful tax deferral where profits from an active business have already accumulated inside the corporation, and the shareholder does not need the money personally. Corporate ownership, however, is not automatically more tax-efficient than personal ownership, and the initial tax deferral is only one component of the analysis.

The corporation must determine whether its cryptocurrency activity represents capital investment or a trading business. When investment income is earned inside a CCPC, the adjusted aggregate investment income rules may reduce the corporation's access to the Small Business Deduction.

When capital gains are realized, the taxable portion and Capital Dividend Account implications should be tracked separately, while refundable dividend tax on hand may influence the timing and form of subsequent shareholder distributions.

An operating company must also protect future tax-planning opportunities. A large passive cryptocurrency position can impair qualified small business corporation status and therefore affect the shareholder's ability to claim the Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption on a later share sale.

Moving investments to a separate holding company may improve the corporate structure, but it does not automatically remove passive investment income from the associated corporate group's Small Business Deduction calculation.

Where cryptocurrency begins as personal property, section 85 may permit a properly structured transfer to a corporation without immediately realizing the entire accrued gain. Where cryptocurrency later moves from the corporation to the shareholder, the transfer must likewise have a legally and tax-appropriate character.

The most tax-efficient structure therefore depends on the nature of the existing business, the amount being invested, the expected cryptocurrency activity, the anticipated holding period, the shareholder's personal cash requirements, the possibility of a future business sale, and the method by which corporate value will ultimately be distributed.

Corporate cryptocurrency planning is consequently best approached as part of the shareholder's overall corporate tax strategy rather than as a standalone method of postponing personal tax.

Pro Tax Tips: Corporate Cryptocurrency Planning Before the Portfolio Grows

The best time to review the corporate structure is generally before a substantial cryptocurrency investment appreciates. Once an operating company's $100,000 Bitcoin position becomes a $1 million position, options that were previously straightforward may interact with accrued gains, corporate reorganizations, qualified small business corporation purification and shareholder-level taxation. Tax planning should therefore consider both today's investment and the owner's eventual exit from the business.

Do not treat the Small Business Deduction passive-income grind and the Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption asset tests as interchangeable. Adjusted aggregate investment income concerns the corporation's investment-income profile, whereas qualified small business corporation status also depends on the fair market value composition of the corporation's assets. A corporation can have little realized cryptocurrency income while simultaneously developing a serious Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption problem.

Before transferring personally owned cryptocurrency to a corporation, calculate its adjusted cost base and fair market value and determine whether a subsection 85(1) rollover is appropriate. The legal transfer, share consideration and Form T2057 election should be coordinated rather than treating the tax election as an after-the-fact accounting form.

Keep corporate and personal wallets separate wherever practicable. If a director or shareholder must personally control corporate private keys, establish written corporate custody records showing that control is exercised in a corporate or fiduciary capacity and does not represent personal beneficial ownership.

More broadly, corporations holding cryptocurrency should maintain a consistent internal process for approving and recording purchases, transfers and withdrawals. Transaction records should be reconciled regularly with the corporation's accounting records, and any movement of cryptocurrency involving shareholders, directors or related corporations should be clearly documented at the time it occurs. Good contemporaneous records can make it easier to support the corporation's tax treatment, identify reporting errors early and respond to CRA questions during a tax audit.

Monitor the Capital Dividend Account whenever the corporation realizes significant capital gains, but do not pay a capital dividend merely based on an internal estimate. Verify the Capital Dividend Account before making the election and coordinate the capital-dividend strategy with the corporation's refundable dividend tax on hand balances. An excessive capital-dividend election can create significant Part III tax.

If the shareholder eventually expects to sell the operating company, review qualified small business corporation status periodically rather than only when a purchaser appears. Passive cryptocurrency holdings, marketable securities and excess cash can all become relevant to purification planning, and the 24-month component of the qualified small business corporation test makes advance planning especially important.

Finally, never distribute corporate-owned cryptocurrency directly to a shareholder without determining the tax character of the transfer first. Blockchain execution may be nearly instantaneous, but the resulting shareholder-benefit, dividend or shareholder-loan issue can remain relevant for years.

“A blockchain transaction may take seconds and still create years of tax problems. Before corporate Bitcoin moves into a shareholder's personal wallet, there should be a tax answer to three questions: who owned it before the transfer, what legal transaction moved it, and how will that transaction appear on the corporation's books and tax returns?” David J. Rotfleisch.

FAQ: Holding Cryptocurrency in a Corporation in Canada

Can a Canadian corporation legally buy and hold Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency?

Yes. A Canadian corporation can generally acquire and hold crypto-assets, subject to its governing corporate legislation, articles and any industry-specific regulatory restrictions. The income-tax consequences depend primarily on what the corporation does with the crypto-assets. Long-term holdings may constitute capital property, while active trading may produce business income.

Is holding cryptocurrency in a corporation always more tax-efficient than holding it personally?

No. The principal initial advantage may be tax deferral: after-tax corporate earnings can remain invested in the corporation without first being distributed to the shareholder and attracting shareholder-level tax. However, the corporation itself may incur tax on crypto income or gains, investment income of a Canadian-controlled private corporation can affect its Small Business Deduction, and additional shareholder-level tax may arise when corporate funds or property are ultimately distributed. The comparison should therefore be modelled using the corporation's and shareholder's actual circumstances.

Will corporate crypto profits be taxed as capital gains or business income?

It depends on the facts. Relevant factors include transaction frequency, holding periods, market knowledge, time spent, financing and the manner in which the activity is conducted. No single factor determines the result. A long-term investment may support capital treatment, while systematic short-term trading may constitute business income. Even an isolated transaction can be on income account if it amounts to an adventure or concern in the nature of trade.

Does exchanging Bitcoin for Ethereum or a stablecoin trigger tax if no Canadian dollars are received?

Generally, yes. An exchange of one crypto-asset for another is generally treated as a disposition. The corporation therefore needs to determine the Canadian-dollar value at the transaction date and calculate the resulting capital gain, capital loss or business profit. Merely transferring the same crypto-assets between wallets owned by the corporation, without changing beneficial ownership, generally does not constitute a disposition.

Does all cryptocurrency income count as passive income for the Small Business Deduction?

No. This is an important distinction. Income from property and realized taxable capital gains from assets that are not active assets may enter adjusted aggregate investment income. By contrast, profits from a genuine crypto-trading business may constitute active business income rather than investment income. However, business-income characterization does not by itself guarantee eligibility for the Small Business Deduction. Subsection 125(7) defines an active business carried on by a corporation to include an adventure or concern in the nature of trade but excludes, among other things, a specified investment business and a personal services business. The character of the corporation's crypto activities must therefore be determined before the passive-income and Small Business Deduction rules are applied.

Can I avoid the $50,000-to-$150,000 passive-income grind by putting cryptocurrency in a holding company?

Not necessarily. Subsection 125(5.1) generally includes the adjusted aggregate investment income of corporations associated with the CCPC. If Holdco and Opco are associated, Holdco's investment income may therefore reduce the group's federal business limit. Subsection 125(5.2) can also deem related corporations to be associated where property is transferred between them to reduce the passive-income grind.

Can I transfer personally owned Bitcoin to my corporation without paying tax immediately?

Potentially. A direct transfer of appreciated cryptocurrency may otherwise realize the accrued gain or business profit. However, subsection 85(1) may allow some or all of that income or gain to be deferred if the statutory requirements are satisfied, including eligible property, share consideration and a joint election. Form T2057 is the prescribed form for the election. The crypto-specific mechanics of this election, including valuation at the time of transfer, wallet custody documentation, and adjusted cost base tracking, are addressed in Tax Benefits of Trading Cryptocurrency as a Business for CCPCs.

Can my corporation transfer Bitcoin directly to me instead of paying a cash dividend?

Potentially. A corporation may distribute Bitcoin as a dividend in kind, provided the distribution is properly authorized and permitted under applicable corporate law. The CRA states that a dividend in kind is generally taxed in the same manner as a cash dividend, with the dividend measured by the cryptocurrency's fair market value at the time of transfer. Under subsection 52(2) of the Income Tax Act, the corporation is deemed to dispose of the property at that fair market value and the shareholder acquires it at the same cost. If the transfer is not properly structured as a dividend or another bona fide transaction, subsection 15(1) may instead create a shareholder benefit, while subsection 15(2) may apply where shareholder indebtedness arises.

Can holding cryptocurrency in my operating company affect my Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption?

Yes. To claim the Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption, the shares generally must qualify as qualified small business corporation shares, which involves fair-market-value tests for active-business assets both at disposition and during the preceding 24 months. A substantial passive crypto portfolio may therefore jeopardize qualification, although cryptocurrency used or held in a genuine active business may be treated differently.

Does a corporation pay tax simply because its cryptocurrency increases in value?

Generally, no. An increase in the market value of cryptocurrency does not, by itself, create a taxable capital gain. Tax generally arises when the corporation disposes of the cryptocurrency, such as by selling it, exchanging it for another crypto-asset, or using it to purchase goods or services. However, the increased value of a passive cryptocurrency portfolio may still affect the corporation's qualified small business corporation status even before the cryptocurrency is sold.

What happens if a corporation sells cryptocurrency at a loss?

The treatment depends on whether the cryptocurrency was held as capital property or as part of a trading business. If the disposition is on capital account, the corporation may realize a capital loss. The allowable portion of that loss can generally be deducted only against taxable capital gains, not against active business income. Unused net capital losses can generally be carried back three years or carried forward indefinitely. If the cryptocurrency is inventory of a trading business, the loss may instead be a business loss and can enter the corporation's non-capital-loss calculation.

How are cryptocurrency transaction fees treated for tax purposes?

The treatment generally follows the nature of the underlying cryptocurrency activity. Where cryptocurrency is held as capital property, expenses incurred to acquire it can generally form part of its adjusted cost base, while outlays and expenses incurred to dispose of it can reduce the resulting capital gain or increase the capital loss. Where the corporation is carrying on a cryptocurrency-trading business, ordinary expenses incurred to earn business income may instead be taken into account in computing business profit, subject to the usual deduction rules. The corporation should therefore retain exchange fees, commissions and similar transaction-cost records rather than treating them as irrelevant amounts.

Does a corporation need to file Form T1135 for cryptocurrency held on a foreign exchange?

Potentially, yes. Cryptocurrency held outside Canada, including on a foreign exchange or with a foreign custodian, can constitute specified foreign property. If the total cost amount of a corporation’s specified foreign property, including such cryptocurrency, exceeds $100,000 CAD at any point in the year, the corporation is generally required to file Form T1135, Foreign Income Verification Statement, for that taxation year. Cryptocurrency held on a Canadian exchange, or in a wallet the corporation directly controls, generally does not trigger this requirement on its own, though the analysis depends on where the underlying asset or custodian is located. Penalties for failing to file Form T1135 accrue on a per-day basis, so a corporation holding cryptocurrency on foreign platforms should track the total cost amount of that property throughout the year rather than only at year-end.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.