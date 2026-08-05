The Complete Guide To Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) For 2026-27 For Canadian Crypto Traders, Investors, And Accountants—and Enhanced Mandated Data Sharing Of Wallets With CRA

The Canada Revenue Agency’s access to information about cryptocurrency and other crypto-assets is entering a new phase. Canadian taxpayers have always been responsible for identifying, valuing, classifying, and reporting taxable crypto activity, even where an exchange issued no Canadian tax slip, the transaction occurred through a foreign platform, or the assets were never converted into Canadian dollars.

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Crypto Tax Reporting for 2026–2027: What Canadian Investors and Accountants Need to Know About CARF and Enhanced CRA Data Sharing

Overview: Why CARF and Enhanced CRA Data Sharing Matter for Canadian Crypto Taxpayers

The Canada Revenue Agency’s access to information about cryptocurrency and other crypto-assets is entering a new phase. Canadian taxpayers have always been responsible for identifying, valuing, classifying, and reporting taxable crypto activity, even where an exchange issued no Canadian tax slip, the transaction occurred through a foreign platform, or the assets were never converted into Canadian dollars.

Depending on the taxpayer’s intention, conduct, and surrounding circumstances, resulting profits or losses may be treated on capital account or income account.

What is changing is not the existence of those obligations, but the quantity, quality, and international reach of the information that may become available to the CRA. Canada is moving to implement the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), which was developed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), to support annual reporting and the automatic international exchange of tax-relevant information concerning crypto-assets. CARF addresses information gaps arising where crypto activity occurs through specialized online platforms, across borders, or outside traditional financial accounts and intermediaries.

Under the proposed Canadian framework, Reporting Crypto-Asset Service Providers with the required Canadian nexus would identify reportable users and provide prescribed information about specified exchanges and transfers. Canada may also send information concerning foreign-resident users to participating foreign tax authorities and receive corresponding information about Canadian residents from jurisdictions with which an effective CARF exchange relationship has been activated. CARF may therefore provide the CRA with independent third-party information against which Canadian crypto tax filings can be tested.

Budget 2025 deferred the proposed application date for CARF and the related CRS amendments to January 1, 2027. Under the current legislative proposals, the first Canadian CARF reporting period would be the 2027 calendar year, with the first information return due before May 2, 2028. The Canadian implementation timeline has changed since CARF was first announced. Budget 2024 initially proposed that the rules apply to the 2026 and subsequent calendar years, with the first reporting and exchange of information occurring in 2027 in respect of 2026 activity. Budget 2025 subsequently deferred the proposed application date to January 1, 2027. The first information return covering that period would be due before May 2, 2028. Accordingly, 2026 is a preparation and transition year, 2027 is the proposed first reporting period, and 2028 would be the first filing year.

CARF does not replace Canada’s self-assessment system and does not determine a taxpayer’s Canadian tax liability. Information reported under CARF may consist of aggregate gross values, units, transaction counts, and transfers, but those categories do not calculate adjusted cost base, inventory, deductible expenses, business income, capital gains, losses, or GST/HST obligations. Canadian tax treatment must continue to be determined separately under the applicable legislation and the facts of each transaction.

CARF will also form part of a broader CRA information environment. Its proposed implementation is being coordinated with related amendments to the Common Reporting Standard, which would expand and refine financial-account reporting, including for certain digital financial products and certain indirect investments in crypto-assets. These regimes would operate alongside information the CRA may already obtain through Canadian banks and financial institutions, domestic and foreign exchanges, custodians, related taxpayers, treaty-based exchange mechanisms, public blockchain records, third-party requirements, and information gathered during a CRA crypto tax audit.

CARF would therefore add a standardized and recurring source of direct crypto-asset information to an already expanding data-sharing and matching infrastructure. Canadian investors should therefore use 2026 to preserve complete exchange, wallet, banking, and blockchain records and to verify that the tax-residence and identifying information provided to crypto platforms is accurate. Accountants should expect legitimate differences between aggregate CARF information and the amounts properly reported under Canadian tax law and should ensure that those differences can be supported and explained. Where historical errors or uncertain legal treatment are identified, the taxpayer should seek advice from an experienced Canadian crypto tax lawyer before contacting the CRA or submitting an incomplete correction.

David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law and an experienced Canadian tax lawyer, explains:

“CARF will not determine a taxpayer’s Canadian tax liability, but it will give the CRA a new source of identifying and transactional information against which prior tax returns can be tested. Canadian crypto investors should not wait for that comparison to occur before determining whether their exchange, wallet, banking, and tax records can be fully reconciled.”

This article examines Canada’s CARF implementation timeline, the relationship between CARF and the Common Reporting Standard, the service providers and users covered by the proposed framework, the crypto-assets and transactions that may be reported, and the exchange of information between tax authorities. It also explains how CARF information may interact with Canadian income-tax characterization and outlines what investors and accountants should understand before the first Canadian reporting period begins. An experienced Canadian crypto tax lawyer can determine the proper legal tax characterization of crypto activities, assess the implications of CARF information under crypto tax law in Canada, and advise on corrective filings, Voluntary Disclosures Program eligibility, and the appropriate response before the CRA commences a tax audit or investigation.

What Is CARF and Why Was It Developed?

For Canada, CARF is intended to provide the CRA with standardized information about crypto-asset users and specified transactions, including information received from participating foreign tax administrations. CARF was developed by the OECD, which develops standards for economic cooperation, tax transparency, and cross-border information exchange. The OECD completed CARF in cooperation with G20 countries in 2023. Under an automatic exchange of information system, service providers report prescribed information to their domestic tax authority, which then exchanges relevant information with the tax authority of the user’s jurisdiction of residence under an applicable international agreement, without requiring a separate case-specific request for each taxpayer.

CARF was developed because the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) did not adequately capture significant parts of the crypto-asset sector. The CRS relies primarily on traditional financial institutions reporting information about financial accounts. Crypto activity, by contrast, may involve specialized service providers that operate entirely online, have no conventional physical headquarters, move their operations between jurisdictions, and have historically been outside established tax-reporting regimes. Investors may also transact without using traditional financial intermediaries, hold assets in self-custody wallets known only to them, and transfer crypto-assets across borders without passing through a bank or another institution already covered by the CRS.

These characteristics have limited the historical visibility of tax authorities and made it more difficult to determine whether taxpayers properly reported income, gains, losses, and other tax consequences arising from crypto-assets. CARF responds to that information gap by requiring Reporting Crypto-Asset Service Providers to identify relevant users, report specified exchanges and transfers, and support the annual international exchange of tax-relevant information. CARF therefore expands the information available to the CRA, although the reported data will not, by itself, determine the correct Canadian tax treatment of a transaction.

Canada’s CARF Deferral: What Changed Between 2024 and 2026

Budget 2024 initially proposed that Canada’s CARF rules apply to the 2026 and subsequent calendar years. Under that original timetable, qualifying crypto-asset service providers would have collected information concerning their users and transactions during 2026, with the first information returns and international exchanges occurring in 2027. Some earlier commentary continues to reflect that timetable, but it is no longer the current Canadian proposal.

Budget 2025 subsequently deferred the proposed application of CARF and the related amendments to the Common Reporting Standard until January 1, 2027, a timeline maintained in the Spring Economic Update 2026. Under the current legislative proposals, the first Canadian CARF reporting period would therefore run from January 1 to December 31, 2027. The information return covering that activity would be due before May 2, 2028.

Accordingly, 2026 is a preparation and transition year, 2027 would be the first Canadian CARF reporting period, and 2028 would be the first filing year. The deferral does not postpone taxpayers’ existing obligations to report crypto-asset income, gains, losses, and other taxable amounts in the appropriate taxation year.

CARF Compared With the Common Reporting Standard

The principal difference between CARF and the Common Reporting Standard, or CRS, is their scope and reporting model. CARF focuses on Relevant Crypto-Assets and specified exchanges and transfers facilitated by Reporting Crypto-Asset Service Providers. The CRS focuses primarily on financial accounts maintained by reporting financial institutions, although the proposed amended CRS would also cover certain digital financial products and certain indirect or account-based exposure to crypto-assets.

Comparison point CARF CRS Assets or accounts covered Relevant Crypto-Assets Financial accounts and certain covered digital financial products Reporting entity Reporting Crypto-Asset Service Providers Reporting financial institutions Reporting requirement Transaction-based reporting by user and crypto-asset type Account-based reporting by institution and account holder Typical information reported Aggregate values, units, and transaction counts for crypto-to-fiat exchanges, crypto-to-crypto exchanges, retail payments, and transfers Account balances or values, income, payments, and gross proceeds; no direct crypto-asset transaction-level reporting Crypto exposure covered Dedicated CARF XML Schema Dedicated CRS XML Schema

How the Amended CRS Expands Financial-Account Reporting

The relationship between CARF and the CRS must also be understood in light of proposed amendments to Part XIX of the Income Tax Act. Those amendments are intended to implement the amended CRS and would apply beginning January 1, 2027. The CRA’s current guidance reflects the proposed amendments but cautions that the legislation receiving Royal Assent will govern if it differs from the proposals.

The amended CRS expands the types of financial products that may fall within financial-account reporting. It brings specified electronic money products and central bank digital currencies within the CRS and modifies the definitions of financial asset and investment entity so that certain derivatives referencing crypto-assets and certain investment entities investing in crypto-assets may also be covered. The CRS may therefore capture some indirect or account-based exposure to crypto-assets, while CARF is primarily directed at specified exchanges and transfers involving Relevant Crypto-Assets.

The amendments would also require additional information about financial accounts and their holders, including whether a valid self-certification was obtained, whether an account is jointly held, the type of account, whether it is pre-existing or new, and, for certain entity accounts, the role of each controlling person. The amended rules also strengthen the due-diligence procedures applicable to financial institutions and their customers.

CARF and the amended CRS are intended to operate as complementary regimes. Coordination provisions are designed to reduce unnecessary duplicate reporting, while allowing tax authorities to receive broader information concerning direct crypto-asset transactions, certain digital financial products, indirect crypto investments, financial accounts, account holders, and controlling persons.

CARF Is Only One Part of Enhanced CRA Data Sharing

CARF and the amended CRS will form part of a broader information environment available to the CRA. Separate from these recurring reporting systems, the CRA may obtain information from Canadian banks, crypto exchanges, custodians, taxpayers, related persons or entities, and other third parties.

During a CRA tax audit or other compliance activity, the CRA may examine the taxpayer’s books and records and use its statutory information-gathering powers to request relevant documents from the taxpayer or, where the legal requirements are satisfied, from financial institutions, exchanges, accountants, and other third parties.

Cross-border information may also be obtained through Canada’s tax treaties, tax information exchange agreements, the Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, and competent-authority arrangements. Blockchain records provide an additional source of verification. Once a wallet address is connected to an identified taxpayer through exchange records, banking activity, tax filings, related-party information, or documents obtained during a tax audit, its on-chain history may be compared with the taxpayer’s reported income, gains, losses, and transfers.

CARF will therefore become one component of a broader CRA data-matching environment. The CRA may compare CARF information with CRS reports, banking records, domestic and foreign exchange information, custodian records, treaty-based information, public blockchain activity, and documents obtained during a tax audit. A transaction omitted from one source may still be visible through another, while inconsistencies among those sources may lead to further questions even where the taxpayer’s ultimate Canadian tax treatment is correct.

Who Must Report Under CARF?

The information reported to the CRA will originate primarily from Reporting Crypto-Asset Service Providers (RCASPs) that fall within the Canadian nexus rules. Canada’s proposed legislation defines an RCASP as an individual or entity that, as a business, provides a service effectuating exchange transactions for or on behalf of customers, including by acting as a counterparty or intermediary or by making a trading platform available. The definition is therefore functional. The activities actually performed for customers are more important than the name, legal form, or marketing description of the business.

According to the International Standards for Automatic Exchange of Information in Tax Matters: Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework and 2023 Update to the Common Reporting Standard, depending on the activities they perform, RCASPs may include dealers that buy and sell crypto-assets to customers for their own account, operators of crypto-asset ATMs, crypto-asset exchanges acting as market makers, brokers executing customer orders, and persons that make available a trading platform through which users can complete crypto-to-fiat or crypto-to-crypto transactions.

Decentralized technology does not automatically place an arrangement outside CARF. A person or entity associated with a decentralized platform may be treated as an RCASP where it exercises sufficient control or influence to provide exchange services for customers and is capable of complying with the applicable due-diligence and reporting obligations. The analysis must focus on the functions performed, the relationship with users, and the degree of control over the relevant service.

Certain activities, when performed on their own, do not necessarily make a person an RCASP. Passive investment in crypto-assets, the issuance of a token, blockchain validation, or the development and sale of software may fall outside the definition where the person does not provide a customer-facing service that effectuates exchange transactions. The result may change, however, where those activities are combined with intermediation, market-making, customer execution, or the operation of a trading platform.

The Canadian definition must also be read within the international framework from which it was adopted. Proposed subsection 296(2) provides that Part XXI is intended to implement the OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework and, unless the context otherwise requires, must be interpreted consistently with CARF and the International Standards for Automatic Exchange of Information of the OECD, as amended from time to time. The OECD standards and official commentary will therefore be important interpretive sources when determining whether a particular business model or decentralized arrangement is subject to the Canadian reporting rules.

Which Users and Controlling Persons May Be Reported?

The proposed Canadian rules apply to information concerning crypto-asset users. A crypto-asset user is generally an individual or entity that is a customer of an RCASP for the purpose of carrying out relevant transactions. Where a person acts only as an agent, custodian, nominee, signatory, investment adviser, or intermediary for another person, the beneficial customer for whom the transactions are carried out may instead be treated as the crypto-asset user.

A reportable user is a crypto-asset user that is also a reportable person. A reportable person generally includes an individual or entity resident for tax purposes in a reportable jurisdiction, other than an excluded person. Importantly, the proposed definition of reportable jurisdiction includes Canada. Canadian residents may therefore be included in the domestic information return filed with the CRA, even where no international exchange of information is involved.

“CARF reporting may extend beyond the person whose name appears on a crypto-platform account. Where crypto activity is conducted through a corporation, partnership, trust, nominee, or other arrangement, the CRA may receive information about both the entity and the individuals who ultimately control it. Investors and advisers should therefore ensure that legal ownership, beneficial ownership, tax residence, and controlling-person information are properly documented before the first reporting cycle begins. Where appropriate a bare trust agreement should be put in place” - David J. Rotfleisch.

Where the crypto-asset user is a corporation, partnership, trust, or other entity, the RCASP must determine the entity’s tax residence and whether it is an active entity or an excluded person. Excluded persons include certain publicly traded entities and their related entities, governmental entities, international organizations, central banks, and specified financial institutions. Where an entity is neither an excluded person nor an active entity, the RCASP must also identify whether any of its controlling persons are reportable persons.

The information reported may therefore include the entity’s legal name, address, jurisdiction of tax residence, and tax identification number (TIN), together with the name, address, tax residence, TIN, date of birth, and controlling role of each reportable controlling person. CARF reporting is consequently not limited to the individual whose name appears on a platform account. It may also reach the persons who ultimately control certain corporations, partnerships, trusts, or other entities using the RCASP.

Canadian Nexus: Why a Foreign or Online Business May Still Be In Scope

A crypto-asset service provider does not need to be incorporated in Canada or operate through a traditional Canadian headquarters to fall within the proposed Canadian CARF rules. Proposed section 297 of the Income Tax Act applies where an RCASP is an individual or entity resident in Canada, an entity organized under Canadian or provincial law that has a Canadian tax or information-return filing obligation, a partnership managed from Canada, or an individual or entity carrying on business in Canada. The Canadian nexus analysis therefore extends beyond incorporation and tax residence to the provider’s organization, management, and actual business activities.

The OECD framework similarly recognizes that CARF nexus may arise through residence, incorporation or organization, management, or a regular place of business. Canada’s proposed legislation uses its own statutory wording, which must be applied directly, but proposed subsection 296(2) requires the Canadian provisions to be interpreted consistently with CARF and its official commentary unless the context requires otherwise. These international standards are therefore relevant when interpreting how the Canadian nexus rules apply to online and cross-border business models.

Branches are treated separately. Where a foreign RCASP carries on business through a branch in Canada, the reporting and due-diligence obligations may apply to relevant transactions effectuated through that Canadian branch. Conversely, transactions conducted through a branch in a partner jurisdiction may be excluded from Canadian reporting where that branch completes equivalent CARF obligations in the partner jurisdiction.

Because an online platform may have connections with several jurisdictions at the same time, proposed section 297 also contains coordination rules intended to reduce duplicative reporting. Subject to the statutory conditions, Canadian reporting may not be required where equivalent obligations are completed in a partner jurisdiction because of the RCASP’s residence, incorporation or organization, management, branch location, or another substantially similar nexus. A foreign platform may therefore have Canadian CARF obligations even without being a conventional Canadian company, but the final reporting position will depend on its connections with Canada and whether equivalent reporting occurs in another partner jurisdiction. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can assess how the proposed CARF rules apply to an individual, entity, or controlling person, identify beneficial-ownership and tax-residence issues, and help ensure that the information provided to crypto platforms is consistent with the taxpayer’s legal structure and Canadian tax filings.

Which Crypto-Assets and Transactions Will Be Reported?

Proposed Part XXI of the Income Tax Act applies to a Relevant Crypto-Asset, generally meaning a crypto-asset that can be used for payment or investment purposes. Central bank digital currencies, specified electronic money products, and crypto-assets that an RCASP has adequately determined cannot be used for payment or investment purposes are excluded. The definition may therefore capture cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, certain NFTs, and tokenized or crypto-based instruments, but their inclusion depends on their characteristics and whether a statutory exclusion applies.

The principal reporting categories are exchange transactions and transfers. Exchange transactions include acquisitions and dispositions involving fiat currency and exchanges of one Relevant Crypto-Asset for another. CARF therefore covers both crypto-to-fiat and crypto-to-crypto activity. It also covers incoming and outgoing transfers where the RCASP cannot determine that the movement is an exchange transaction. This includes separate reporting for transfers to wallet addresses that the RCASP does not know to be associated with another virtual-asset service provider or financial institution, which may include self-custody wallets.

The proposed Canadian rules also cover reportable retail payment transactions, defined as transfers of Relevant Crypto-Assets in consideration for goods or services with a value exceeding USD 50,000, subject to the applicable statutory conditions. The legislation does not separately classify wrapping, bridging, liquid-staking arrangements, crypto loans, or collateral movements as standalone reporting categories. Depending on their mechanics, such transactions may instead be treated as crypto-to-crypto exchanges, incoming or outgoing transfers, or a particular transfer type known to the RCASP. Because proposed subsection 296(2) requires the Canadian provisions to be interpreted consistently with the International Standards for Automatic Exchange of Information of the OECD unless the context requires otherwise, the OECD materials will be relevant when applying these categories to evolving crypto arrangements.

Reporting is primarily annual and aggregated. For each reportable user and each type of Relevant Crypto-Asset, the RCASP may be required to report the aggregate value, number of units, and transaction count for fiat acquisitions and dispositions, crypto-to-crypto acquisitions and dispositions, retail payments, incoming transfers, outgoing transfers, and certain transfers to external wallet addresses. CARF is therefore transaction-based reporting organized by user, type of crypto-asset, and category of transaction. These reported amounts do not, by themselves, establish whether an activity produces business income or loss, a capital gain or loss, or another Canadian tax consequence.

How CARF Information Will Reach the CRA

User activity is first subject to RCASP due diligence and domestic reporting to the relevant tax authority. Where an applicable exchange relationship has been activated, that authority may then transmit the information to the tax authority of the user’s jurisdiction of residence, including the CRA for Canadian-resident users.

An RCASP must first identify the tax residence of its users. Under proposed section 299 of the Income Tax Act, this generally requires a valid self-certification stating the user’s jurisdiction of residence and taxpayer identification number, together with a reasonableness review based on the information available to the RCASP, including applicable AML/KYC documentation. Similar procedures apply to entities and, where relevant, their controlling persons.

The RCASP would then file a domestic information return with the CRA before May 2 of each year covering the preceding calendar year. The return would identify reportable users and include prescribed annual information concerning their Relevant Crypto-Asset exchanges and transfers. This domestic filing is the first stage of the reporting process, even where the information may later be transmitted to another jurisdiction.

International exchanges may occur under the CARF Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement, or CARF MCAA, or under another applicable bilateral or multilateral exchange instrument. The user’s tax residence determines which foreign tax authority may be entitled to receive the information. Canada may therefore send information concerning users resident in foreign partner jurisdictions and may receive corresponding information concerning Canadian residents who transact through RCASPs reporting in those jurisdictions.

Signing the CARF MCAA does not, by itself, create an effective exchange relationship with every other signatory. Although the agreement establishes a multilateral legal and administrative framework, the exchange relationship between two jurisdictions must be activated. Under the International Standards for Automatic Exchange of Information of the OECD, a specific bilateral relationship generally becomes effective only after both competent authorities have completed the required notifications and have identified each other as intended exchange partners. The applicable legal, confidentiality, data-protection, and operational requirements must also be met.

CARF information is intended to be transmitted electronically using the CARF XML Schema and secure exchange infrastructure. Information received by a tax authority remains subject to the confidentiality, permitted-use, data-protection, and information-security safeguards contained in the applicable international agreement. Accordingly, whether the CRA receives information from a particular jurisdiction will depend not merely on that jurisdiction’s participation in CARF, but on the existence and effective date of an activated exchange relationship with Canada.

CARF Reporting Does Not Determine Canadian Tax Treatment

CARF is an information-reporting regime, not a tax-computation regime. Proposed subsection 298(1) of the Income Tax Act generally requires an RCASP to report aggregate gross amounts or fair market values, units, and transaction counts for specified categories of exchanges and transfers. Those reported amounts do not calculate the user’s taxable income, capital gain, business profit, deductible loss, or Canadian tax liability.

A transaction may therefore be reportable under CARF without producing the tax result that might be inferred from its reporting category. Gross transaction value is not taxable income, and gross proceeds are not a capital gain. On capital account, the gain or loss generally depends on the proceeds of disposition, adjusted cost base, and applicable outlays and expenses. On income account, the result depends on revenue, inventory costs, and deductible business expenses. CARF does not perform either calculation.

This distinction is consistent with the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision in Canderel Ltd. v. Canada, 1998 CanLII 846 (SCC), [1998] 1 S.C.R. 147. The Court confirmed that the determination of profit under section 9 of the Income Tax Act is a question of law and that the objective is to obtain an accurate picture of the taxpayer’s profit by accounting for both business revenues and the expenses incurred to earn them. Although Canderel did not concern crypto-assets or CARF, its reasoning reinforces why aggregate values or gross proceeds reported by an RCASP cannot, without further analysis, be treated as the taxpayer’s taxable profit.

Capital or Business Income? Why Crypto Classification Matters

One of the most important Canadian tax questions is whether the taxpayer’s crypto activity is on capital account or income account. CARF cannot answer that question merely by showing a large transaction volume, frequent trades, or substantial proceeds. The characterization must be determined under Canadian tax law by examining the taxpayer’s intention and entire course of conduct.

Relevant factors may include the frequency and volume of transactions, the length of the holding periods, the taxpayer’s knowledge and experience, the amount of time devoted to the activity, the use of financing, the degree of organization, the relationship between the transactions and the taxpayer’s ordinary business, and whether the assets were acquired with an intention to resell them at a profit. No single factor is necessarily decisive, and the taxpayer’s description of the activity as “investing” or “trading” is not conclusive.

The general adventure-in-the-nature-of-trade principle was confirmed by the Supreme Court of Canada in Friesen v. Canada, [1995] 3 S.C.R. 103, 1995 CanLII 62 (SCC). The dispute concerned whether subsection 10(1) of the Income Tax Act permitted the taxpayer to value land held as inventory at the lower of cost and fair market value. The Court confirmed that the land had been acquired under a genuine profit-making scheme with a trading intention and was therefore held as part of an adventure in the nature of trade. As a result, the venture constituted a business, the land qualified as inventory, and the subsection 10(1) inventory-valuation rule was available. Friesen confirms that even an isolated transaction may be on income account where property is acquired for resale at a profit and illustrates why crypto-assets held on income account may constitute inventory rather than capital property.

More recently, in Amicarelli v. The King, 2025 TCC 185, the Tax Court of Canada applied the traditional characterization principles directly to Bitcoin activity. The taxpayer repeatedly acquired Bitcoin, actively monitored the market, and financed the activity through personal savings, registered-plan withdrawals, a second mortgage, credit cards, and other borrowed funds. The Court concluded that the profit-seeking intention, financing, repeated acquisitions, and overall commercial conduct supported treatment as an adventure in the nature of trade, allowing the QuadrigaCX-related loss to be treated as a business loss. The decision illustrates that a taxpayer’s stated intention must be tested against the objective pattern of crypto activity.

A taxpayer who acquires crypto-assets as a long-term investment and disposes of them only occasionally may be more likely to realize capital gains or losses. By contrast, frequent and organized trading, short holding periods, substantial market knowledge, active management, and a businesslike profit-making strategy may support treatment on income account. Even an isolated acquisition and resale may produce business income where it constitutes an adventure or concern in the nature of trade.

The distinction has significant consequences. Capital gains and business income are subject to materially different inclusion, deduction, inventory, and loss-utilization rules. A capital loss is generally deductible only against taxable capital gains, whereas a business loss may be deductible against other sources of income, subject to the limitations in the Income Tax Act. Crypto-assets held on income account may also constitute inventory rather than capital property, requiring a different method of calculating cost and year-end income.

The same taxpayer may also hold different crypto-assets, or even different portions of the same type of asset, for different purposes. A long-term investment portfolio does not necessarily cause a separate active trading activity to be treated on capital account. The legal characterization should therefore be based on the facts relating to the particular activity and holdings, rather than being determined solely from the CARF totals reported under the taxpayer’s name.

What Canadian Investors and Traders Should Do in 2026

CARF may provide the CRA with independent third-party information against which Canadian tax filings can be tested. Investors should therefore use 2026 to ensure that their records support both the amounts reported and the Canadian tax characterization adopted.

Investors should also understand that the proposed USD 50,000 threshold is not a general exemption from CARF reporting or Canadian income-tax obligations. That threshold applies specifically to the definition of a reportable retail payment transaction involving crypto-assets transferred in consideration for goods or services. It does not generally exclude smaller crypto-to-fiat exchanges, crypto-to-crypto exchanges, or transfers from the CARF reporting categories, and it does not relieve taxpayers from reporting taxable transactions of any amount under Canada’s self-assessment system.

The proposed rules also give December 31, 2026 specific significance. A crypto-asset user that has established a relationship with an RCASP as of that date would be treated as a preexisting crypto-asset user, and proposed subsection 299(6) would require the RCASP to complete the applicable due-diligence procedures before 2028. Users may therefore be asked to confirm or update their tax residence, address, and TIN. Under proposed subsection 303(3), a reportable person, or a crypto-asset user with a controlling person who is a reportable person, may be liable to a $500 penalty for each failure to provide a requested TIN to an RCASP required to report it. The penalty would not apply where a TIN application is made within 90 days after the request and the TIN is provided to the RCASP within 15 days after it is received, or where the relevant person is not eligible to obtain a TIN from the applicable jurisdiction, including because that jurisdiction does not issue TINs.

During 2026, investors should identify every Canadian and foreign exchange, broker, custodian, protocol, and wallet used during the relevant taxation years and download the complete underlying transaction and transfer records before historical access is lost. Tax-software summaries alone may be insufficient. The taxpayer should preserve wallet addresses and transaction hashes, document the beneficial ownership of self-custody wallets, reconcile fiat deposits and withdrawals with bank statements, and confirm that the tax residence, address, and taxpayer identification information provided to each platform are accurate.

Personal activity should also be separated from transactions belonging to corporations, partnerships, trusts, or other persons. Internal wallet transfers must be identified, and staking, mining, airdrops, decentralized-finance activity, NFTs, derivatives, loans, collateral arrangements, wrapping, bridging, and crypto-to-crypto trades should be reviewed. The taxpayer should determine whether previous returns omitted transactions merely because no fiat currency was received or no funds were transferred to a bank account.

Taxpayers with significant or complex activity should obtain qualified accounting assistance to reconstruct adjusted cost base, inventory where applicable, transaction fees, Canadian-dollar values, opening and closing holdings, and the consistency of the methodology used across platforms and taxation years. The objective is not to force the Canadian tax return to equal the CARF totals. It is to maintain sufficient records to explain why aggregate CARF information may legitimately differ from the taxpayer’s capital gains, business income, losses, or other taxable amounts.

Where this review identifies historical errors or uncertain legal treatment, the taxpayer should seek advice from an experienced Canadian crypto tax lawyer before contacting the CRA or filing an incomplete correction. Depending on the circumstances, the appropriate response may involve amended tax returns or an application under the Voluntary Disclosures Program. VDP eligibility should be assessed before filing, particularly whether the disclosure remains voluntary and whether a CRA tax audit or investigation has already commenced in relation to the information to be disclosed.

CARF, Foreign Crypto Holdings and Form T1135

CARF reporting does not replace Canada’s existing foreign-property reporting rules. Form T1135 must be filed by Canadian-resident individuals, corporations, and certain trusts that, at any time during the year, own specified foreign property with a total cost amount exceeding CAD $100,000. Certain partnerships are also subject to the filing requirement. The threshold is based on cost amount, generally adjusted cost base, rather than fair market value, and applies to the taxpayer’s aggregate specified foreign property, not to crypto-assets considered in isolation.

Crypto-assets held through a foreign exchange, broker, custodian, or other foreign arrangement may constitute funds or intangible property situated, deposited, or held outside Canada and may therefore qualify as specified foreign property. The determination depends on the particular holding arrangement, the location and role of the intermediary, beneficial ownership, and the applicable statutory exclusions. Property used or held exclusively in the course of carrying on an active business is excluded from the definition of specified foreign property. Other exclusions may apply to personal-use property and property held through certain registered plans.

CARF does not determine whether a crypto holding is specified foreign property or whether Form T1135 was required. It may, however, provide the CRA with information about a Canadian resident’s relationship with a foreign platform, the crypto-assets involved, and related exchanges and transfers. The CRA may compare that information with the taxpayer’s prior income-tax returns and foreign-property reporting. Investors should therefore review both the Canadian tax treatment of their crypto transactions and whether foreign-held crypto-assets were properly disclosed on Form T1135.

A taxpayer who failed to file Form T1135, filed it late, or omitted reportable crypto-assets should obtain advice from an experienced Canadian crypto tax lawyer before submitting a correction or contacting the CRA. Depending on the circumstances, an application under the Voluntary Disclosures Program may be available, but eligibility and the level of relief may be affected by prior CRA contact, third-party information, or the commencement of a CRA tax audit or investigation.

What Accountants Need to Know About CARF Data

Accountants advising Canadian investors and businesses will not ordinarily be responsible for filing CARF information returns merely because they prepare the taxpayer’s income-tax returns or provide accounting advice. Under proposed Part XXI of the Income Tax Act, the formal due-diligence and reporting obligations generally fall on the RCASP. An RCASP may use a third party to assist with those obligations, but the statutory responsibility remains with the service provider.

The accountant’s principal role will instead be to prepare and support the taxpayer’s Canadian filings in an environment where the CRA may possess independently reported crypto information. CARF data may show aggregate gross values, units, and transaction counts for fiat exchanges, crypto-to-crypto exchanges, retail payments, and transfers. Those figures should not be expected to correspond directly with the capital gains, business income, losses, inventory results, or other amounts reported in a Canadian tax return.

Accountants should therefore expect legitimate differences between CARF totals and Canadian taxable amounts. Gross proceeds must be reconciled with adjusted cost base, inventory costs, transaction fees, deductible expenses, and the taxpayer’s Canadian-dollar valuation methodology. Transfers must be distinguished from dispositions, and transactions involving self-custody wallets, loans, collateral, wrapping, bridging, staking, or other arrangements may require explanations that cannot be derived from the platform’s reporting category alone.

Exchange-generated labels should not be treated as conclusions of Canadian tax law. A platform may describe an event as a trade, reward, withdrawal, transfer, or disposal for operational or CARF purposes, but that description does not determine beneficial ownership, whether a disposition occurred, or whether the resulting profit or loss is on capital or income account. The accountant’s working papers should explain material differences between the CARF information and the amounts reported in the tax return rather than assuming that every difference represents non-compliance.

Where the proper legal characterization is uncertain, including whether activities are on capital or income account, whether beneficial ownership changed, or whether a historical error should be corrected through amended returns or the Voluntary Disclosures Program, the accountant should recommend that the taxpayer obtain advice from an experienced Canadian crypto tax lawyer before a position is filed or communicated to the CRA.

Strategic Takeaways: Preparing for CARF Reporting and CRA Data Matching

CARF will operate alongside the amended CRS and Canada’s existing financial-account exchange arrangements, giving the CRA access to increasingly coordinated information about direct crypto transactions, certain digital financial products, indirect crypto investments, and offshore financial accounts.

CARF will materially expand the information available to the CRA, but it will not replace Canada’s self-assessment system or determine the Canadian tax treatment of a crypto transaction. Gross values, transaction counts, and transfers reported by an RCASP may differ significantly from the capital gains, business income, losses, inventory results, or other amounts properly reported in a Canadian tax return.

Under the current proposals, the 2027 calendar year would be the first Canadian CARF reporting period, with the first information returns due before May 2, 2028. Information about Canadian residents may also be received from foreign jurisdictions where an effective CARF exchange relationship with Canada has been activated. Using a foreign platform, moving assets to a self-custody wallet, or receiving no Canadian tax slip will not eliminate the taxpayer’s existing reporting obligations.

Investors should use 2026 to preserve complete exchange, wallet, banking, and blockchain records, verify their tax-residence and TIN information, and review whether prior returns properly included crypto-to-crypto trades, rewards, business income, capital gains, and other taxable activity. Accountants should expect legitimate differences between CARF totals and Canadian taxable amounts and should ensure that their working papers clearly reconcile and explain those differences.

Where historical errors, beneficial-ownership issues, or uncertain capital-versus-business characterization are identified, the taxpayer should seek advice from an experienced Canadian crypto tax lawyer before contacting the CRA or submitting a correction. The appropriate response may involve amended returns, supporting explanations, or an application under the Voluntary Disclosures Program, depending on whether the disclosure remains voluntary and whether CRA enforcement activity has already begun.

Pro Tax Tips: Review Historical Crypto Reporting Before CARF and Expanded CRS Data Reaches the CRA

CARF and the proposed amendments to the CRS will expand the recurring third-party information available to the CRA. That information may concern direct crypto-asset exchanges and transfers, certain digital financial products and indirect crypto investments, foreign financial accounts, account holders, and controlling persons. A difference between that information and a Canadian tax return will not necessarily establish non-compliance, but it may make previously unidentified or unexplained inconsistencies easier for the CRA to detect.

Canadian investors and businesses should therefore review their historical crypto reporting before the first CARF reporting cycle begins. The review should reconcile all exchanges, self-custody wallets, banking activity, crypto-to-crypto transactions, internal transfers, rewards, mining, staking, decentralized-finance activity, NFTs, and transactions conducted through corporations, partnerships, or trusts. It should also confirm whether the correct capital or business-income treatment was adopted, whether beneficial ownership was properly identified, and whether any income-tax or GST/HST reporting was omitted.

Where that review identifies historical errors, the taxpayer should obtain advice from an experienced Canadian crypto tax lawyer before contacting the CRA or submitting an amended return. Under the CRA’s current Voluntary Disclosures Program policy, receiving third-party information indicating a taxpayer’s potential involvement in non-compliance may cause a disclosure to be treated as prompted, with a lower level of relief than an unprompted application. If a tax audit or investigation has already been initiated against the taxpayer or a related taxpayer in respect of the information being disclosed, the application is not voluntary and does not qualify for VDP relief. Timing may therefore affect not only the amount of available relief, but whether the VDP remains available at all.

If the CRA identifies a discrepancy and commences a cryptocurrency tax audit,subsection 231.1(1) of the Income Tax Act permits an authorized CRA official to inspect, audit, or examine relevant documents and other matters and to require reasonable assistance and answers to proper questions. The CRA may also issue a formal Requirement under subsection 231.2(1) compelling the taxpayer or another person to provide specified information or documents within the period stated in the notice.

The CRA also can obtain bulk customer data from digital asset trading platforms using the Unnamed Persons Requirement (UPR) under subsections 231.2(2) and (3) of the Income Tax Act. Unlike standard audits, this specific legal mechanism requires prior judicial authorization from the Federal Court to compel third parties to disclose user lists for an ascertainable group of anonymous accounts.

In a cryptocurrency tax audit, this may involve exchange and wallet records, blockchain transactions, banking documents, tax-software files, valuation calculations, and records concerning mining, staking, or decentralized-finance activity. Taxpayers should therefore determine the correct legal and accounting position before CARF or expanded CRS information results in CRA contact, rather than attempting to reconstruct that position after a tax audit has begun.

“CARF may report the person or entity identified on a crypto-platform account, but Canadian tax liability may depend on beneficial ownership rather than the name appearing on the account or wallet. Where crypto-assets are held through a corporation, trust, nominee, bare-trust arrangement, or other crypto tax-planning structure, taxpayers should document who truly owns and controls the assets and ensure that the arrangement is consistent with their legal documents and tax filings. An unexplained difference between legal title, beneficial ownership, and tax reporting may attract CRA scrutiny even where the underlying tax-planning arrangement is legally supportable.”

- David J. Rotfleisch.

Frequently Asked Questions: About CARF and Crypto Tax Reporting

What Is CARF?

The Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework, or CARF, is an OECD-developed system for the annual reporting and automatic international exchange of information concerning crypto-asset users and specified transactions. Under the proposed Canadian rules, qualifying crypto-asset service providers would report prescribed user and transaction information to the CRA.

How Is CARF Different From the Common Reporting Standard?

The CRS focuses primarily on financial accounts maintained by reporting financial institutions. CARF focuses on Relevant Crypto-Assets and the service providers facilitating crypto-to-fiat exchanges, crypto-to-crypto exchanges, and transfers. The amended CRS and CARF are intended to operate as complementary reporting regimes.

Who Will Be Required to Report Under CARF?

The reporting obligation would generally fall on Reporting Crypto-Asset Service Providers, or RCASPs, with the required Canadian nexus. Depending on their activities, RCASPs may include crypto exchanges, brokers, dealers, trading platforms, market makers, and crypto-asset ATM operators.

What Information May Be Reported About Crypto Investors?

Reported information may include the user’s name, address, date of birth, jurisdiction of tax residence, and taxpayer identification number. For each type of Relevant Crypto-Asset, the information may also include aggregate values, units, and transaction counts for specified exchanges, payments, and transfers.

Will Canadian Residents Be Reported Even Without an International Exchange?

Potentially, yes. Under the proposed Canadian legislation, Canada is included within the definition of a reportable jurisdiction. Canadian-resident users may therefore be included in the domestic information return filed with the CRA, even where the information is not being exchanged with a foreign tax authority.

Does CARF Determine Whether Crypto Profits Are Capital Gains or Business Income?

No. CARF is an information-reporting regime, not a tax-computation regime. The characterization of crypto profits or losses must still be determined under Canadian tax law based on factors such as the taxpayer’s intention, frequency of transactions, holding periods, knowledge, financing, organization, and overall course of conduct.

Is GST/HST Relevant to Crypto-Asset Transactions?

Yes. Depending on the taxpayer’s activities, crypto-asset transactions may give rise to GST/HST registration, collection, and remittance obligations. Where a GST/HST registrant accepts crypto-assets as payment for taxable property or services, the applicable GST/HST must be calculated using the fair market value of the crypto-assets at the time of the transaction. Special rules may also apply to crypto-asset mining activities. CARF does not determine these obligations, which must be considered separately under the Excise Tax Act.

Are Transfers to Self-Custody Wallets Taxable Under CARF?

CARF reporting does not itself make a transfer taxable. A movement between wallets beneficially owned by the same taxpayer may not constitute a disposition for Canadian tax purposes. However, transfers to external wallet addresses may still appear in CARF information and may need to be reconciled with the taxpayer’s records.

What Should Canadian Investors and Accountants Do During 2026?

They should preserve complete exchange, wallet, banking, blockchain, and tax-software records before historical access is lost. They should also reconcile internal transfers, confirm beneficial ownership, verify tax-residence and TIN information, review prior income-tax and GST/HST filings, and document legitimate differences between platform-reported totals and Canadian taxable amounts.

Can Historical Crypto Reporting Errors Be Corrected Before CARF Information Reaches the CRA?

Depending on the circumstances, historical errors may be corrected through amended returns or an application under the Voluntary Disclosures Program. However, VDP eligibility and the available relief may depend on whether the disclosure is voluntary, whether it is prompted by CRA contact or third-party information, and whether a CRA tax audit or investigation has already begun. An experienced Canadian crypto tax lawyer should be consulted before contacting the CRA or submitting a correction.

Can a Crypto-Asset User Be Penalized for Failing to Provide a TIN?

Under proposed subsection 303(3) of the Income Tax Act, a reportable person, or a crypto-asset user with a controlling person who is a reportable person, may be liable to a $500 penalty for each failure to provide a requested TIN to an RCASP that is required to include the TIN in its information return. The penalty would not apply where an application for the TIN is made within 90 days after the request and the TIN is provided to the RCASP within 15 days after it is received. It would also not apply where the relevant person is not eligible to obtain a TIN from the applicable jurisdiction, including because that jurisdiction does not issue TINs.

Do Canadian Crypto Investors Have to File Form T1135?

Form T1135 must be filed where a Canadian-resident taxpayer owns specified foreign property with a total cost amount exceeding CAD $100,000 at any time during the year. Crypto-assets held through a foreign exchange, broker, custodian, or other foreign arrangement may qualify, depending on the facts and applicable exclusions.

CARF does not determine whether Form T1135 was required, but it may provide the CRA with information about foreign crypto holdings. Taxpayers who failed to file or omitted reportable crypto-assets should obtain advice from an experienced Canadian crypto tax lawyer before contacting the CRA or submitting a correction, including to assess whether the Voluntary Disclosures Program may be available.

When Will CARF Take Effect in Canada?

The Canadian implementation timeline has changed since CARF was first announced. Budget 2024 initially proposed that the Canadian rules apply to the 2026 and subsequent calendar years, with the first reporting and exchange of information occurring in 2027 in respect of 2026 activity. Budget 2025 subsequently deferred the proposed application date for CARF and the related CRS amendments to January 1, 2027, a timeline maintained in the Spring Economic Update 2026.

Under the current legislative proposals, the first Canadian CARF reporting period would therefore be the 2027 calendar year, and the first information return covering that period would be due before May 2, 2028. Accordingly, 2026 is a preparation and transition year, 2027 is the proposed first Canadian CARF reporting period, and 2028 would be the first filing year for information relating to that activity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.