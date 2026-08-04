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4 August 2026

Do You Qualify For The New Home GST Rebate In Ontario? (Video)

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Devry Smith Frank LLP

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Canada's new First-Time Home Buyers' GST Rebate offers substantial savings on qualifying new and substantially renovated homes, but navigating the strict purchase, construction, and closing deadlines is critical. Ontario real estate lawyer Jon Dippolito breaks down the key timelines and potential complications involving cancelled agreements and assignments that buyers need to understand.
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Canada’s new First-Time Home Buyers’ GST Rebate could provide significant savings on qualifying new and substantially renovated homes, but strict timelines apply.

Ontario real estate lawyer Jon Dippolito explains the key purchase, construction and closing deadlines, along with potential issues involving cancelled agreements and assignments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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