Do You Qualify For The New Home GST Rebate In Ontario? (Video)

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Canada’s new First-Time Home Buyers’ GST Rebate could provide significant savings on qualifying new and substantially renovated homes, but strict timelines apply.
Ontario real estate lawyer Jon Dippolito explains the key purchase, construction and closing deadlines, along with potential issues involving cancelled agreements and assignments.
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