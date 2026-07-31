Everything You Need To Know About Crypto Tax Planning Through A Canadian-Controlled Private Corporation (CCPC) In 2026: Incorporation Vs. Personal Holding, Expense Deductions, And Integrating With Other Income Sources

Savvy crypto investors and traders in Canada often ask the same question: should crypto activity be carried on personally or through a Canadian-controlled private corporation, commonly called a CCPC? In 2026, that question still has no one-size-fits-all answer. The right structure depends on factors such as the type of crypto activity, the level of profit, the need to deduct expenses, whether the taxpayer wants to combine crypto results with other income sources, and more.

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Overview: Choosing the Right Structure for Your Crypto Investments

Savvy crypto investors and traders in Canada often ask the same question: should crypto activity be carried on personally or through a Canadian-controlled private corporation, commonly called a CCPC? In 2026, that question still has no one-size-fits-all answer. The right structure depends on factors such as the type of crypto activity, the level of profit, the need to deduct expenses, whether the taxpayer wants to combine crypto results with other income sources, and more.

As David J. Rotfleisch puts it,

“A corporation can be a useful tax tool, but only when the facts support the structure and the records support the tax reporting.”

A CCPC can offer planning opportunities, but it can also create traps. The tax result depends heavily on whether the crypto activity produces business income, capital gains, investment income, or some combination of those categories.

The Big Question in Crypto Tax Planning: Personal or Corporate Ownership?

Holding crypto personally is usually simpler. A person reports gains, losses, and income directly on a personal tax return. If the crypto is held on capital account, only one-half of a capital gain is taxable. If the activity is a trading business, however, the full profit is taxable as business income. The distinction matters greatly because business income is fully taxed, while capital gains receive more favourable treatment.

Using a CCPC changes the analysis. A corporation that is a CCPC may claim the small business deduction under subsection 125(1) of the Income Tax Act, which allows a reduced federal tax rate on qualifying active business income, subject to the corporation’s business limit. Under subsection 125(2), the basic business limit is $500,000, though that limit can be reduced for associated corporations, taxable capital, or adjusted aggregate investment income. In broad terms, these reduced rates can make incorporation attractive where crypto activity is a genuine active business, and it essentially allows profits to remain inside the corporation for future business investments instead of being immediately taxed at the owner's highest personal tax rate.

But not every crypto profit earned in a corporation qualifies for the small business deduction. Subsection 125(7) of the Income Tax Act defines “active business carried on by a corporation” as any business other than a specified investment business or a personal services business. If the corporation is mainly earning income from property rather than carrying on an active business, the small business deduction may not be available.

Crypto Expense Deductions and Recordkeeping

One practical reason some taxpayers consider incorporation is expense deductibility. If crypto activity is a business, whether carried on personally or through a corporation, ordinary expenses incurred to earn that income may be deductible, subject to the usual rules. The challenge is proving that the activity is in fact a business and that each expense was incurred for income-earning purposes.

A corporation may make it easier to separate business expenses from personal spending. That can help with bookkeeping, audit readiness, and internal controls. However, a flip side is that this creates additional responsibilities such as annual corporate tax returns, bookkeeping, accounting fees, and legal compliance, all of which increase operating costs. These costs should always be weighed against any potential tax savings.

It is also important to note that incorporation does not turn personal expenses into deductible ones. The Canada Revenue Agency will look at substance, not labels.

David J. Rotfleisch often warns,

"Effective tax planning begins with accurate facts and complete records. Even the best tax strategy can fail if it cannot be supported with proper documentation."

Taxpayers involved in mining should also be especially careful. For GST/HST purposes, section 188.2 of the Excise Tax Act generally deems many mining activities and mining payments not to be supplies and denies input tax credits for property and services acquired in connection with those mining activities, unless a specific exclusion applies. That means a mining corporation may not get the GST/HST recovery that many business owners expect.

Integration of Crypto Income With Other Income Sources

Another major issue is how crypto income interacts with other income. A person who has employment income, rental income, or investment income may prefer personal ownership if crypto losses can be used more efficiently in the personal tax profile. Business losses may offset other sources of income, while capital losses are much more restricted.

A corporation is different. Canada does not have general consolidated corporate tax filing. Losses in one corporation do not automatically offset income in another corporation or in the shareholder’s personal return. That means a taxpayer who earns salary personally but incurs crypto losses in a corporation may not get the immediate benefit expected.

There is also the issue of passive investment income inside a CCPC. Subsection 129(4) of the Income Tax Act defines aggregate investment income and the refundable tax system for private corporations. Where a CCPC earns investment-type income, refundable tax and dividend refund rules may apply. This can preserve integration over time, but it also adds complexity. The Tax Court in DAC Investment Holdings Inc. v. The King, 2024 TCC 63 confirmed that the Act contains distinct regimes for CCPCs and for private corporations that are not CCPCs, and that those regimes can produce very different results for investment income.

Special Issues for Crypto Traders and Foreign Structures

Taxpayers using foreign affiliates or offshore service structures should be cautious. CRA, at the International Fiscal Association (IFA) Annual Conference, has stated that cryptocurrencies are intangible property, not “goods,” for purposes of paragraph 95(3)(b) of the Income Tax Act, as a result of which certain foreign affiliate service income connected to crypto trading may not fit within that carve-out. See IFA Roundtable Q. 2, 2026-1087921C6 - Paragraph 95(3)(b) and Cryptocurrency. That can affect whether foreign affiliate income is treated as active business income.

GAAR risk must also be considered. Since June 20, 2024, the GAAR rules have been broader, with a lower threshold for an avoidance transaction and an added economic substance concept. A structure chosen mainly to convert one kind of income into another, or to sidestep the intended CCPC rules, may attract scrutiny.

As David J. Rotfleisch says,

“The best crypto tax plan is not the most aggressive one. It is the one that matches the real activity and survives CRA review.”

Takeaway: Should You Hold Cryptocurrency Personally or Through a Corporation?

In 2026, a CCPC can still be useful for crypto tax planning, but only in the right case. Incorporation may help where crypto activity is a real active business with meaningful profits and legitimate expenses. Personal ownership may be better where simplicity, capital gains treatment, or use of losses against other personal income is more important. The key is to classify the crypto activity correctly, keep strong records, and understand that corporate tax integration is helpful but far from simple under Canadian crypto tax law.

Pro Tax Tips: Crypto Tax Planning Is About the Bigger Picture, Not Just Cryptocurrency

Crypto tax planning should never occur in isolation. A taxpayer may also earn employment income, investment income, rental income, or business income from other activities aside from crypto. Each income source can affect the taxpayer's overall tax position. For example, large personal employment income may push crypto profits into the highest marginal tax bracket. In some such cases, earning crypto income through a corporation may create opportunities to defer some personal tax until funds are actually needed. Likewise, business losses, capital losses, and corporate income all interact differently under the Income Tax Act. Proper planning should consider the taxpayer's complete financial picture rather than focusing only on cryptocurrency.

A taxpayer may also earn employment income, investment income, rental income, or business income from other activities aside from crypto. Each income source can affect the taxpayer's overall tax position. For example, large personal employment income may push crypto profits into the highest marginal tax bracket. In some such cases, earning crypto income through a corporation may create opportunities to defer some personal tax until funds are actually needed. Likewise, business losses, capital losses, and corporate income all interact differently under the Income Tax Act. Proper planning should consider the taxpayer's complete financial picture rather than focusing only on cryptocurrency. Good record keeping is also essential , irrespective of whether crypto is held personally or through a corporation. Taxpayers should retain wallet addresses, exchange records, transaction histories, purchase dates, adjusted cost base calculations, receipts, and documentation supporting any claimed deductions. Missing records can make it difficult to support tax positions during a CRA crypto tax audit. Maintaining organized records throughout the year is much easier than trying to reconstruct transactions after receiving a CRA review letter.

irrespective of whether crypto is held personally or through a corporation. Taxpayers should retain wallet addresses, exchange records, transaction histories, purchase dates, adjusted cost base calculations, receipts, and documentation supporting any claimed deductions. Missing records can make it difficult to support tax positions during a CRA crypto tax audit. Maintaining organized records throughout the year is much easier than trying to reconstruct transactions after receiving a CRA review letter. It should be noted that every crypto investor's situation is different. A structure that produces tax savings for one person may increase taxes for another. An experienced Canadian cryptocurrency tax lawyer can help evaluate your overall financial situation, determine whether holding cryptocurrency personally or through a CCPC is more advantageous, identify available tax-planning opportunities, and help ensure compliance with Canada's evolving cryptocurrency tax rules. Combined with thorough record-keeping, personalized legal and tax advice, an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can help to minimize your tax risk while maximizing legitimate tax savings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the CRA's classification of cryptocurrency as intangible property matter for the paragraph 95(3)(b) exception?

Paragraph 95(2)(b) is an anti-base-erosion rule. It says that where a foreign affiliate provides services, that service activity is deemed to be a separate business other than an active business, and the related income is deemed to be income from a business other than an active business, to the extent the service fees are deductible in computing:

income from a business carried on in Canada by the Canadian taxpayer or a non-arm’s-length person, or foreign accrual property income of a relevant foreign affiliate.

Subsection 95(3) narrows what counts as “services” for paragraph 95(2)(b). In particular, paragraph 95(3)(b) says “services” does not include services performed in connection with the purchase or sale of goods.

So the issue is whether crypto is “goods.” If it were, some foreign-affiliate trading support services might escape paragraph 95(2)(b). If it is not, the carve-out is unavailable.

CRA at the IFA conference stated that “goods” in paragraph 95(3)(b) means tangible movable property, not intangible property. CRA then applied that reasoning specifically to cryptocurrency and concluded that cryptocurrencies are intangible or incorporeal property and therefore are not “goods” for purposes of paragraph 95(3)(b).

CRA’s 2026 example was:

a Canadian corporation carrying on a cryptocurrency trading business in Canada,

its wholly owned foreign affiliate provides investment management and trading execution services; and

the Canadian Corporation deducts the fees it pays for those services.

CRA’s view was that those services would likely not fall within paragraph 95(3)(b)

How do the GST/HST rules differ for crypto mining and other cryptocurrency transactions?

The special GST/HST rule for crypto mining does not generally apply to all crypto activities. It is a specific rule in section 188.2 of the Excise Tax Act that applies to defined “mining activities.” Subject to the exception in subsection 188.2(5), where that rule applies, mining payments are generally not treated as taxable supplies, and input tax credits are generally denied for costs connected to the mining activity

For other crypto activities, the ordinary GST/HST rules usually apply:

Selling crypto : If the crypto qualifies as a virtual payment instrument such as Bitcoin, the sale is generally an exempt financial service, so no GST/HST is charged and related ITCs are generally not available.

: If the crypto qualifies as a virtual payment instrument such as Bitcoin, the sale is generally an exempt financial service, so no GST/HST is charged and related ITCs are generally not available. Selling other types of crypto : If the asset is not a virtual payment instrument, the sale may be a taxable supply under the normal GST/HST rules.

: If the asset is not a virtual payment instrument, the sale may be a taxable supply under the normal GST/HST rules. Accepting crypto as payment : If taxable goods or services are sold for crypto, GST/HST still applies to the underlying sale based on the fair market value of the crypto received.

: If taxable goods or services are sold for crypto, GST/HST still applies to the underlying sale based on the fair market value of the crypto received. Hosting or computing services: These may fall either under the mining rules or the normal GST/HST rules depending on the exact arrangement.

The main point is that mining has its own special GST/HST regime, while other crypto transactions are usually dealt with under the regular GST/HST framework.

Can a corporation's tax losses be used to offset a shareholder's or another corporation's income?

A corporation is a separate taxpayer from both its shareholder personally, and any other corporation in the group.

Under subsection 111(1), a taxpayer may deduct its own loss carryovers in computing its own taxable income, including non-capital losses, net capital losses, farm losses, and certain other losses. The provision is framed on a taxpayer-by-taxpayer basis.

That is why a loss inside Corp A does not automatically reduce: the individual’s employment income on their personal T1 return, or the taxable income of Corp B.

The CRA technical interpretation is explicit: a corporation and its shareholders are separate persons under the Act, and there is no provision that generally allows an individual shareholder to deduct the corporation’s unused losses personally. See CRA External T.I. 9830125 - Separate Persons

Can affiliated corporations or shareholders combine income and losses for Canadian tax purposes?

Canada does not generally allow affiliated corporations to file one combined income tax return and net profits and losses across the group.

Also, if an individual earns $200,000 of salary personally, and the individual’s CCPC has a $100,000 crypto business loss, the individual generally cannot net those amounts and pay tax only on $100,000. The individual’s salary remains taxable to the individual personally, while the individual’s corporate loss stays in the corporation.

Are there limited ways for related corporations to use losses within a corporate group?

There are planning structures that can sometimes move loss value within a corporate group, but they are not automatic and usually require specific transactions. For example:

an amalgamation can allow predecessor losses to continue in the amalgamated corporation, subject to the Act and acquisition-of-control restrictions; and

a qualifying wind-up under subsection 88(1) and subsection 88(1.1) can, in some cases, allow certain subsidiary losses to be used by the parent.

How do refundable dividend tax accounts work in a CCPC?

If a CCPC earns passive or investment-type income, such as interest, rent, royalties, portfolio dividends, or taxable capital gains, it may pay extra corporate tax up front. Some of that tax may later be refunded when the corporation pays taxable dividends. At the same time, the corporation must track what kind of dividend it is allowed to pay: eligible or non-eligible. These functions are handled by different notional tax accounts under the Act.

The main refundable-tax accounts are:

ERDTOH: eligible refundable dividend tax on hand

eligible refundable dividend tax on hand NERDTOH: non-eligible refundable dividend tax on hand

Very generally:

NERDTOH tracks refundable tax connected mainly to passive investment income and certain Part IV tax.

ERDTOH tracks refundable tax connected mainly to eligible portfolio dividends and certain related Part IV tax.

When the CCPC pays taxable dividends:

non-eligible dividends generally generate a refund first from NERDTOH; and

eligible dividends can generate a refund from ERDTOH.

If a non-eligible dividend is paid and NERDTOH is exhausted, the corporation may then access ERDTOH under the ordering rules in subsection 129(1).

Separate from those refundable-tax accounts are the dividend-character accounts:

These do a different job:

GRIP tracks income that has generally borne tax at the general corporate rate and can therefore support eligible dividends.

LRIP tracks lower-rate income that generally must be paid out as non-eligible dividends before eligible dividends can be paid, mainly for non-CCPCs.

For a typical CCPC:

GRIP tells you how much eligible dividend capacity the corporation has.

ERDTOH and NERDTOH tell you whether paying dividends will trigger a refund of refundable tax.

Will my crypto profits be taxed as business income or as capital gains?

It depends on how you use crypto. If you buy and sell occasionally as an investment, your profit is more likely to be a capital gain. If you trade frequently, try to profit from short-term price swings, use borrowed money, or operate in a business-like way, CRA may treat it as business income.

The difference matters. Capital gains are only 50% taxable, while business income is fully taxable. There is no single test; CRA looks at all the facts. Even one transaction can be business income if it is an adventure in the nature of trade.

Can crypto income qualify for the small business deduction?

Sometimes, but not always. The small business deduction is generally aimed at active business income earned by a CCPC. If a corporation is carrying on an active crypto trading or mining business, that income may potentially qualify. But passive or investment-type income generally does not.

The classification matters. If the corporation’s crypto activity is really investment holding rather than an active business, the income may be taxed under the passive-income rules instead, including refundable tax rules for private corporations. Also, if the corporation earns significant passive income, that can reduce access to the small business deduction in some cases. The answer is very fact-specific.

Should I put my crypto trading into a corporation?

A corporation can offer benefits, but it is not automatically better. A corporation is a separate taxpayer, so losses in the corporation do not automatically reduce your personal salary or other personal income. That can be a disadvantage if you expect early losses.

A corporation may help with deferral, liability separation, and business structuring, but it also adds complexity, corporate tax filings, bookkeeping, and possible issues around passive income, refundable tax, and dividends. Whether incorporation makes sense depends on factors such as your trading volume, expected profits or losses, whether you need cash personally, whether the activity is truly a business, and more. This is usually a planning question that depends heavily on your facts.

How are staking rewards or DeFi (Decentralized Finance) yields taxed?

Staking rewards are generally income. CRA’s view is that rewards from custodial staking are generally included in income under section 9 of the Income Tax Act, either as business income or income from property depending on your overall level of activity and surrounding facts. See Internal T.I. 2024-1031821I7 - Crypto custodial staking on CSA-compliant platform

It also says staking rewards are generally included when they are credited to your account, not only when you later sell them.

For DeFi, the tax result depends on the structure. In one CRA interpretation, depositing tokens into a liquidity pool and later redeeming receipt tokens were treated as dispositions, and the rewards were generally taxable income. See Internal T.I. 2023-0973071I7 - DeFi deposit and rewards.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.