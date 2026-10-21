Abramovich, Deloitte And The Cyprus Confidential Files: What A CRA Offshore Audit Of Unreported Foreign Income Means For High-Net-Worth Canadians

On October 12, 2026, BBC Panorama and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism published a forensic analysis of leaked corporate files showing that Deloitte’s Cyprus affiliate and MeritServus, a corporate services firm spun out of that practice, falsified and backdated at least 1,000 corporate documents for companies beneficially owned by Roman Abramovich.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Overview: The Cyprus Confidential Leak, Falsified Records and Canadian Offshore Tax Risk

On October 12, 2026, BBC Panorama and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism published a forensic analysis of leaked corporate files showing that Deloitte’s Cyprus affiliate and MeritServus, a corporate services firm spun out of that practice, falsified and backdated at least 1,000 corporate documents for companies beneficially owned by Roman Abramovich. The reporting forms part of Cyprus Confidential, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and Paper Trail Media project built on roughly 3.6 million files covering the period from the mid-1990s to April 2022. Abramovich denies wrongdoing and his lawyers say he was not involved in the day-to-day operation of the companies and that reliance on professional advice was proper. Deloitte Cyprus says it acts in compliance with applicable laws and that it cannot comment on documents more than twenty years old.

For Canadian taxpayers, the story is not about a Russian oligarch. It is about three things that have Canadian analogues and that the CRA already pursues:

the use of backdated paperwork to support a tax position, the question of where a foreign-incorporated company is actually managed, and the reality that offshore records now leak with some regularity and that the CRA receives them.

Canada has a decade of data showing exactly what happens next, because the CRA has been working the Panama Papers, Paradise Papers and Pandora Papers files since 2016.

This article sets out what the Cyprus Confidential reporting alleges, how the same facts would be analyzed under the Income Tax Act, and what a Canadian taxpayer holding an offshore structure should do now.

“Every one of these leaks follows the same pattern in Canada. The headlines are about foreign billionaires, and the audit letters go to ordinary Canadians with a foreign bank account and an unfiled T1135. Offshore secrecy has not been a reliable tax plan for a decade, and the Cyprus files are simply the newest proof of it.”

David J. Rotfleisch, founding tax lawyer, Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.

Backstory: How Offshore Leaks Have Reached Canadian Taxpayers

Cyprus Confidential is the fourth large offshore data release to produce Canadian tax consequences, following the Panama Papers in 2016, the Paradise Papers in 2017 and the Pandora Papers in 2021. The firm has covered each of these as it landed, including the CRA investigation of Canadians named in the Panama Papers, the confirmed tax audits and search warrants that followed, and the Pandora Papers guide to Canadian income tax exposure.

The Canadian results are now measurable rather than speculative. The CRA’s own published offshore compliance data, which remains current to March 2025 as at the date of this article, records more than 330 completed tax audits of Canadian taxpayers linked to the Panama Papers producing more than $119 million in federal taxes and penalties, with approximately 110 tax audits still open. Approximately 900 Canadian individuals, corporations and trusts were identified for evaluation and review in the first place.

The Paradise Papers produced approximately 40 completed taxpayer audits assessing more than $6.8 million, together with audits of roughly 40 economic groups handled inside the CRA’s existing large business audit program and about 35 tax audits still ongoing.

For the Pandora Papers, the CRA has linked more than 430 taxpayers and has more than 20 tax audits ongoing, with risk assessment continuing. Across all offshore data leaks combined, the CRA records six criminal investigations of tax evasion as at March 31, 2025. Taxpage.com’s Panama Papers tenth anniversary analysis of CRA outcomes sets out the comparison across the three earlier leaks.

Two features of that record matter for anyone reading the Abramovich coverage:

First, the lag is long. The CRA spent roughly three years on data analysis before the first Panama Papers reassessments were issued, because many apparent Canadian links did not survive examination. A taxpayer who concludes from silence in 2026 that no one is looking is drawing the wrong inference from the timeline.

Second, the yield is concentrated in civil reassessment rather than criminal prosecution. Across the Panama Papers file, the CRA has generated substantial reassessments and gross negligence penalties while producing very few prosecutions.

The practical risk to a high-net-worth Canadian taxpayer is a large tax bill plus penalties and compound interest, not usually a courtroom.

Key Issues and Findings: Backdated Documents, Corporate Residence and Canadian Tax Exposure

The backdating allegation

The central allegation in the October 2026 reporting concerns Amiscan Investments, a Cypriot company. According to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC Panorama, assets including superyachts, mansions and private jets worth about $672 million were removed from Amiscan’s accounts by means of agreements prepared years after the fact but dated 2003, leaving roughly $75,000 on the balance sheet when the accounts were signed in 2006.

Deloitte Cyprus is reported to have reviewed the backdated documents and treated them as adequate support for removing the assets. The broader structure, held through a company called Electus Investments, is reported to have carried more than $10 billion.

Andrew Mitchell, KC, a financial services law specialist quoted by Panorama, characterized the arrangement as straightforward tax evasion.

Under Canadian law, the equivalent conduct engages more than one provision at once.

Paragraph 239(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act makes it an offence to make a false or deceptive statement in a return, and paragraph 239(1)(b) extends that to destroying, altering, mutilating or otherwise dealing with records to evade payment of tax.

A document created in 2008 and dated 2003 to support a transfer that never occurred in 2003 is not an aggressive position; it is a false record.

Separately, subsection 163(2) imposes a gross negligence penalty of 50 percent of the understated tax where a false statement is made knowingly or in circumstances amounting to gross negligence, and subsection 152(4) removes the normal reassessment period entirely where the taxpayer has made a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness, wilful default or fraud.

The practical consequence of that last point is the one taxpayers underestimate: a falsified document does not merely risk a penalty, it keeps the taxation year open indefinitely.

A distinction has to be drawn carefully here, because it is the difference between ordinary practice and an offence.

Documenting a relationship after it arose is both common and entirely proper. A bare trust, for instance, arises on the facts from the separation of legal and beneficial ownership, and it exists whether or not anyone documented it. Where a written declaration of bare trust is executed today and is expressed to be made “as of” the earlier date on which the arrangement actually began, that document is perfectly valid. It is evidence confirming a relationship that already existed, and the “as of” wording is an accurate recital of when the relationship arose, not a false statement about anything. Solicitors prepare documents on this basis routinely, and the CRA accepts them. The same is true of a declaration of trust, a shareholders’ agreement or a loan confirmation executed now to record an arrangement made years ago.

What is not proper is a document that lies about itself. There are two ways that happens:

The first is a false execution date: the document is signed today but presented as having been signed in 2003, so that the instrument misrepresents its own provenance. The second is an accurate execution date attached to an “as of” recital asserting a state of affairs that never existed on the earlier date, so that the document uses legitimate drafting form to manufacture a history.The Amiscan allegations are of this second kind at scale, with the first layered on top: on the reporting, agreements were prepared years after the fact to show assets transferring in 2003 when the underlying transfer had not occurred then.

The test is therefore not when the document was written but whether every statement in it, including the statements it makes about its own date and about when the relationship arose, is true.

“There is nothing wrong with papering an arrangement after the fact. Lawyers do it every week, and a declaration expressed to be made as of the date the arrangement actually began is a perfectly good document. What destroys a file is a document that lies about itself, either by carrying a date it was not signed on or by reciting a state of affairs that did not exist. The first kind confirms history. The second kind invents it, and once a CRA tax auditor finds one invented document, every other document in the file is read in that light.”

David J. Rotfleisch, founding tax lawyer, Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.

A document that records an existing arrangement after the fact and says so is sound. A document drafted years later and presented as the source of a relationship that did not exist invites the CRA to treat the entire characterization as an afterthought, and where the date itself is false, it moves the file out of the realm of characterization disputes entirely.

The Amiscan allegations are the same error at a vastly larger scale: the paperwork was asked to do work that the underlying facts could not support.

Where the company was actually managed

The second strand of the Cyprus Confidential reporting, developed in the January 2025 instalment, is a corporate residence question.

Analysis published by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, the BBC and The Guardian suggested Abramovich’s British Virgin Islands (BVI) investment companies may owe as much as £1 billion in UK tax and penalties, on the basis that the investment decisions were in substance being made in the United Kingdom by Eugene Shvidler rather than in the BVI by the nominal directors. Powers of attorney granting the broadest possible powers over the BVI companies were reported among the leaked documents.

Canadian law reaches the same conclusion by the same route.

A corporation incorporated in Canada is deemed resident here under subsection 250(4). A corporation incorporated elsewhere is resident in Canada at common law if its central management and control is exercised in Canada, the test traceable to De Beers Consolidated Mines Ltd v Howe, [1906] AC 455 (HL) and applied consistently since. Central management and control refers to the head and brains of the company, the strategic decisions that direct the business, and not to day-to-day operations. The firm’s guides on corporate tax residence and on determining the residence of a corporation set out the analysis in full.

The point that the Abramovich reporting illustrates, and that Canadian taxpayers routinely get wrong, is that a board resident offshore does not settle the question if that board is rubber-stamping instructions from elsewhere.

Where directors in a low-tax jurisdiction are reasonably inactive and the real decisions are made by someone resident in Canada, the corporation can be a Canadian resident and taxable here on its worldwide income.

The Supreme Court of Canada confirmed the parallel principle for trusts in Fundy Settlement v Canada, 2012 SCC 14, holding that a trust resides where its central management and control is actually exercised rather than where the trustees are formally located. A Canadian who sets up a BVI or Cypriot holding company, appoints nominee directors and then makes every investment decision from Toronto has not created a non-resident corporation. He or she has created a Canadian-resident corporation with unfiled returns.

What a Canadian taxpayer actually has to file

Where the structure genuinely is offshore and genuinely is non-resident, Canadian reporting obligations still apply to the Canadian owner. The principal ones are Form T1135 and Form T1134.

Form T1135, the Foreign Income Verification Statement, is required under section 233.3 where specified foreign property with a total cost exceeding $100,000 is held at any time in the year.

Form T1134, the Information Return Relating to Controlled and Non-Controlled Foreign Affiliates, is required under section 233.4 and is the form that actually bites on a structure of the kind described in the Cyprus reporting. A Canadian resident who owns at least 1 percent of a foreign corporation, where the total interest held by the taxpayer and related persons reaches 10 percent, has a foreign affiliate and must file. A separate supplement is filed for each affiliate, and the return calls for the affiliate’s financial statements, its surplus balances, its activities and the nature of its income, which is to say precisely the information a taxpayer relying on offshore opacity would prefer not to assemble. The filing deadline is ten months after the taxpayer’s year end, shortened from fifteen months for taxation years beginning after 2020. The penalties mirror the T1135 regime under subsections 162(7) and 162(10), and a failure to file T1134 also engages the three-year extension to the reassessment period under subparagraph 152(4)(b)(iii).

The interaction between the two forms is the point most often got wrong, including in commentary that should know better. The shares are not reported twice. Paragraph (k) of the definition of specified foreign property in subsection 233.3(1) excludes a share of the capital stock, or indebtedness, of a non-resident corporation that is a foreign affiliate of the taxpayer for the purposes of section 233.4. So where the Cypriot or BVI company is a foreign affiliate on that test, the shares come off the T1135, and the reporting is done through the T1134 instead. The CRA’s own form instructions say it plainly: do not report shares of a foreign affiliate.

There is a trap inside that exclusion. The definition of foreign affiliate that applies for section 233.4 purposes is narrower than the general definition in subsection 95(1), because of the rule in paragraph 233.4(2)(a). A corporation can therefore be a foreign affiliate for most purposes of the Act and still fall outside the section 233.4 definition, in which case the exclusion does not apply and the shares or debt must go on the T1135 after all. The CRA acknowledged at the 2021 Canadian Tax Foundation Roundtable that the wording on the T1135 does not disclose this narrower definition and is misleading on the point, and indicated that it would entertain relief applications from taxpayers who were misled by it. A taxpayer who reads the form and nothing else can therefore under-report in perfect good faith.

The practical position for a Canadian holding a Cypriot or BVI structure is usually that both forms are filed, but not in respect of the same property.

The T1134 covers the affiliate. The T1135 covers everything else: the foreign bank account held personally, the foreign real estate, the debt of non-resident corporations that are not section 233.4 affiliates.

Treating the two as a single question is how property goes unreported. The firm’s guide to specified foreign property and foreign reporting requirements sets out what must be reported, and its analysis of Canada’s foreign transaction reporting rules works through the interaction between sections 233.1 to 233.4.

Passive income earned in a controlled foreign affiliate is caught as foreign accrual property income under section 95 and taxed in the Canadian shareholder’s hands as it accrues, regardless of whether anything is distributed.

Offshore trusts are caught by section 94, and offshore investment fund property by section 94.1, which can tax a Canadian on offshore fund income he or she never actually received, as set out in the firm’s analysis of the offshore investment fund property rules under section 94.1.

The reporting failures carry their own reassessment consequence, separate from the misrepresentation rule discussed above. Where a taxpayer fails to report income from specified foreign property and fails to file or misfiles a T1135, subparagraph 152(4)(b)(iii) extends the normal reassessment period by three additional years, to six in the ordinary case. The late-filing penalty runs at $25 per day to a $2,500 maximum per year under subsection 162(7), rising under subsection 162(10) where the failure is knowing or grossly negligent, with a further penalty under subsection 163(2.4) for a false statement or omission on the form. These amounts run per year and per form, so a taxpayer with fifteen years of an unreported foreign account faces a penalty total that frequently exceeds the tax.

Where returns were filed, the CRA also now receives the data independently. Canada participates in the Common Reporting Standard, under which financial institutions in participating jurisdictions, including Cyprus and the British Virgin Islands, report account information on Canadian residents to the CRA annually.

The firm has covered the effect of the Common Reporting Standard in full operation. The combination of CRS data, beneficial ownership registries and leaked document sets means the CRA frequently has the account before it has the taxpayer’s explanation. The firm saw an early version of this dynamic when Swiss banks began writing to Canadian account holders asking them to prove either a completed voluntary disclosure or a filed T1135.

Exposure of the accountants

The third element of the October 2026 reporting that has no good analogue in most commentary is the position of the professional accountants. A Big Four accounting firm affiliate is alleged to have reviewed and accepted backdated documents.

In Canada, section 163.2 imposes third-party civil penalties on a person who makes, participates in, assents to or acquiesces in the making of a false statement that another person may use for tax purposes. The planner penalty and the preparer penalty under that section are substantial and are assessed against the accountant personally.

A Canadian accountant or tax lawyer asked to sign off on a document dated before it was written is exposed under section 163.2 independently of anything that happens to the client, and is exposed under professional conduct rules as well.

Practical Implications for Canadian Taxpayers with Offshore Structures

The useful question for a Canadian reader is not whether Abramovich owes tax somewhere. It is what a Canadian taxpayer with a legacy offshore structure should conclude from this reporting.

Holding assets offshore is lawful. Canadians may own foreign corporations, foreign bank accounts and foreign real property. What is unlawful is failing to report them and failing to pay the tax owing on the income they generate.

That distinction has been the firm’s consistent position across every one of these leaks, and it has not changed.

The secrecy premise is gone. Mossack Fonseca, Appleby, the fourteen providers behind the Pandora Papers and now MeritServus and Deloitte Cyprus have all had their files published or breached. MeritServus itself closed following the Cyprus Confidential leak. A structure whose tax efficiency depends on nobody finding out about it is not a tax plan; it is an exposure with a delay built in.

Documentation prepared after the fact is the single most damaging thing in a file.

Where a CRA tax auditor finds a document whose date does not match its creation, every other representation in the file loses credibility, the normal reassessment period falls away under subsection 152(4), and the conversation moves from a technical disagreement toward subsection 163(2) and potentially section 239. A weak contemporaneous record is a far better position than a strong retroactive one.

Corporate residence is a factual question answered by conduct, not by the register. Board minutes recording a meeting in Nicosia carry very little weight if the emails show the decisions were made in Ontario and sent over for signature.

What matters is where the decisions are actually taken, not the nationality or home address of the people taking them.

That point cuts in the taxpayer’s favour as often as against it, and it is worth stating plainly because the opposite impression is widespread.

There is nothing improper about Canadian residents travelling to Nicosia, or to any other foreign jurisdiction, to hold board meetings and make the company’s decisions there. A Canadian director who flies to Cyprus, considers the material, deliberates and decides is exercising central management and control in Cyprus, and the company is managed there in fact. The common law test asks where management and control actually abides, not whether the people exercising it happen to be Canadian. A structure can be perfectly well managed abroad by Canadians who make the trip and do the work.

“Clients often assume that having Canadian directors dooms an offshore company to Canadian residence, and that the answer is to appoint locals who will sign whatever is sent to them. That is backwards on both counts. Canadians who travel to Nicosia and genuinely make the decisions there have managed the company in Cyprus. Local nominees who rubber-stamp instructions from Toronto have managed it in Ontario. The passport is not the question. The decision-making is.”

David J. Rotfleisch, founding tax lawyer, Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.

What does not work is the appearance of foreign management without the substance: directors who are resident abroad but inactive, meetings minuted but not held, and resolutions drafted in Canada and couriered out for signature.

Where a Canadian taxpayer controls an offshore company in substance, the structure should either be managed abroad in fact, whether by foreign directors exercising real discretion or by Canadian directors who travel and genuinely decide, with the record to prove it, or it should be reported as a Canadian resident.

Is CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program (VDP) open to High-Net-Worth Canadians with Offshore Structures?

Timing determines whether the voluntary disclosure door is open. The CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program under Information Circular IC00-1R7 is available only while the disclosure remains voluntary.

Once the CRA has initiated enforcement action in respect of the taxpayer on the issue, relief is lost. The firm’s position, stated plainly, is that the CRA’s Pre-Disclosure Discussion process is not recommended under any circumstances, because it creates a record of CRA contact without securing any binding protection or an Effective Date of Disclosure.

A taxpayer who wants the protection of the program should instead have an experienced Canadian tax lawyer prepare and file the disclosure itself. The firm’s guide to the Voluntary Disclosures Program as it currently operates sets out the relief tiers and the documentation periods.

“The voluntary disclosure window is not closed by a newspaper story. It is closed by the CRA contacting the taxpayer on that issue. The people who lose the protection are almost never the ones who decided against disclosing; they are the ones who decided to think about it over the summer.”

David J. Rotfleisch, founding tax lawyer, Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.

One technical point on those documentation periods is frequently misstated elsewhere.

The CRA confirmed in its June 18, 2026 national webcast with STEP Canada that the six, ten and four year documentation periods in IC00-1R7 are minima rather than a ceiling. The taxpayer must disclose the true extent of the non-compliance, and the CRA retains full tax audit power over any year left out of the disclosure.

The same guidance sharpened the prompted and unprompted distinction: a routine, system-generated notice will not usually destroy voluntariness outright, but it will likely cause the disclosure to be treated as prompted, which moves the taxpayer from 100 percent interest relief to 25 percent.

Voluntariness is also assessed issue by issue rather than file-wide, so a tax audit on one matter does not necessarily disqualify a disclosure on an unrelated matter.

Takeaway: Offshore Leaks Are Now a Permanent Feature of Canadian Tax Enforcement in Canada

The Cyprus Confidential reporting on Deloitte Cyprus, MeritServus and the Abramovich structures is the latest instalment in a pattern Canadian taxpayers have now had ten years to absorb.

Offshore records leak, journalists publish, the CRA takes the data and works it slowly, and reassessments follow years later against ordinary Canadians rather than the names in the headlines. More than $119 million in federal taxes and penalties from over 330 completed tax audits on the Panama Papers alone is the measure of that, against six criminal investigations across all offshore leaks combined.

The two legal failures at the centre of the Abramovich allegations are both familiar to any Canadian tax litigation lawyer:

Documents were dated to describe a history that had not happened, and decisions said to be made offshore appear to have been made somewhere else.

Canadian tax law catches both, through subsections 152(4) and 163(2) and section 239 on the first, and through the central management and control test on the second. Neither requires novel legislation or a treaty amendment. They are the ordinary tools.

A Canadian taxpayer with an offshore structure should treat this reporting as a prompt to review the file now, while the choice of how to approach the CRA still belongs to the taxpayer rather than to a CRA tax auditor. If you have specific legal questions, you should seek the advice of a Canadian tax lawyer.

Pro Tax Tips

Start with the facts rather than the paperwork. Before anything is drafted, establish what actually happened: who decided what, where that person was sitting, when the money moved, and what contemporaneous record exists. A tax position built on the real sequence of events can be defended even when the documentation is thin. A tax position built on documentation that contradicts the real sequence collapses the moment the CRA obtains an email, and it takes the taxpayer’s credibility on every other issue with it. Document arrangements as they happen, and where you are recording something later, say so on the face of the document. There is nothing wrong with executing a declaration of bare trust or a loan confirmation today and expressing it to be made “as of” the date the arrangement actually began; that is proper practice, and the CRA accepts it. What you must never do, and never allow an accountant or tax lawyer to do, is put a false execution date on an instrument, or use “as of” wording to describe a state of affairs that did not exist on the earlier date. This is the fastest route from a civil disagreement to subsection 163(2) gross negligence penalties and a referral for criminal investigation, and it exposes the adviser personally under section 163.2. Where the contemporaneous record is genuinely incomplete, the correct response is either a properly dated confirming document that recites honestly when the arrangement arose, or a sworn statement describing what happened and when, clearly identified as being prepared now. What fails is a document dressed up as something written years ago. If an offshore company is to be non-resident, it has to be managed abroad in substance. Directors resident in the foreign jurisdiction must receive real information, exercise real discretion and be capable of saying no, and the record must show it. Where that is not realistic for a Canadian owner, the honest answer is usually that the corporation is resident in Canada and should be filing here, which is frequently less expensive than the reassessment that follows the alternative. Review your foreign reporting obligations separately from your income reporting. Many Canadians who have correctly reported their offshore income have still failed to file Form T1135 or Form T1134, and the penalties for those failures run independently of whether any tax was owing. These failures are also among the most straightforward matters to correct through a voluntary disclosure before the CRA raises them. Move while the disclosure is still voluntary. The protection available under the Voluntary Disclosures Program depends entirely on reaching the CRA before the CRA reaches you on that issue, and it is lost for good once enforcement action has begun.

Do not use the Pre-Disclosure Discussion process to test the water; it creates a record of contact with the CRA and secures nothing. Retain a knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer so that the initial assessment of your exposure is protected by solicitor-client privilege, which is available for legal advice from a lawyer and is not available for the equivalent work done by an accountant.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Cyprus Confidential leak?

Cyprus Confidential is an investigation coordinated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and Paper Trail Media, based on roughly 3.6 million leaked files from Cypriot financial services providers covering the mid-1990s to April 2022. Media partners including BBC Panorama, the Guardian, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project have been publishing from the files since 2023. The October 2026 instalment concerns Deloitte Cyprus, MeritServus and companies beneficially owned by Roman Abramovich.

Does the Cyprus Confidential leak affect Canadians?

Potentially. The files relate to Cypriot corporate service providers whose clients were predominantly Russian, so the direct Canadian footprint is likely smaller than in the Panama Papers. However, the CRA obtains leaked data sets and works them, and any Canadian resident appearing in the files with an unreported offshore interest faces the same reassessment exposure as a Canadian named in any earlier leak.

Is it illegal for a Canadian to own an offshore company or bank account?

No. Canadians are entitled to own foreign corporations, foreign bank accounts, foreign trusts and foreign real property. What is illegal is failing to report those holdings where reporting is required, and failing to pay Canadian tax on the income they generate. Canadian residents are taxable on worldwide income.

What happened to Canadians named in the Panama Papers?

The CRA identified approximately 900 Canadian individuals, corporations and trusts in the data for evaluation and review. On the CRA’s published figures to March 2025, more than 330 tax audits had been completed, generating more than $119 million in federal taxes and penalties, with approximately 110 tax audits still open. Across all offshore data leaks combined, there have been six criminal investigations of tax evasion as at March 31, 2025, and no Panama Papers criminal tax evasion charges have been laid.

How do the CRA’s results compare across the Panama, Paradise and Pandora Papers?

The Panama Papers have produced by far the largest reassessments, at more than $119 million from over 330 completed tax audits. The Paradise Papers produced approximately 40 completed taxpayer audits assessing more than $6.8 million, plus roughly 40 economic groups audited within the large business audit program and about 35 tax audits still ongoing. For the Pandora Papers, the CRA has linked more than 430 taxpayers and has more than 20 tax audits ongoing. All figures are as at March 2025.

Can a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands or Cyprus be resident in Canada for tax purposes?

Yes. Under the common law central management and control test derived from De Beers Consolidated Mines Ltd v Howe, a corporation is resident where its strategic decisions are actually made. A foreign-incorporated corporation whose real decisions are taken in Canada is a Canadian resident corporation taxable on its worldwide income, regardless of where it was incorporated or where its nominal directors live.

Do nominee directors in a tax haven protect against Canadian corporate residence?

Generally no. Where the foreign directors merely ratify decisions made by a Canadian, the courts look to where central management and control actually abides rather than to the formal structure. Nominee directors who do not exercise genuine discretion are frequently the fact that establishes Canadian residence rather than the fact that defeats it.

What are the consequences of backdating a document for Canadian tax purposes?

Backdating a document to support a tax position can constitute a false or deceptive statement under paragraph 239(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act and improper dealing with records under paragraph 239(1)(b). It also supports a gross negligence penalty of 50 percent of the understated tax under subsection 163(2), and it removes the normal reassessment period under subsection 152(4), leaving the taxation year open to reassessment indefinitely.

Can my accountant or lawyer be penalized for helping with an offshore structure?

An adviser who makes, participates in, assents to or acquiesces in a false statement that a taxpayer may use for tax purposes is exposed to third-party civil penalties under section 163.2, assessed personally. Legitimate planning is not caught. Preparing or accepting documents the adviser knows to be false is.

What is Form T1135 and when do I have to file it?

Form T1135, the Foreign Income Verification Statement, is required under section 233.3 where a Canadian resident holds specified foreign property with a total cost exceeding $100,000 at any time in the taxation year. Specified foreign property includes foreign bank accounts, shares of foreign corporations, foreign debt, interests in offshore funds and foreign real property held for investment. The filing deadline matches the income tax return deadline and the penalties for late filing are significant.

How far back can the CRA reassess if I never filed a T1135?

Two rules can apply. Where income from specified foreign property went unreported and the T1135 was not filed or was filed incorrectly, subparagraph 152(4)(b)(iii) adds three years to the normal reassessment period, giving the CRA six years in the ordinary case. Separately, where there has been a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness, wilful default or fraud, subsection 152(4) removes the reassessment limit altogether and the year stays open indefinitely. A backdated or falsified document will generally put a taxpayer in the second category rather than the first.

What are the penalties for not filing a T1135?

The base late-filing penalty is $25 per day to a maximum of $2,500 per year under subsection 162(7). Where the failure is knowing or attributable to gross negligence, subsection 162(10) imposes $500 per month up to $12,000, and where the CRA has issued a demand, the amount rises further under subsection 162(10.1), with an additional component measured against the cost of the property. Subsection 163(2.4) adds a penalty for a false statement or omission on the form itself. Because these run per year and per form, a long period of non-compliance can produce penalties larger than the underlying tax.

If I own shares of an offshore company, do I report them on the T1135 or the T1134?

On the T1134, not the T1135, in the ordinary case. Paragraph (k) of the definition of specified foreign property excludes shares and indebtedness of a non-resident corporation that is a foreign affiliate for the purposes of section 233.4, and the CRA’s form instructions direct taxpayers not to report shares of a foreign affiliate on the T1135. The shares are not reported on both forms. You may still file both returns in the same year, because the T1135 will capture your other foreign holdings, such as a foreign bank account or foreign real estate.

Could I still have to report foreign company shares on the T1135?

Yes, and this catches careful taxpayers. The definition of foreign affiliate that applies for section 233.4 is narrower than the general definition in subsection 95(1), because of paragraph 233.4(2)(a). A corporation that is a foreign affiliate for most purposes of the Income Tax Act can fall outside the section 233.4 definition, and where it does, the T1135 exclusion does not apply and the shares or debt must be reported there. The CRA accepted at the 2021 Canadian Tax Foundation Roundtable that the T1135 wording does not disclose this and is misleading, and said it would entertain applications for relief from taxpayers who relied on the form. If you hold a foreign corporation through a chain of entities, have the analysis done rather than relying on the form’s instructions.

Is it illegal to sign a document “as of” an earlier date?

No. A document executed now but expressed to be made “as of” an earlier date is perfectly valid where the arrangement it records genuinely began on that earlier date. This is ordinary practice for declarations of bare trust, shareholders’ agreements and loan confirmations, and the CRA accepts such documents. What is improper is a document that misrepresents its own execution date, or one that uses “as of” wording to assert a state of affairs that did not exist on the earlier date. The question is not when the document was written but whether what it says is true.

How does the CRA find out about offshore accounts if there is no leak?

Principally through the Common Reporting Standard, under which financial institutions in over a hundred participating jurisdictions report account information on Canadian residents to their local tax authority, which passes it to the CRA annually. The CRA also receives information under bilateral treaty exchange provisions, from beneficial ownership registries, from electronic funds transfer reporting of transfers of $10,000 or more, and from its own data analytics.

Can I still make a voluntary disclosure if my name appears in a published leak?

Possibly, but the window is narrow and it depends on the facts. A disclosure must be voluntary, meaning the CRA must not have initiated enforcement action against the taxpayer in respect of the issue being disclosed. Publication of a name in a journalistic investigation is not in itself CRA enforcement action, but it is a strong signal that the CRA will act. Voluntariness is assessed issue by issue under IC00-1R7, so a tax audit on one matter does not automatically disqualify a disclosure on another. Anyone in that position should consult an experienced Canadian tax lawyer immediately rather than waiting.

Should I use the CRA’s Pre-Disclosure Discussion process first?

No. The firm’s position is that the Pre-Disclosure Discussion process is not recommended under any circumstances. It creates a record of contact with the CRA without securing any binding protection and without establishing an Effective Date of Disclosure. The protection comes from filing the disclosure itself, prepared with legal advice.

What documentation period does a voluntary disclosure of offshore income have to cover?

Offshore disclosures generally require supporting documentation for the ten most recent taxation years, compared with six for domestic non-compliance. The CRA confirmed in its June 18, 2026 webcast with STEP Canada that these periods are minima rather than a ceiling: the taxpayer must disclose the true extent of the non-compliance, and the CRA retains full tax audit power over any year excluded from the disclosure.

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