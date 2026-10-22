What Happens To A Subsidiary’s Canadian-Dollar Losses When The Parent Reports In U.S. Dollars? STC Steel Technologies Canada, Ltd. v. The King

STC Steel Technologies Canada, Ltd. v. The King, 2026 TCC 149 [STC Steel] addresses an important question for corporate groups that use different tax reporting currencies: when a Canadian subsidiary with accumulated Canadian-dollar non-capital losses is wound up into a parent corporation reporting in U.S. dollars, when are those losses converted, and which exchange rate applies?

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Overview: When Are a Subsidiary’s Losses Converted on a Wind-Up?

STC Steel Technologies Canada, Ltd. v. The King, 2026 TCC 149 [STC Steel] addresses an important question for corporate groups that use different tax reporting currencies: when a Canadian subsidiary with accumulated Canadian-dollar non-capital losses is wound up into a parent corporation reporting in U.S. dollars, when are those losses converted, and which exchange rate applies?

The Tax Court rejected the taxpayer’s position that subsection 88(1.1) should operate first so that the losses became losses of the U.S.-dollar parent before conversion. Instead, subsection 261(16) applied to the wind-up and deemed the subsidiary to enter the parent’s functional-currency regime for its final taxation year. Subsection 261(7) then required the subsidiary’s unused Canadian-dollar losses to be converted using the relevant spot rate for December 31, 2019, the last day of its last Canadian-currency year.

This issue can arise in Canadian corporate groups with cross-border operations. For example, a Canadian parent corporation may elect to report its Canadian tax results in U.S. dollars while a Canadian subsidiary continues to report in Canadian dollars. If the subsidiary is later wound up into the parent as part of an internal reorganization, its accumulated tax attributes, including non-capital losses, may need to be translated before the parent can use them.

Background: Why the Order of the Rules Changes the Answer

The exchange-rate methodology can materially affect the value of those losses, and STC Steel turned on exactly that point.

The dispute was not about whether the subsidiary’s losses could transfer to the parent. It concerned the order in which the loss-transfer rules and the functional-currency rules applied, and therefore the amount that ultimately reached the parent.

STC argued that subsection 88(1.1) should operate first. Because that provision deems qualifying subsidiary losses to be losses of the parent for corresponding historical parent taxation years, STC argued that the losses should then be translated under the functional-currency rules applicable to STC in those years.

The CRA took the opposite position. It argued that subsection 261(16), which specifically addresses wind-ups where the parent and subsidiary use different tax reporting currencies, first brought Kasle Steel into STC’s U.S. dollar functional-currency regime. Kasle Steel’s existing Canadian dollar losses therefore had to be translated into U.S. dollars while they were still losses of Kasle Steel, using the transition rule in subsection 261(7). The resulting loss should be US$2.07 million, calculated based on Kasle Steel’s exchange rate at the end of its last Canadian-currency year, not US$2.65 million, calculated using historical exchange rates. Only after that translation did subsection 88(1.1) transfer the losses to STC. The Tax Court agreed with the CRA.

“For corporate groups considering a wind-up or internal reorganization, the decision shows that the order in which these rules apply can have a significant financial impact. A loss that appears to be worth one amount in Canadian dollars may translate into a much smaller U.S. dollar tax attribute depending on the exchange rate required by the Income Tax Act. This makes it important to review the functional-currency consequences before completing the wind-up, rather than assuming that the subsidiary’s historical losses will simply transfer to the parent at their expected value.” says David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and experienced Canadian tax lawyer.

What Happened in STC Steel?

STC elected to use the U.S. dollar as its functional currency for Canadian income tax purposes beginning with its taxation year ending March 31, 2011. Kasle Steel did not make a functional currency election and continued to determine its Canadian tax results in Canadian dollars.

Kasle Steel accumulated the following non-capital losses:

$680,396 CAD for its taxation year ending March 31, 2009;

$1,949,761 CAD for its taxation year ending March 31, 2010;

$25,084 CAD for its short taxation year ending December 31, 2010; and

$37,958 CAD for its taxation year ending December 31, 2011.

Its total accumulated non-capital losses were approximately $2,693,199 CAD.

On December 2, 2020, STC acquired more than 90% of Kasle Steel’s shares. Kasle Steel commenced its wind-up and dissolved on the same day. Its final taxation year therefore also ended on December 2, 2020. The parties agreed that the statutory requirements for the loss transfer rules under subsection 88(1.1) were satisfied. That agreement matters to how the decision should be read. Because STC acquired more than 90% of Kasle Steel’s shares on the same day, there was an acquisition of control, and paragraph 88(1.1)(e) and subsection 111(5) stream non-capital losses following an acquisition of control. Those rules were not in dispute here, because the parties agreed the conditions were met, but they remain a separate and prior hurdle in any loss-consolidation wind-up, and they bite before the currency question is ever reached.

Where control of a corporation is acquired, subsection 111(5) restricts the carryforward of its pre-acquisition non-capital losses: broadly, those losses survive only to the extent they arose from a business the corporation carried on, that business continues to be carried on with a reasonable expectation of profit, and the losses are deducted against income from that same business or from a similar one. Paragraph 88(1.1)(e) carries that restriction across the wind-up, so the streaming test continues to apply once the losses sit in the parent’s hands. The CRA applied precisely that analysis in its technical interpretation 2005-0144591E5, where a subsidiary’s losses from the year ending immediately before the acquisition of control were subject to streaming in the parent. The practical sequence for a corporate group is therefore a three-stage test, not a one-stage one: first, do the losses survive the acquisition of control at all; second, in what currency and amount do they arrive; and third, in which taxation year may the parent begin to use them. A group that models only the third stage, or only the second, can arrive at a number that is confidently wrong.

Resolving that dispute required the Court to determine how two sets of rules interact: the corporate wind-up and loss-transfer rules in section 88, explained in our article on winding-up a corporation under subsections 88(1), 88(2) and 84(2) of the Income Tax Act, and the functional-currency rules in section 261.

Key Issues and Findings: How Do Non-Capital Losses Transfer on a Corporate Wind-Up?

Subsection 88(1.1) permits certain unused losses of a subsidiary, including qualifying non-capital losses, to become losses of the parent following a qualifying wind-up, provided the statutory conditions are met. Among other requirements, the parent must own at least 90% of the issued shares of each class of the subsidiary, and any remaining shares must generally be owned by persons dealing at arm’s length with the parent. The relevant portion of the subsidiary’s loss must also not already have been deducted, and must satisfy the hypothetical deductibility conditions in paragraphs 88(1.1)(a) and (b), which effectively test whether the loss would have been deductible by the subsidiary in the relevant circumstances.

The provision applies where the parent owned at least 90% of each class of the subsidiary’s shares immediately before the wind-up and the other statutory requirements are satisfied.

Paragraph 88(1.1) (c), in simplified terms, states that where a qualifying non-capital loss arose from the subsidiary’s business, the provision may deem the amount to be a non-capital loss of the parent for the parent taxation year in which the subsidiary’s corresponding loss year ended.

For example, suppose a subsidiary incurred a $1 million non-capital loss in 2019 and a $2 million non-capital loss in 2020. If subsection 88(1.1) subsequently applies on a wind-up, it does not simply create a new $3 million loss in the year of the wind-up.

The losses retain a statutory connection to their historical loss years. That historical deeming rule formed the basis of STC’s position. STC argued that subsection 88(1.1) should first deem Kasle Steel’s losses to be historical losses of STC. STC’s own functional-currency rules would then determine how each historical amount should be expressed in U.S. dollars. The Tax Court concluded, however, that subsection 261(16) intervened before the losses reached STC. That outcome was not a novel judicial gloss on section 261.

When the functional-currency rules were introduced, the Department of Finance explanatory notes stated that the subsidiary’s taxation year immediately preceding the year that includes the commencement time, described there as the pre-wind-up year, will be the subsidiary’s last Canadian currency year, and that subsections 261(7) to (10) will therefore operate to convert its Canadian-currency amounts using the relevant spot rate for the last day of that pre-wind-up year. The CRA adopts the same analysis in Income Tax Folio S5-F4-C1. STC Steel confirms a result that both the legislative scheme and CRA administrative practice had already signalled.

What Are the Functional-Currency Rules Under Section 261?

The general rule under section 261 is that Canadian tax amounts are determined in Canadian currency. Qualifying Canadian corporations may, however, elect to determine their Canadian tax results using an eligible functional currency, such as the U.S. dollar. Section 261 contains detailed rules governing both the operation of functional-currency reporting and the transition between Canadian-currency and functional-currency reporting.

A “functional currency year” is a taxation year in which a corporation calculates its Canadian tax results using its elected foreign currency, such as U.S. dollars, instead of Canadian dollars. A “Canadian currency year” is a taxation year preceding the taxpayer’s first functional-currency year. That distinction becomes particularly important when a corporation enters the functional-currency regime while already holding tax attributes created in earlier Canadian-currency years.

Subsection 261(7) provides a transition mechanism for certain pre-existing Canadian-dollar amounts when a taxpayer enters functional-currency reporting. For specified amounts, including various types of losses under section 111, the provision requires translation from Canadian currency into the taxpayer’s elected functional currency using the relevant spot rate on the last day of the taxpayer’s last Canadian-currency year. Non-capital loss carryforwards therefore fall within this framework because they may be deductible under section 111.

Importantly, subsection 261(7) does not necessarily require a different historical exchange rate for each taxation year in which a loss arose. Suppose a corporation that enters U.S.-dollar functional-currency reporting in 2025 while carrying a $1 million CAD loss from 2022, a $2 million CAD loss from 2023, and a $500,000 CAD loss from 2024. Although those losses retain their historical identities, qualifying amounts caught by subsection 261(7) are translated using the prescribed transition rate at the end of the corporation’s last Canadian-currency year, rather than separate historical exchange rates from 2022, 2023, and 2024. That transition mechanism became decisive in STC Steel, as the central question for the Tax Court was whether the CRA was correct that Kasle Steel’s losses had to be converted into U.S. dollars before they transferred to STC, or whether STC was correct that the losses should first transfer to the parent and then be converted using STC’s historical functional-currency treatment.

Why Does Subsection 261(16) Matter on a Corporate Wind-Up?

The general rule in subsection 261(2) of the Income Tax Act is that every taxpayer determines its Canadian tax results in Canadian currency. Subsection 261(3) creates the only exception, allowing a qualifying Canadian-resident corporation to elect to determine those results in an eligible functional currency. The election is deliberate, is made on a prescribed form within a short filing window, and belongs to the corporation that makes it. Nothing in that framework explains what should happen when one corporation using Canadian dollars is absorbed into another using U.S. dollars.

That is the gap subsection 261(16) fills. The provision applies on a wind-up to which subsection 88(1) applies where, at the moment the wind-up begins, which the provision calls the commencement time, the parent and the subsidiary would not otherwise have the same tax reporting currency. Its function is to align the two, so that the subsidiary’s tax attributes are expressed in the parent’s currency before they move. Without it, the Act would be asking the parent to absorb a loss pool denominated in a currency the parent does not use, with no rule saying how to translate it.

Where the subsidiary’s tax reporting currency is Canadian currency, which is the ordinary case and was the case in STC Steel, paragraph 261(16)(a) does three things. Notwithstanding subsection 261(3), it deems subsection 261(5) to apply to the subsidiary for its taxation year that includes the commencement time and for each subsequent taxation year. It deems the subsidiary to have the parent’s tax reporting currency as its own elected functional currency. And it directs that the section be read with any modifications the circumstances require.

The word that matters most to a corporate group is deemed. Subsection 261(16) is not an election and it is not a choice. A subsidiary that never filed a functional-currency election, never wanted one, and never satisfied the conditions for making one is nevertheless placed inside the functional-currency regime by operation of law, for its final taxation year, simply because its parent reports in another currency and the wind-up has begun. There is no opting out and no application to be made. A group that has never thought about section 261 because none of its Canadian subsidiaries ever elected into it can still find section 261 determining the value of the attributes it is about to inherit.

The consequence follows mechanically, and it is the consequence that decided STC Steel. Once the subsidiary’s final taxation year becomes a functional-currency year, the taxation year immediately before it becomes the subsidiary’s last Canadian-currency year. The transition machinery in subsections 261(7) to (10) then engages, because that machinery exists precisely to carry Canadian-dollar attributes across the boundary into a functional-currency year. Subsection 261(7) does the work on loss pools, and it fixes the rate by reference to that preceding year-end rather than to the wind-up itself.

Should Subsection 261(16) be Applied to STC’s case?

STC advanced two arguments against the application of subsection 261(16).

Argument 1: The Wind-Up Began and Ended on the Same Day

Kasle Steel’s wind-up commenced on December 2, 2020 and was completed on the same day. STC relied on subsection 261(16)’s references to taxation years ending “after the commencement time” and argued that the provision was intended to address wind-ups that continued for some period after commencement. Under that interpretation, a same-day wind-up would not engage the rule in the same manner.

The Court rejected that argument and emphasized, at paragraph 36, that Parliament’s use of the expression “commencement time”, rather than “commencement day.” Even though commencement and completion occurred on December 2, 2020, commencement necessarily occurred at a point in time before completion. A taxation year ending later that same day could therefore end after the commencement time. The Court, at paragraphs 37 and 38, also relied on subparagraph 261(16)(a)(i), which expressly refers to the taxation year that “includes the commencement time.” According to the Court’s reasoning, Kasle Steel’s final taxation year ending December 2, 2020 unquestionably included that time. Therefore, the fact that the wind-up began and ended on the same calendar day did not prevent subsection 261(16) from applying.

Argument 2: Kasle Steel Had Nil Canadian Tax Results in Its Final Year

STC also relied on subsection 261(16)’s opening language, which applies “for the purposes of determining the subsidiary’s Canadian tax results.” Kasle Steel had nil income in its final taxation year, and its historical non-capital losses were not actually deducted in that year. STC therefore argued that the old losses were not part of Kasle Steel’s Canadian tax results for the final year and should not be affected by subsection 261(16).

The Court accepted one limited part of that argument: the historical losses themselves were not part of Kasle Steel’s Canadian tax results for the year ending December 2, 2020. But that did not make subsection 261(16) inapplicable. Kasle Steel, according to the Tax Court’s view at paragraph 49, was still required to determine its Canadian tax results. The fact that the resulting amount was nil did not eliminate that statutory exercise. Once subsection 261(16) deemed subsection 261(5) to apply, Kasle Steel’s final year became a functional-currency year. The remaining functional-currency provisions then operated according to their own terms.

Why Did Subsection 261(7) Apply to Kasle Steel’s Historical Losses?

One important distinction the Court emphasized was that Kasle Steel’s historical loss years did not themselves become functional-currency years. Its 2009, 2010, and 2011 loss years remained Canadian-currency years. Instead, subsection 261(16) caused Kasle Steel’s taxation year ending December 2, 2020 to become its first deemed functional-currency year. Kasle Steel therefore entered a U.S.-dollar reporting regime while still carrying Canadian-dollar non-capital losses from earlier years.

Subsection 261(7) is designed to address that type of historical loss transition. It applies to specified amounts that were determined in Canadian-currency years but remain relevant in a subsequent functional-currency year, including certain amounts that may be deducted under section 111. The Court therefore held that Kasle Steel’s existing non-capital loss pools had to be translated into U.S. dollars when Kasle Steel entered the functional-currency regime.

Does “May Be Deducted” Require an Actual Deduction?

No. STC emphasized that Kasle Steel did not actually deduct its historical losses in its final taxation year. The Court nevertheless held that subsection 261(7) applied because the statutory language refers to amounts that “may be deducted” under section 111. It does not say that the amount must actually have been deducted in the functional-currency year. The Court interpreted the provision as encompassing an unused loss pool that remained legally available for deduction.

A taxpayer cannot necessarily avoid the functional-currency transition rules simply by choosing not to use an available tax attribute in the transition year. If an amount remains capable of deduction and otherwise falls within subsection 261(7), the transition rule may still apply.

Which Exchange Rate Applied?

Once subsection 261(7) applied, the relevant exchange rate followed from the statutory framework. Kasle Steel’s taxation year ending December 2, 2020 was its first deemed functional-currency year, and its immediately preceding taxation year ended December 31, 2019. Accordingly, December 31, 2019 was the last day of Kasle Steel’s last Canadian-currency year, and subsection 261(7) required the relevant spot rate for that date.

On the facts of STC Steel, the applicable spot rate was accepted as 1.29887 Canadian dollars per U.S. dollar (CAD/USD). This rate should not be understood as a generally prescribed numerical format for conversions under section 261; it was the relevant rate used in this case for December 31, 2019. Because the loss balance was expressed in Canadian dollars, it was converted to U.S. dollars by dividing the Canadian-dollar amount by 1.29887. Thus, Kasle Steel’s C$2,693,199 of non-capital losses were converted as follows: C$2,693,199 ÷ 1.29887 = US$2,073,494 (rounded), which was the amount accepted by the Court under the CRA’s approach.

Practical Implications: How Do Subsection 88(1.1) and Section 261 Work Together?

STC argued, in substance, that applying subsection 261(16) in the manner proposed by the CRA would undermine the historical deeming rule in paragraph 88(1.1)(c). The Tax Court disagreed. The provisions did not conflict. Rather, they performed different functions and could operate sequentially. Section 261 determined the currency and amount of the subsidiary’s tax attributes before transfer. Subsection 88(1.1) then determined how those tax attributes became losses of the parent.

The Court’s sequencing can therefore be summarized as follows:

Kasle Steel holds historical CAD loss carryforwards. The wind-up commences. Subsection 261(16) deems Kasle Steel to enter STC’s USD functional-currency regime. Subsection 261(7) converts the qualifying CAD loss carryforwards into USD using the rate at the end of Kasle Steel’s last Canadian-currency year. Subsection 88(1.1) transfers the resulting USD losses to STC.

The losses may retain their historical identity for purposes of the loss-transfer and carryforward rules, but their currency translation occurs before they transfer to the parent. Amount is only half of the planning question. Subsection 88(1.1) permits the parent to deduct the transferred losses in computing its taxable income only for a taxation year of the parent that begins after the commencement of the wind-up, so a group that winds up a subsidiary late in the parent’s taxation year may be unable to use those losses until the following year.

Takeaway: Model the Currency Consequences Before the Wind-Up

A corporate wind-up involving different tax reporting currencies should not be analyzed as a simple transfer of an existing loss balance from one corporation to another. Where subsection 261(16) applies, the subsidiary may first be treated as entering the parent’s functional-currency regime, with the result that its Canadian-dollar tax attributes must be translated before the loss-transfer rules in subsection 88(1.1) operate.

That sequencing can materially change the amount of loss ultimately available to the parent. For corporate taxpayers, this means that the face amount of a subsidiary’s loss pool should not be treated as the amount that the parent will necessarily inherit. Before completing a wind-up, advisers should identify the reporting currency of both corporations, determine whether subsection 261(16) will cause the subsidiary to enter the parent’s functional-currency regime, and calculate the resulting subsection 261(7) conversion. The relevant exchange rate may be fixed by the subsidiary’s last Canadian-currency year and may therefore differ substantially from the exchange rate prevailing when the wind-up occurs. That feature cuts in the taxpayer’s favour more often than it is given credit for. Because subsection 261(7) looks to the relevant spot rate for the last day of the subsidiary’s last Canadian-currency year, and because that year is the one immediately preceding the year in which the wind-up commences, the applicable rate is already a matter of historical record on the day the group decides whether to proceed. There is no exchange-rate risk in the conversion. There is an exchange-rate choice.

The decision is particularly important where a subsidiary has accumulated losses over many years. It may be tempting to associate each loss with the exchange rate prevailing when that loss originally arose, particularly because subsection 88(1.1) preserves a connection between transferred losses and their historical loss years. STC Steel demonstrates why that assumption can be dangerous. The historical identity of a loss and the currency in which that loss must be measured are separate questions.

“Timing should therefore form part of the tax analysis before the reorganization is implemented. Because subsection 261(7) looks to a prescribed transition date rather than simply the wind-up date, the applicable exchange rate may already have been effectively locked in by the subsidiary’s taxation-year structure. Depending on currency movements, that rate may increase or decrease the functional-currency value of the loss. A group considering whether and when to wind up a subsidiary should therefore calculate the functional-currency consequences alongside the conventional section 88 analysis rather than discovering the conversion effect only when the parent later attempts to deduct the transferred losses.” says David Rotfleisch.

Where a corporate group is considering a wind-up involving significant loss carryforwards and different reporting currencies, an experienced tax lawyer in Canada should be involved before the transaction is implemented. The lawyer can review how sections 88 and 261 interact, identify whether the proposed sequencing may alter the value or usability of the losses, and work with the corporation’s accountants to model the expected functional-currency result before the restructuring becomes irreversible.

Pro Tax Tips: Protect the Value of Loss Carryforwards in Cross-Currency Reorganizations

Before winding up a subsidiary into a parent that uses a different tax reporting currency, taxpayers should prepare a detailed inventory of the subsidiary’s tax attributes. That review should identify each non-capital loss and other relevant carryforward, the taxation year in which it arose, the amount that remains unused, and whether the attribute continues to be available under provisions such as section 111. The fact that a loss has not recently been deducted does not necessarily keep it outside the functional-currency rules. As STC Steel demonstrates, subsection 261(7) can apply to an amount that “may be deducted,” even if the taxpayer does not actually claim the deduction in the transition year.

Taxpayers should then determine precisely when the subsidiary becomes subject to the parent’s functional-currency regime. A same-day wind-up should not be assumed to fall outside subsection 261(16). The Court rejected that argument in STC Steel because the legislation refers to the “commencement time” of the wind-up rather than merely the commencement day. Even where commencement, completion and dissolution all occur on the same calendar date, the relevant statutory events can still occur sequentially within that day. Those two points combine into a planning opportunity that is easy to miss. Because the conversion rate is drawn from the year-end preceding the wind-up year, a group contemplating a wind-up can compare the rate that would apply if it commenced now against the rate that would apply if it waited until after the subsidiary’s next taxation year-end, at which point a different and later year-end supplies the rate. Suppose a subsidiary with a December 31 year-end holds C$3,000,000 of non-capital losses and the parent reports in U.S. dollars. If the wind-up commences during the current year, the conversion uses the rate at the end of the prior year; at an illustrative 1.30 Canadian dollars per U.S. dollar, the parent inherits roughly US$2,308,000. If the group instead waits and commences the wind-up early in the following year, the conversion uses the current year’s closing rate; at an illustrative 1.25, the same loss pool arrives as roughly US$2,400,000, a difference of about US$92,000 on an identical balance. Neither rate is a forecast. The first is already known, and the second becomes known at the year-end, before the decision to commence has to be made. Deferral is not free, and the cost of waiting has to be weighed against the gain: the losses continue to age against their twenty-year carryforward limit, the parent cannot begin using them until a taxation year that starts after commencement, and the commercial reasons for the reorganization may not tolerate delay. But where a group is already indifferent as to timing, the currency consequence is a known quantity on both sides of the comparison, and it should be calculated rather than assumed away.

Suppose the subsidiary prepares its financial statements primarily in U.S. dollars but has never made a valid functional-currency election under subsection 261(3). For Canadian income tax purposes, it still reports in Canadian dollars. If the parent also reports its Canadian tax results in Canadian dollars, the corporations do not have different “tax reporting currencies” for purposes of subsection 261(16), even though their financial-reporting currencies may differ. CRA expressly distinguishes, in Income Tax Folio S5-F4-C1, the currency used for financial reporting from the corporation’s tax reporting currency.

In contrast, a corporation that otherwise qualifies and wishes to report its Canadian tax results in U.S. dollars or another qualifying functional currency must make a valid election using Form T1296, Election, or Revocation of an Election, to Report in a Functional Currency, filed on or before the day that is 60 days after the first day of the taxation year to which the election is to apply. The elected currency must also satisfy the statutory definition of a functional currency, including being the primary currency in which the corporation maintains its books and records for financial-reporting purposes.

Careful records are equally important. A parent claiming transferred losses years after the wind-up should be able to reconstruct how the amount was determined. The working papers should document the subsidiary’s original losses, amounts previously deducted, the relevant Canadian-currency and functional-currency years, the exchange rate required under section 261, the resulting translated amounts, and the subsequent application of subsection 88(1.1). This documentation can become particularly important where the amount reported by the parent differs significantly from the Canadian-dollar balance appearing in the subsidiary’s historical tax returns.

“Taxpayers should also avoid assuming that an unused loss will retain a constant economic value simply because its nominal Canadian-dollar amount does not change. Where tax attributes cross from one reporting currency into another, currency movements and statutory conversion rules can alter the amount ultimately available for deduction. The tax value of a loss should therefore be tested using the rules that will apply to the contemplated reorganization rather than being inferred from the subsidiary’s most recent loss schedule.” says David Rotfleisch.

Once the wind-up has occurred and the statutory transition has been triggered, there may be little ability to change the exchange rate or sequencing dictated by the Act. In a large corporate reorganization, advance analysis by the Toronto tax lawyers at our firm can prevent a group from materially overestimating the value of the tax attributes it expects the parent to inherit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a Canadian corporation report its Canadian tax results in U.S. Dollars (or other currencies)?

Yes. A Canadian-resident corporation that meets the requirements in subsection 261(3) of the Income Tax Act may elect to determine its Canadian tax results in a qualifying functional currency, including U.S. dollars. CRA’s Income Tax Folio S5-F4-C1 explains that the corporation must be resident in Canada throughout the taxation year and must not be an investment corporation, mortgage investment corporation, or mutual fund corporation. The U.S. dollar must also qualify as the corporation’s functional currency, meaning, among other things, that it is the primary currency in which the corporation maintains its books and records for financial reporting purposes.

The election is made by filing Form T1296, on or before the day that is 60 days after the first day of the taxation year for which the corporation wants the functional-currency rules to begin applying. The CRA currently recognizes five qualifying currencies: the U.S. dollar, euro, British pound, Japanese yen, and Australian dollar.

Once the election is validly made, the corporation computes its Canadian tax results in its elected functional currency for its functional currency years, subject to the specific conversion and transitional rules in section 261. Not every corporation is eligible, so the requirements and timing of the election should be reviewed carefully before filing.

What happens to a subsidiary’s Canadian-dollar losses when it is wound up into a parent using a different tax reporting currency?

If the parent reports its Canadian tax results in U.S. dollars and subsection 261(16) applies, the subsidiary may first be deemed to enter the parent’s functional-currency regime. Its qualifying Canadian-dollar losses may then have to be converted into U.S. dollars under subsection 261(7) before they transfer to the parent under subsection 88(1.1).

Are the losses converted using the exchange rates from the years in which they originally arose?

Not necessarily. STC Steel confirms that the historical year in which a loss arose does not automatically determine the applicable exchange rate.

Where subsection 261(7) applies, the relevant rate is the prescribed spot rate on the last day of the taxpayer’s last Canadian-currency year. As a result, losses arising in several different historical taxation years may all be converted using the same transition-date exchange rate.

Is the exchange rate on the date of the wind-up used?

Not necessarily. The functional-currency provisions contain their own statutory conversion rules.

In STC Steel, the wind-up occurred on December 2, 2020, but the Court did not use the December 2, 2020 exchange rate. Kasle Steel’s first deemed functional-currency year was its year ending December 2, 2020, so its last Canadian-currency year ended December 31, 2019. The relevant subsection 261(7) rate was therefore the December 31, 2019 spot rate.

Why does subsection 261(16) apply before subsection 88(1.1)?

The Tax Court concluded that the two provisions perform different functions and can operate sequentially. Subsection 261(16) specifically addresses a wind-up where the subsidiary and parent use different tax reporting currencies. It can first place the subsidiary into the parent’s functional-currency regime.

Subsection 261(7) then determines the translated amount of qualifying tax attributes, while subsection 88(1.1) subsequently determines how eligible losses become losses of the parent. In other words, section 261 can determine the amount and currency of the loss before section 88 transfers it.

Does subsection 261(7) apply only if the subsidiary actually deducts the losses in its final taxation year?

No. The Court rejected that interpretation in STC Steel. Subsection 261(7) refers to amounts that “may be deducted” under provisions such as section 111. The subsidiary therefore does not necessarily have to claim the loss in its transition year for the conversion rule to apply.

An unused non-capital loss that remains legally available for deduction can still be caught by the functional-currency transition rules.

What if the subsidiary has no taxable income in its final year?

A nil tax result does not necessarily prevent subsection 261(16) from applying.

Kasle Steel had nil income in its final taxation year, and its historical losses were not deducted in that year. Nevertheless, the Court held that the subsidiary was still required to determine its Canadian tax results. Once subsection 261(16) deemed the functional-currency rules to apply, the other relevant provisions of section 261 could operate on the subsidiary’s existing tax attributes.

Can subsection 261(16) apply if the wind-up starts and finishes on the same day?

Yes. STC Steel expressly rejected the argument that a same-day wind-up falls outside subsection 261(16).

The Court focused on Parliament’s use of the term “commencement time.” A wind-up can commence at one point during a day and be completed later that same day. The subsidiary’s taxation year can therefore both include the commencement time and end after that time.

Do transferred losses lose their connection to the years in which they originally arose?

No. The Court’s approach does not mean that the historical identity of the losses disappears.

Subsection 88(1.1) can continue to connect transferred losses with historical loss years for purposes of the statutory loss-transfer regime. However, that is separate from the question of the currency in which the losses are measured. STC Steel shows that the amount can first be converted under section 261 while the loss continues to retain the historical characteristics relevant under section 88.

Can currency conversion reduce the amount of losses available to the parent?

Yes. An accumulated Canadian-dollar loss pool does not necessarily translate dollar-for-dollar into the parent’s functional currency. Depending on the statutory exchange rate, the resulting functional-currency loss may be materially different from the amount that the corporate group expected to inherit.

For a corporation with substantial carryforwards, even a relatively modest exchange-rate difference can significantly affect the amount of future taxable income that can be sheltered.

How can a corporation estimate the amount of losses that will actually transfer after its wind-up?

The starting point is not simply the Canadian-dollar balance shown on the subsidiary’s most recent loss schedule. The corporation should first confirm how much of each loss remains available, determine whether the parent and subsidiary use different tax reporting currencies, identify whether subsection 261(16) applies, and then calculate the subsection 261(7) conversion.

The resulting functional-currency amount is the more useful number for transaction planning because it reflects the amount that may actually move into the parent’s tax system.

What records should a corporation gather before winding up a subsidiary?

The corporation should gather the subsidiary’s historical corporate tax returns, notices of assessment or reassessment, schedules showing non-capital loss balances, prior loss utilization records, functional-currency elections, taxation-year-end information, and records supporting the applicable foreign-exchange rates.

It is also important to reconcile the tax return information against the corporation’s internal tax working papers. If the reported loss balance cannot be clearly traced from the years in which the losses arose through to the proposed wind-up, the issue should be resolved before the reorganization is completed.

What if the corporation’s accounting system already shows the losses in U.S. dollars?

The accounting treatment does not necessarily determine the amount recognized for Canadian income tax purposes.

A corporation may maintain its financial records in U.S. dollars or translate amounts for financial reporting purposes using accounting exchange rates, but section 261 contains specific rules for Canadian tax reporting. The tax conversion should therefore be calculated independently under the Income Tax Act rather than assumed to match the amount appearing in the financial statements.

What if the CRA disagrees with our calculation after the wind-up?

The corporation should therefore be prepared to demonstrate each stage of the calculation. Ideally, the working papers should show the original Canadian-dollar loss balances, the years in which they arose, amounts previously deducted, the subsidiary’s last Canadian-currency year, its first functional-currency year, the exchange rate used, the statutory basis for that rate, the resulting U.S.-dollar balances, and the subsequent subsection 88(1.1) transfer.

A clear calculation prepared contemporaneously with the transaction is generally much easier to defend if the CRA later conducts a tax audit of the loss transfer or issues a tax reassessment.

An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can assist if the CRA challenges the transferred loss calculation or issues a notice of tax reassessment. The Canadian tax litigation lawyer can review whether the CRA has applied sections 88 and 261 correctly, assess the exchange-rate methodology and loss continuity, prepare or support a Notice of Objection, and work with the corporation’s accountants to assemble the contemporaneous records needed to defend the position. In a cross-currency wind-up, that legal review can be particularly important because a dispute may turn not only on arithmetic, but on the sequencing and interpretation of the statutory rules themselves.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.