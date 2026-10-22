CARF And The Canadian Tax Advisor: What Accountants And Tax Lawyers Must Do Before The First Return

Most published commentary on Canada's Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework explains what CARF is. For a practitioner, that is the easy part and it is not the part that creates professional exposure. The reporting obligation falls on the reporting crypto-asset service provider, not on the accountant or the tax lawyer and not on the client.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Published: November 11, 2025

Last updated: October 16, 2026

Overview: The Advisor's Problem Is Not the Framework, It Is the Reconciliation

Most published commentary on Canada's Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework explains what CARF is. For a practitioner, that is the easy part and it is not the part that creates professional exposure. The reporting obligation falls on the reporting crypto-asset service provider, not on the accountant or the tax lawyer and not on the client. What falls on the advisor is everything that happens after the CRA receives the data: a client whose platform-reported proceeds do not match the return that advisor prepared, and a request to explain the difference two years after the transactions occurred.

That difference will usually be legitimate. Reported proceeds are gross and transaction-based. A return reports gains net of adjusted cost base, excludes movements between a client's own wallets, and aggregates activity across platforms that each saw only a fraction of it. The problem is not that the numbers differ. The problem is that the advisor who did not document why they differ, at the time, is reconstructing the explanation under pressure, from records the client may no longer be able to obtain.

This article is written for the advisor rather than the investor. It covers what to do in the preparation period, where the professional risk actually sits, and the one structural limitation that an accountant cannot engineer around: in Canada there is no accountant-client privilege.

Readers who need the framework itself explained in full, including the Canadian nexus rules, controlling-person reporting and the CARF Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement, should start with the firm's complete guide to CARF, which this article assumes rather than repeats.

"The accountant who prepared the return is the first person the client calls when the CRA letter arrives, and in Canada that accountant has no privilege to offer. Knowing when to hand the file to a Canadian tax lawyer is not a referral courtesy. It is a protection the client cannot get any other way."

David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian tax lawyer

Background: What Changed, and the Dates That Now Apply

The dates moved because the legislation moved. On August 15, 2025, the Department of Finance released draft proposals introducing Part XXI of the Income Tax Act, applying from the 2026 calendar year. Those proposals were superseded by Bill C-31, the Budget 2025 Implementation Act, No. 2, tabled on May 6, 2026, under which Part XXI applies to 2027 and later calendar years.

On the current proposals, 2026 is a preparation and transition year carrying no filing obligation of its own, 2027 is the first Canadian reporting period, and the first information return is due before May 2, 2028. Due diligence on pre-existing crypto-asset users must be completed before 2028. Part XXI comes into force on Royal Assent of Bill C-31, which had not been received as at October 12, 2026, so every date above remains conditional.

Practitioners should note that a considerable amount of published CARF commentary, including guidance still circulating from reputable firms, states the superseded 2026 start date. A client who arrives with a printed timeline showing data collection beginning January 1, 2026 is not confused; the client is reading material that was correct when written.

Key Issues and Findings: Where the Professional Risk Actually Sits

The reconciliation gap is the file

A CARF return reports gross proceeds by user, by asset and by transaction category. A Canadian return reports taxable amounts. The reconciling items between them are adjusted cost base, transaction fees, inventory costs where the activity is on an income account, the client's Canadian-dollar conversion methodology, and non-dispositions such as a transfer from an exchange account to a wallet the client controls. None of those is visible to the platform.

The advisor's working papers are therefore the only contemporaneous record of why the two figures differ. Where those papers exist and are legible to a third party, a CRA query is answered in correspondence. Where they do not, the client is exposed to a reconstruction of income by indirect methods, which is a far worse starting position and one the advisor will be asked to explain having participated in.

There is no accountant-client privilege in Canada

This is the limitation that most affects how a practitioner should structure a CARF engagement, and it is frequently misunderstood. Solicitor-client privilege attaches to communications for the purpose of giving or receiving legal advice. The CRA's own published position is that no legal privilege attaches to accountant-client communications on the strength of that relationship alone, and that accounting documents are privileged only where the accountant acted as the client's representative for the purpose of obtaining legal advice.

The practical consequence is that an accountant's analysis of a client's historical non-compliance, including the memo assessing whether prior returns were wrong and by how much, is producible. The Federal Court addressed the point directly in Canada (National Revenue) v KPMG Canada LLP, 2026 FC 793, an application under section 231.7 to compel production of documents sought from KPMG by requirement for information under subsection 231.2(1). The firm's analysis of that litigation sets out how narrow the exceptions are in practice, and the firm's commentary on when an accountant's work is privileged in Canada addresses the agency exception directly. Where a crypto file involves a real possibility of prior-year misstatement, the analysis should be conducted under the direction of a Canadian tax lawyer from the outset, not routed to one after the memo has already been written.

"Advisors often come to us after the analysis is done, hoping it can be retroactively protected. It cannot. Privilege is a function of who did the work and why, decided at the time the work was done, not a label applied to it afterward."

David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian tax lawyer

Voluntary disclosure has a closing window and the advisor controls the timing

A disclosure ceases to be voluntary once the CRA already holds the information. CARF is one route by which that happens, and it is not the fastest one: the CRA has twice obtained Federal Court authorization for an unnamed persons requirement against a Canadian crypto business, first against Coinsquare and more recently against Dapper Labs, so platform data can reach the CRA without warning and without waiting for 2028. The limits on that power were examined in the firm's analysis of Canada (National Revenue) v Shopify Inc.

An advisor who identifies prior-year exposure and does not raise the disclosure option promptly has made a timing decision on the client's behalf, whether or not that was intended. The Voluntary Disclosures Program analysis belongs early in the engagement.

Practical Implications for Accountants and Tax Lawyers

Engagement scoping is where most of this is won. A crypto engagement that is scoped as return preparation, with no reconciliation deliverable and no record-gathering obligation, leaves the advisor carrying the risk of the reconciliation without having been paid to do it. Where the client's activity spans several platforms or several years, the record assembly and adjusted cost base reconstruction should be a separately scoped and separately documented piece of work.

Engagement letters should be specific about what the advisor is and is not doing with historical years. Silence on prior years in a letter that covers the current year is not neutral: it is an ambiguity that resolves badly when the CRA asks who was responsible for the earlier returns.

Referral timing is the judgment call. The trigger is not the size of the gain. It is the presence of a real possibility that prior filings were wrong, because that is the point at which the analysis itself becomes something the client needs protected. An advisor who refers at that point preserves the client's options. An advisor who refers after writing the memo has already created the document.

Client communication in the preparation period should be concrete rather than cautionary. Telling a crypto client that CARF is coming produces nothing. Telling that client to export complete transaction and transfer histories from every platform used, this quarter, while the platforms still exist and still grant historical access, produces the records on which everything else depends.

Takeaway: The Work That Matters Is Done Before the Data Arrives

CARF does not change how cryptocurrency is taxed in Canada. It changes what the CRA can test a return against, and it moves the burden of explanation onto the taxpayer and, practically, onto the advisor who prepared the return. The first Canadian reporting period is the 2027 calendar year, with the first return due before May 2, 2028, and the enabling legislation is still before Parliament.

The advisors who come through this comfortably will be the ones who used 2026 and 2027 to assemble records, build defensible adjusted cost base calculations, document the reconciling items while the transactions were recent, scope their engagements honestly, and refer the privileged work to counsel before writing anything that cannot be protected. None of that requires knowing what Part XXI says. All of it requires starting before the data does.

Pro Tax Tips: Structuring a CARF Engagement That Survives a Tax Audit

Treat record assembly as a deliverable rather than a precondition. Platforms are acquired, restrict historical access, exit the Canadian market and fail, and a client's ability to obtain a complete export degrades every year. An advisor who makes the export a scoped, dated, billed step has created a defensible record of what was available and when. An advisor who asks the client to send what they have has created nothing.

Document the reconciling items contemporaneously and in language a third party can follow. The working paper that matters is not the one showing the final number; it is the one showing why gross platform proceeds of one amount produced a taxable gain of another, item by item. Write it for a CRA crypto tax auditor who has the CARF data and none of the context.

Decide the privilege question before the analysis, not after. Where there is a real possibility that prior returns were wrong, engage a cryptocurrency tax lawyer in Canada to direct the work. The cost difference is modest, and the protection is unavailable retroactively.

Raise voluntary disclosure early and record that it was raised. The option closes when the CRA obtains the information, and the client, not the advisor, should be the one deciding whether to use it while it remains open.

Frequently Asked Questions for Tax Practitioners

Does CARF impose any filing obligation on me as the client's accountant or lawyer?

No. The obligations under proposed Part XXI fall on the reporting crypto-asset service provider. Preparing a client's returns or giving accounting advice does not make a practitioner a reporting provider.

Should I expect my client's return to match the CARF data?

No, and a match would be the surprising outcome. Reported proceeds are gross and transaction based, while the return reports amounts net of adjusted cost base and excludes non-dispositions. Plan the engagement around explaining the difference rather than eliminating it.

What reconciling items should my working papers address?

Adjusted cost base, transaction and network fees, inventory costs where the activity is on income account, the client's Canadian-dollar conversion methodology, transfers between the client's own wallets and accounts, and activity on platforms outside the reporting population.

Do I have privilege over my analysis of a client's crypto position?

If you are an accountant, no. Canada recognizes no accountant-client privilege. Your analysis is producible unless you were acting as the client's representative for the purpose of obtaining legal advice from a lawyer.

When should I refer a crypto file to a Canadian tax lawyer?

When there is a real possibility that prior filings were wrong, which is the point at which the analysis itself needs protection. Refer before the analysis is written, since privilege depends on who did the work and why at the time, and cannot be applied afterward.

My client's prior years are unreported. What is the sequence?

Obtain advice promptly, assess the Voluntary Disclosures Program while the disclosure can still be made voluntarily, and conduct the assessment under a lawyer's direction. A disclosure is generally unavailable once the CRA already holds the information.

Can the CRA obtain platform data before the first CARF return in 2028?

Yes. It has twice obtained Federal Court authorization for an unnamed persons requirement against a Canadian crypto business, in the Coinsquare and Dapper Labs matters. The deferred CARF start date does not restrict that route.

What should I tell a client to do during 2026 and 2027?

Export complete transaction and transfer histories, not summary statements, from every platform, custodian and protocol used in the relevant years, and do it now rather than when the query arrives. Historical access degrades and platforms fail.

How do I handle a client who shows me a timeline saying collection began January 1, 2026?

Treat it as outdated rather than wrong at the time. Draft proposals from August 2025 applied Part XXI from 2026, and a great deal of published commentary still reflects them. The current position under Bill C-31 is a 2027 reporting period and a first return due before May 2, 2028.

Does a client's self-custodied wallet escape reporting?

There is no provider to report it, so it is not directly reported. It is not invisible either, because a transfer from a reporting platform to an external address is itself reportable, which captures the address and the amount transferred out.

What about corporate and trust-held crypto positions?

The framework looks through to controlling persons of entity account holders, so those positions are within view. Where legal title, beneficial ownership and tax reporting diverge, expect the difference to attract attention even where the underlying arrangement is sound.

Does CARF change the capital versus income characterization analysis?

No. Characterization remains a factual determination turning on frequency, intention, financing, time spent and the nature of the activity. CARF supplies data about what occurred, not a conclusion about how it is taxed.

What is my exposure if the client's records cannot be reconstructed?

The client faces a reconstruction of income by indirect methods, and the advisor faces questions about the basis on which the original returns were prepared. This is the scenario the record-assembly work exists to prevent.

Is Part XXI in force?

Not as at October 12, 2026. Bill C-31 was at the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance, with meetings on October 6 and October 8, 2026. Part XXI comes into force on Royal Assent, so the dates above remain proposals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.