2026 Ontario HST Rebate Update: What New Home Buyers Need To Know (Video)

Could Ontario homebuyers save up to $130,000 through a proposed expansion of the HST rebate program? Jonathan Dippolito of Woitzik Polsinelli LLP discusses a significant proposed change that could affect purchasers of new...

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Could Ontario homebuyers save up to $130,000 through a proposed expansion of the HST rebate program?

In this video, Jonathan Dippolito of Woitzik Polsinelli LLP discusses a significant proposed change that could affect purchasers of new and pre-construction homes across Ontario. With housing affordability remaining a major concern, many buyers are asking whether they may qualify for substantial tax savings on their next purchase.

Jon explains what has been proposed, who may be affected, and why these changes are attracting attention throughout Ontario’s real estate market. If you’re considering buying a newly built home or pre-construction property, this is an update you won’t want to miss.

Ontario real estate lawyer Jonathan Dippolito of Devry Smith Frank LLP and Woitzik Polsinelli LLP focuses on a range of real estate matters, including pre-construction and newly built properties. Admitted to practice in Ontario and New York, Jonathan draws on his extensive experience to address potential uncertainties and financial implications, providing practical solutions tailored to each client’s situation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.