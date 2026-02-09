Underwriting Music With Algorithms: Data-Driven Financing For Independent Artists

Xposure Technology Inc. ("Xposure Music"), a technology-driven financing and investment platform, leverages data analytics and artificial intelligence to identify and acquire music catalogs that it believes are positioned for long-term success. Founded in 2021 and based in Montréal, its goal is to unlock a "new front door" to the music industry by providing a platform that benefits both musicians and those looking to discover them.

Xposure Music's proprietary underwriting platform analyzes streaming performance data from independent artists. AI-driven algorithms, trained on historical trends and prior investments, are used to evaluate, price and underwrite catalog acquisitions. The company typically purchases catalogs for an upfront lump-sum payment, while retaining participation in future royalty income. To ensure data reliability and predictive accuracy, Xposure Music focuses on tracks that have been released for at least two years. To date, the company has completed over 100 deals, ranging from US$10,000 to US$4 million.

The company recently raised US$42.5 million in combined debt and equity, bringing its total funding to over US$50 million. The new round includes debt financing from Andalusian Credit Partners and equity participation from select family offices and private investors. With the music industry becoming increasingly competitive, independent artists often struggle with acquiring capital. "Independent artists should have access to the same level of financing and deal structures that were once limited to major stars," stated Gregory Walfish, co-founder and co-CEO of Xposure Music. "With this new capital and our underwriting technology, we are doubling down on our mission to be long-term partners for the next generation of independent artists."

The funding announcement follows Xposure Music's recent partnership with Too Lost, a global music distribution company. Xposure Music will lead deal sourcing and financial underwriting using its platform, while Too Lost will manage distribution, rights administration and royalty processing. Together, the partnership creates a streamlined, end-to-end solution that will accelerate acquisitions and distribution.

