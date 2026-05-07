From Copilot To Colleague: How Agentic AI Is Reshaping Work, Governance And Risk (Podcast)

Dr Barry Scannell and tech entrepreneur Sean Blanchfield explore the transformative shift from AI copilots to autonomous agentic AI systems that are already functioning as digital workers within organisations. The discussion delves into how these AI agents are reviewing contracts, monitoring compliance, managing projects, and writing software, while examining the critical implications for governance, security, data protection, and the future of professional work.

William Fry is a leading corporate law firm in Ireland, with over 350 legal and tax professionals and more than 500 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.

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Dr Barry Scannell, a Partner in William Fry’s Technology Group discusses the rapid shift from AI copilots to fully autonomous agentic AI systems with Irish tech entrepreneur Sean Blanchfield, founder of Jentic.

The conversation examines how AI agents are already operating as digital “workers” within organisations — reviewing contracts, monitoring compliance, managing projects and even writing software and what this means for governance, security, data protection and the future of professional work.

Sean explains the emerging agentic AI ecosystem, including OpenClaw, Claude and co‑work systems, the risks of autonomy without guardrails, and why organisations must begin building the capability to govern AI agents now. The episode also considers the longer‑term implications for white‑collar roles, organisational design and regulatory responsibility.

A practical and thought‑provoking discussion for business leaders, legal professionals and anyone navigating the next phase of AI adoption.

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