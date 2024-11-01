ARTICLE
1 November 2024

PMPRB Appoints Sharon Blady To Board And Releases October 2024 NEWSletter

On October 17, 2024, the Minister of Health announced the appointment of Sharon Blady (the former Health Minister of Manitoba) to the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB).
The PMPRB also released its October 2024 NEWSletter. Highlights include:

  • updates on PMPRB personnel, including the arrival of Stéphanie Plouffe as Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs and Outreach, and the departure of Board Member Carolyn Kobernick and Senior Director Tanya Potashnik;
  • recent activities and publications of the National Prescription Drug Utilization Information System (NPDUIS) initiative, including the eighth edition of the Meds Entry Watch Report); and
  • status of the ongoing Phase 2 Consultations regarding the proposed new guidelines (see our recent overview article). The written submissions received from stakeholders during the consultation process are now available.

The NEWSletter also reports that of the 182 products with a Drug Identification Number reported between July 2022 and July 2024, 21.4% reported sales in Canada alone and no sales in any of the PMPRB11 countries. No other information regarding the number of drugs under review or being investigated is reported.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice.

