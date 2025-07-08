ARTICLE
8 July 2025

EMA Adopts Positive Opinions For Multiple Biosimilars

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
In its June 2025 meeting, the European Medicines Agency's ("EMA") Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ("CHMP") adopted positive opinions for six biosimilar medicines.
European Union Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Allegra J. Padula

In its June 2025 meeting, the European Medicines Agency's ("EMA") Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ("CHMP") adopted positive opinions for six biosimilar medicines. The medicines include four aflibercept products (Mynzepli, Afiveg, Vgenfli and Eiyzey), one ustekinumab product (Usymro), and one pegfilgrastim product (Vivlipeg).

Additionally, on June 23, 2025, Alvotech announced that the EMA adopted a positive opinion recommending market approval of AVT06. AVT06 is Alvotech's proposed biosimilar to Eylea® (aflibercept 2 mg) for the treatment of eye disorders such as neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. In February 2025, the FDA accepted for review Alvotech and Teva's Biologics License Application for AVT06.

Stay tuned to Big Molecule Watch as we continue to cover developments in the biosimilars industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Allegra J. Padula
Allegra J. Padula
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More