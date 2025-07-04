Harnessing Synthetic Biology And Genome Editing To Combat Global Hunger

Over the past two decades, genetic engineering, synthetic biology, and bioinformatics have revolutionised plant science. In this Insight, we explore how recent advances in plant biotechnology can help tackle United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Number 2:

"Ending hunger, achieving food security, improved nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture"

The role of plant biotechnology in food security

With the global population projected to reach 9 billion by 2050, increasing food security is one of the most pressing challenges of our time. As traditional agricultural methods approach their limits, synthetic biology and genome editing are emerging as key tools to enhance crop yields and drive global food sustainability.

For centuries, traditional plant breeding has aimed to improve crop yields by leveraging natural genetic variation. However, in many staple crops, further gains are difficult to achieve without sacrificing other crucial agronomic traits. Plant biotechnology offers a breakthrough, enabling scientists to surpass these limitations and develop higher-yielding, more resilient crops to feed a growing population.

The C4 Rice Project: unlocking higher yields

Rice is a staple food for over 50% of the global population, making yield improvements in this crop particularly impactful. One promising approach involves synthetic biology, a branch of biotechnology that introduces novel biological pathways into organisms.

Most plants, including rice, rely on C3 photosynthesis, a process where carbon dioxide is fixed by the enzyme RuBisCo. However, RuBisCo is inefficient – it sometimes fixes oxygen instead of carbon dioxide, triggering photorespiration, which reduces overall biomass production.

In contrast, C4 photosynthesis, a process which has evolved over 60 times in nature, allows plants to optimize carbon fixation, leading to higher photosynthetic efficiency and greater biomass production. The C4 Rice Project, an international initiative partially funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, seeks to introduce the genetic and anatomical adaptations required for C4 photosynthesis into rice, potentially revolutionising global rice yields.

Gene-edited wheat: breaking the yield plateau

Wheat is the staple crop for 35% of the world's population and the most widely cultivated cereal globally. While the Green Revolution of the 1960s significantly increased wheat yields by introducing shorter-stature varieties, further improvements through traditional breeding have plateaued.

Now, CRISPR gene-editing technology, which earned the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, offers a precise way to enhance wheat genetics. A recent study using CRISPR-Cas9 demonstrated that silencing the TaARF12 gene in wheat resulted in higher grain yields, larger spike sizes, and reduced plant height – key traits for boosting productivity.

Innovation for a food-secure future

As natural genetic variation in key crops nears its limits, synthetic biology and genome editing will play an essential role in ensuring global food security. These innovations offer commercial opportunities for agribusinesses, researchers, and biotech investors, positioning plant biotechnology at the forefront of sustainable agriculture.

