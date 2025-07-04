NIA Issues Position Paper On Divergent EU Approaches To Nano And Advanced Materials

On June 11, 2025, the Nanotechnology Industries Association (NIA) published a position paper entitled Bridging the Governance Gap: Divergent EU Approaches to Nano and Advanced Materials that highlights industry challenges with divergent approaches to nano and advanced materials in the European Union (EU). NIA notes that the EU "is at a critical juncture in the approach that it takes towards nano and other advanced materials." According to NIA, with the European Commission's (EC) publication of its Communication Advanced Materials for Industrial Leadership, it seeks to take a globally leading position in materials innovation, yet it is unclear how this ambition aligns with the EC's "longstanding application of the precautionary approach to chemical safety and environmental protection for materials." The position paper asks for clearer communication from the EC and its Directorate Generals and to ensure better consistency between policies. It "suggests that there is a need for cross-sector dialogues and flexible mechanisms, combined with the use of regulatory sandboxes would help boost the confidence of the European materials sector whilst maintaining Europe's high health and environmental protection standards."

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a proud member of NIA.

