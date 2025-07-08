FDA Announces 2025 Food Guidance Plan

As we said goodbye to June, we said hello to the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) updated plan for food guidance for the remainder of 2025.

The FDA periodically updates its list of guidance that it is exploring either developing or revising as a way to keep stakeholders informed of the Agency's plans. Guidance does not have the force and effect of law but can provide helpful insight into Agency priorities and regulatory interpretations. New guidance under consideration for the foods program includes two topics that have drawn a lot of recent attention in the industry, and as a result of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative: natural food colorings and ingredient panels.

Those are listed by the FDA as (i) "Food Colors Derived from Natural Sources: Fruit Juice and Vegetable Juice as Color Additives in Food" and (ii) "New Dietary Ingredient Notifications."

"We currently intend to develop guidance on each topic; however, the FDA's Human Foods Program is neither bound by this list of topics, nor required to issue every guidance document on this list." www.fda.gov/...

