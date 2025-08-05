Stark Integrity Podcast: UPICs, Clinical Trials National & International Compliance, DOJ And HHS New False Claims Act Working Group, Fair Market Value (FMV), Medical Staff Funds & The Stark Law

Check out the latest episodes on the Stark Integrity podcast hosted by Nelson Mullins' Nashville partner Bob Wade, featuring professionals in the healthcare industry including President & CEO of LW Consulting Harriett Wall, CEO of bioaccess Julio Martinez-Clark, and Nelson Mullins partner Knicole Emanuel.

UPICs: What They Are and How to Avoid: A Discussion with Harriett Wall, President & CEO of LW Consulting

The best defense is a good offense. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade discusses the dreaded UPICs (Unified Program Integrity Contractors) with Harriett Wall, President & CEO of LW Consulting. Hear why a UPIC audit is a very serious matter, why you need to organize your team as soon as possible, how to put together a robust compliance plan, who could be the subject of a UPIC audit, and how the appeal process works.

Clinical Trials National & International Compliance: A Discussion with Julio Martinez-Clark, CEO of bioaccess

The larger the country, the longer it takes to get trials approved. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade explores how compliance works for national & international clinical trials with Julio Martinez-Clark, CEO of bioaccess. Hear how clinical research is global, why some countries approve trials quicker, why patients in developing economies need to have access to these trials, how countries differ with their regulatory requirements, and the hottest topics in compliance.

DOJ and HHS New False Claims Act Working Group Targeting Healthcare Fraud: A Discussion with Knicole Emanuel, Partner at Nelson Mullins

Healthcare providers should be concerned. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade explores the new DOJ and HHS False Claims Act Working Group targeting healthcare fraud with Knicole Emanuel, Partner at Nelson Mullins. Hear why you should review your compliance program, reassess your risk exposure, consider voluntary disclosure, the areas the working group is targeting, and why this is a paradigm shift for the healthcare industry.

Do You Know Where Your Physicians Are? Underperformance Can Cause Financial Arrangements to Exceed Fair Market Value (FMV)

If you're paying your doctor for an hour of service, you better make sure your doctor is working an hour of service. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade breaks down what happens when financial arrangements exceed Fair Market Value (FMV). Hear why it's important to keep tabs on your doctors, why monitoring is such a key component of compliance, what to do if financial arrangements exceed FMV, a case example of unethical billing practices, and the Top 10 PSA that inspired this episode.

Medical Staff Funds & The Stark Law

If medical staff funds are in a hospital account, the Stark Law applies. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade details medical staff funds as they relate to the Stark Law. Hear when the Stark Law applies, why the medical staff funds are restricted, what to consider if the medical staff funds are not in a hospital account, the risks when it comes to medical staff funds, and why this is a controversial topic.

