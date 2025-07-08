NSCEB Seeks Input To Modernize Biotechnology Product Regulation

The National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB) announced on July 1, 2025, that it is gathering input to modernize U.S. biotechnology product regulation and create simpler, faster, science-based pathways to market. According to NSCEB, this input will guide follow-on work to its April 2025 report, which called for streamlining regulation of biotechnology products. NSCEB seeks "concrete, actionable ideas across sectors, including defense, industrial products, food, agriculture, and healthcare." There are two surveys:

The surveys cannot be saved part-way, and NSCEB suggests that respondents may wish to draft responses offline. The surveys will close July 16, 2025. NSCEB notes that its staff will also hold consultations and listening sessions.

