ARTICLE
8 July 2025

Cost Sharing Trends Show Broad Shifts in the Part D Market

MP
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP

Contributor

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP logo
Manatt is a multidisciplinary, integrated national professional services firm known for quality and an extraordinary commitment to clients. We are keenly focused on specific industry sectors, providing legal and consulting capabilities at the very highest levels to achieve our clients’ business objectives.
Explore Firm Details
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) fundamentally changed the economics of the Part D marketplace.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Nathan J. Pauly and Ross Margulies

Below is an edited excerpt from a recent white paper authored by Manatt Health. Click here to read the full paper.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) fundamentally changed the economics of the Part D marketplace. In this white paper, Nate Pauly and Ross Margulies analyze Medicare Part D formulary and enrollment data to assess trends in cost sharing requirements and formulary placement during Medicare Part D redesign (2024-2025), in addition to examining trends among the 10 drugs selected for negotiation for 2026.

Early evidence suggests that plans have responded to increased costs driven by the IRA's Part D benefit redesign provisions by increasing cost sharing requirements for Part D enrollees to recalibrate premiums and plan liabilities. Changes in coinsurance requirements among IPAY 2026 negotiated drugs likely reflect changes at the formulary tier-level associated with Part D redesign, rather than being driven by the drug price negotiations themselves.

Click here to read the full paper.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nathan J. Pauly
Nathan J. Pauly
Photo of Ross Margulies
Ross Margulies
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More