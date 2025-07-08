Trump Signs The One Big Beautiful Bill Act

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act was passed by Congress following a dramatic 218-214 vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on July 3, 2025, marking a major legislative victory for President Donald Trump's second-term domestic agenda. President Trump signed the legislation into law on the afternoon of July 4. This landmark legislation is the product of months of intensive negotiations and strategic legislative maneuvering.

Structured as a budget reconciliation package to bypass traditional filibuster rules, the bill consolidates policy priorities from 10 Senate committees into a single, sweeping legislative framework. Its extraordinary breadth and ambition position it as one of the most consequential pieces of legislation in recent congressional history.

With 870 pages of provisions, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will reshape federal policy across nearly every major sector of the American economy through significant policy shifts, funding reallocations and regulatory changes.

This Holland & Knight alert breaks down the key provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act by sector, highlighting the most consequential policy changes, funding shifts and regulatory implications across multiple domains, including:

healthcare and public health initiatives

tax reforms and incentives

energy policy and environmental regulations

defense and national security provisions

education funding and policy changes

agricultural supports and rural development

transportation and infrastructure investments

immigration and border security

For each section, Holland & Knight's Public Policy & Regulation Group provides detailed analysis for organizations navigating these changes. The goal is to equip you with actionable insights that will help position your organization to respond effectively to this transformative legislation as it moves toward implementation.

Read the full summary »

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.