Old North State Report – July 25, 2025

UPCOMING EVENTS

July 28, 2025

Thinkers Lunch: The Making of Lawyers in the Digital Age

October 9-10, 2025

Association of Executives of North Carolina (AENC) Fall Conference

November 13, 2025

Women Lead NC

January 12, 2026

Economic Forecast Forum

LEGISLATIVE NEWS

GENERAL ASSEMBLY TO RECONVENE NEXT WEEK

Governor Josh Stein is facing a wave of veto votes, which are expected to begin on July 29.

Stein has vetoed 14 bills — seven from each chamber. The bills at the center of the current conflict cover a wide range of policy areas.

Gun Rights:

Senate Bill 50: Permitless concealed carry for adults aged 18 and over.

House Bill 193: Expands firearm carry locations (e.g., nonpublic schools, places of worship).

Immigration Enforcement:

Senate Bill 153 / House Bill 318: Mandate local cooperation with federal immigration authorities; allow lawsuits against sanctuary policies.

DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) Restrictions:

Senate Bill 227: Bans DEI programs in K-12 public schools.

Senate Bill 558: Bans DEI offices and statements in higher education.

House Bill 171: Eliminates DEI programs in state agencies.

Education Policy:

Senate Bill 254: Transfers charter school oversight to a new review board.

House Bill 805: Defines sex in law based on biological traits.

Election Law:

Senate Bill 416: Bars state and local agencies from collecting or disclosing information about nonprofit donors, and it imposes civil penalties on officials who violate this rule.

Regulatory Oversight:

House Bill 402 (formerly known as the NC REINS Act): Requires legislative approval for regulations with financial impact over $20 million.

House Bill 549: Expands state auditor's authority to investigate publicly funded entities.

Environment & Energy:

Senate Bill 266: Repeals 2030 carbon-reduction mandate for utilities.

Property Rights:

House Bill 96: Allows expedited eviction of squatters; the amendment raised concerns about animal welfare (puppy mills).

Despite the partisan nature of most votes, a few Democrats have crossed the aisle on select bills, and several Republicans have taken excused absences, which could influence the outcomes. As the override votes begin, the political battle between the governor and the Republican-led legislature underscores deep divisions over the direction of state policy in North Carolina.

Read more by The Center Square

Read more by The Carolina Journal

WHAT WE'RE LISTENING TO

WHAT WE'RE READING

These materials have been prepared for informational purposes only and are not legal advice. This information is not intended to create, and receipt of it does not constitute, an attorney-client relationship. Internet subscribers and online readers should not act upon this information without seeking professional counsel.