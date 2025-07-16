Old North State Report – July 11, 2025

UPCOMING EVENTS

July 16-18, 2025

North Carolina Healthcare Association Summer Meeting

July 20-22, 2025

Association of Executives of North Carolina (AENC) Annual Meeting

October 9-10, 2025

Association of Executives of North Carolina (AENC) Fall Conference

November 13, 2025

Women Lead NC

LEGISLATIVE NEWS

FROM POLICY TO LAW: 23 BILLS SIGNED BY GOVERNOR

Governor Stein has signed an additional 23 bills into law since July 3. Below are the summaries for those bills that are of interest to our clients.

House Bill 210 - Perpetual Care of Certain Cemeteries (SL 2025-68)

Signed on: 07/07/2025

House Bill 210 empowers the North Carolina Cemetery Commission to set and enforce minimum maintenance standards for licensed cemeteries. It also allows civil penalties for noncompliance and requires annual financial reports to include details on cemetery upkeep.

Senate Bill 118 – Military and Veteran Support Act (SL 2025-72)

Signed on 07/09/2025

Effective October 1, this law introduces strong consumer protections for veterans and their families while preserving their freedom to choose how they access earned benefits. The law sets enforceable standards for third-party providers assisting with VA claims. It caps contingency fees, bans upfront and referral fees, requires clear disclosures about free accredited services, and prohibits deceptive advertising. Violations are now classified as unfair trade practices under state law, giving regulators stronger enforcement tools. The bill also reduces the application and renewal fees for concealed handgun permits for veterans who were discharged honorably or under general honorable conditions.

While Stein supported the bill overall, he expressed concern about a provision he believes could expose military families to fraud. He urged lawmakers to address that issue, but still called the bill — passed unanimously by the legislature — a positive step forward.

Senate Bill 479 – SCRIPT Act (SL 2025-69)

Signed on 07/09/2025

This bill Increases oversight of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and pharmacy services administrative organizations (PSAOs), strengthens patient choice in pharmacy services, ensures fair reimbursement for pharmacies, and promotes transparency in drug pricing. It also directs the State Health Plan to consider adopting these reforms in future contracts.

Senate Bill 600 - Improve Health and Human Services (SL 2025-60)

Signed on: 07/03/2025

Senate Bill 600 makes several health and safety-related measures: it would allow individuals with autism to request a driver's license designation, enable residents to register as organ or tissue donors via tax returns, ban the chemical DEHP in IV medical products, expand school use of epinephrine to include nasal sprays, and ensure experienced nurses are paid on the certified school nurse scale without requiring a four-year degree.

With the General Assembly in recess for the July Fourth holiday, Governor Stein has completed action on all legislation submitted to his desk during the recent session. As of July 11, the Governor has signed a total of 67 bills into law

GOVERNOR USES VETO ON KEY GOP MEASURES

Since taking office in January, Governor Josh Stein has vetoed 14 bills passed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, marking a significant early test of his administration's legislative authority.

In early July, Governor Josh Stein vetoed a series of bills, citing concerns about civil rights, public safety, and government accountability.

On July 3, he rejected four bills that targeted diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and LGBTQ rights. Stein argued that these measures would harm vulnerable populations and undermine public services and education. These included:

Then, on July 9, Stein vetoed three more bills, citing concerns about public safety, animal welfare, and financial transparency and warning that these bills could enable tax fraud and reduce accountability. These included:

House Bill 193, which would have allowed firearms on private school campuses;

House Bill 96, which offered legal protections to businesses associated with puppy mills; and

Senate Bill 416, which prohibits public agencies from collecting, disclosing, or releasing personal information that could identify someone as a member, donor, or supporter of a 501(c) nonprofit. The bill includes exceptions where disclosure is required by state or federal law, through a court order, or in specific legal or administrative contexts. It aims to ensure that individuals can support causes without fear of public exposure or government scrutiny, which would have kept nonprofit donor identities confidential.

Because the General Assembly lacks a veto-proof supermajority, Republicans will need support from at least one Democrat to override the vetoes. Lawmakers are expected to reconvene before the end of July to consider override votes.

