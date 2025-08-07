ARTICLE
7 August 2025

OFCCP Updates Annual Veteran Hiring Benchmark

Though delayed, OFCCP has released the updated the annual Veteran Hiring Benchmark. The benchmark is set at 5.1% effective July 30, 2025.
Though delayed, OFCCP has released the updated the annual Veteran Hiring Benchmark. The benchmark is set at 5.1% effective July 30, 2025.

The current 5.1% benchmark, is slightly lower than the previous mark of 5.2% set in March 2024 and continues the steady downward trend for this annual hiring benchmark.

Though there remains uncertainty around the future of OFCCP's existence and VEVRAA enforcement responsibilities, as a reminder, covered government contractors still have an obligation to establish an annual veteran hiring benchmark as part of the preparation and implementation of their VEVRAA Affirmative Action Plans.

