The Six Scariest Things About Contracting With The Federal Government (Video)

- within Government and Public Sector topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Property industries
- within Government, Public Sector, Compliance and Consumer Protection topic(s)
Seyfarth Partners Amy Hoang (the Pink Dinosaur) and Teddie Arnold (the Mountain Lion) count down the six most terrifying aspects of federal contracting — from cursed flowdowns and zombie performance clauses to the final horror of government enforcement. With spooky soundscapes and sharp legal insight, this Halloween-themed episode of Claims & Sustains turns compliance into a haunted house tour you won't forget. Perfect for contractors, counsel, and anyone brave enough to open Attachment J.
