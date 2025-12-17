ARTICLE
17 December 2025

2026 US Congressional Calendar

KG
K&L Gates LLP

Contributor

Our Public Policy and Law practice group is pleased to provide you with our 2026 US Congressional Calendar.
United States Government, Public Sector
Tim L. Peckinpaugh and Karishma Shah Page
Our Public Policy and Law practice group is pleased to provide you with our 2026USCongressional Calendar.

The calendar is a compilation of the House and Senate schedules in a color-coded format showing periods when the House and Senate are expected to be in session during 2026.The calendar is a useful planning toolto help government relations professionals and constituents engagewith Members of Congress and their staff.

Please click here to download a printable version of the 2026 US Congressional Calendar.

As these dates are subject to change, this calendar will be updated accordingly.

Authors
Photo of Tim L. Peckinpaugh
Tim L. Peckinpaugh
Photo of Karishma Shah Page
Karishma Shah Page
