Our Public Policy and Law group is pleased to provide you with our 2025 US Congressional Calendar.

The calendar is a compilation of the House and Senate schedules in a color-coded format showing periods when the House and Senate are expected to be in session during 2025. The calendar is a useful planning tool to help government relations professionals and constituents engage with Members of Congress and their staff.

Please click here to download a printable version of the 2025 US Congressional Calendar.

As these dates are subject to change, this calendar will be updated accordingly.

