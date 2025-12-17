ARTICLE
17 December 2025

Leadership Changes At NAAG And RAGA, New Appointments In Virginia AG Office

Connecticut AG William Tong began his term as the President of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG).
  • Connecticut AG William Tong began his term as the President of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). His bipartisan leadership team includes South Dakota AG Marty Jackley (Republican) as President-Elect, DC AG Brian Schwalb (Democrat) as Vice President, and New Hampshire AG John Formella (Republican) as past-President. AG Jackley previously served as NAAG President for the 2015-2016 term. AG Tong's Presidential Initiative will focus on affordability.
  • Montana AG Austin Knudsen has been elected to chair the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), where he will lead the organization heading into the 2026 election cycle, during which 30 states and DC will elect AGs.
  • Virginia AG-Elect Jay Jones announced his senior leadership team, appointing Tillman Breckenridge to serve as Solicitor General, Travis Hill as Chief Deputy Attorney General, and Nicky Zamostny as Chief of Staff.

