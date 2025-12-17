Capital Snapshot: A Monthly Overview Of The Issues, Events, And Timelines Driving Federal Policy Decisions

Our Legislative & Public Policy team is pleased to provide the December 2025 edition of "Capital Snapshot." Capital Snapshot includes a monthly summary of the issues, events, and timelines driving federal policy and political decisions. This month's edition of the Capital Snapshot contains a review of the landscape of the 119th Congress, including upcoming congressional schedules and key dates, and recently announced retirements, resignations, and candidacies. We also share updates pertaining to federal funding and the appropriations process, as well as trade and tariffs. Furthermore, we share some salient legislative and policy updates across a variety of additional key policy areas, including: (1) defense/the National Defense Authorization Act; (2) tax; (3) financial services; (4) artificial intelligence; (5) technology; (6) data privacy; (7) health care; (8) education; and (9) energy and environment. Additionally, we provide an update to our detailed rundown of redistricting efforts across the country ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Our team also takes a look at current public opinion polling on President Trump's job performance and policy priorities, and assesses economic factors and conditions that could impact the future political landscape heading into an election year.

