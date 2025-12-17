ARTICLE
17 December 2025

Capital Snapshot: A Monthly Overview Of The Issues, Events, And Timelines Driving Federal Policy Decisions

AP
Arnold & Porter

Contributor

Arnold & Porter logo
Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.
Explore Firm Details
Our Legislative & Public Policy team is pleased to provide the December 2025 edition of "Capital Snapshot." Capital Snapshot includes a monthly summary of the issues, events, and timelines driving federal policy...
United States Government, Public Sector
Eugenia E. Pierson,Allison Jarus,Emily Mahaffy
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Arnold & Porter are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

Our Legislative & Public Policy team is pleased to provide the December 2025 edition of "Capital Snapshot." Capital Snapshot includes a monthly summary of the issues, events, and timelines driving federal policy and political decisions. This month's edition of the Capital Snapshot contains a review of the landscape of the 119th Congress, including upcoming congressional schedules and key dates, and recently announced retirements, resignations, and candidacies. We also share updates pertaining to federal funding and the appropriations process, as well as trade and tariffs. Furthermore, we share some salient legislative and policy updates across a variety of additional key policy areas, including: (1) defense/the National Defense Authorization Act; (2) tax; (3) financial services; (4) artificial intelligence; (5) technology; (6) data privacy; (7) health care; (8) education; and (9) energy and environment. Additionally, we provide an update to our detailed rundown of redistricting efforts across the country ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Our team also takes a look at current public opinion polling on President Trump's job performance and policy priorities, and assesses economic factors and conditions that could impact the future political landscape heading into an election year.

To view the full article clickhere

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Eugenia E. Pierson
Eugenia E. Pierson
Photo of Allison Jarus
Allison Jarus
Photo of Peter E. Duyshart
Peter E. Duyshart
Photo of Emily Mahaffy
Emily Mahaffy
Photo of Dylan L. Kelemen
Dylan L. Kelemen
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More