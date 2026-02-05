ARTICLE
5 February 2026

The Weekly Hill Update - February 2, 2026

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
Adam J. Higgins
HEADLINES

  • Several government departments have shut down as of Saturday, fallout from the deaths of two Americans in Minnesota at the hands of federal agents.
  • Lawmakers are working toward reopening most of the closed agencies while negotiating reforms to immigration enforcement.
  • The White House has hinted at policy announcements on prescription drug costs and other economic news from President Donald Trump.

HOUSE

  • The House will be in session today through Thursday, voting on Senate-approved funding legislation to reopen government agencies that have shut down, with the exception of the Homeland Security Department.
  • The Financial Services Committee on Wednesday will receive the Financial Stability Oversight Council's (FSOC) Annual Report to Congress in testimony from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
  • Also Wednesday, the Energy & Commerce Subcommittee on Communications & Technology will hold a hearing on reauthorization of the FirstNet wireless program for first responders.
  • The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.

SENATE

  • The Senate will resume consideration of President Donald Trump's judicial nominees.
  • The Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing tomorrow on modernizing the National Institutes of Health with Director Jay Bhattacharya.
  • Thursday, Bessent will appear at the Banking Committee to deliver FSOC's report.
  • The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

  • Trump has no public events scheduled today and the White House has not yet released the rest of the week's schedule.
  • He plans to make announcements on drug prices and other economic matters, according to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

