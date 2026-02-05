The Weekly Hill Update - February 2, 2026

BakerHostetler are most popular:
Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- Several government departments have shut down as of Saturday, fallout from the deaths of two Americans in Minnesota at the hands of federal agents.
- Lawmakers are working toward reopening most of the closed agencies while negotiating reforms to immigration enforcement.
- The White House has hinted at policy announcements on prescription drug costs and other economic news from President Donald Trump.
HOUSE
- The House will be in session today through Thursday, voting on Senate-approved funding legislation to reopen government agencies that have shut down, with the exception of the Homeland Security Department.
- The Financial Services Committee on Wednesday will receive the Financial Stability Oversight Council's (FSOC) Annual Report to Congress in testimony from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
- Also Wednesday, the Energy & Commerce Subcommittee on Communications & Technology will hold a hearing on reauthorization of the FirstNet wireless program for first responders.
- The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.
SENATE
- The Senate will resume consideration of President Donald Trump's judicial nominees.
- The Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing tomorrow on modernizing the National Institutes of Health with Director Jay Bhattacharya.
- Thursday, Bessent will appear at the Banking Committee to deliver FSOC's report.
- The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.
WHITE HOUSE
- Trump has no public events scheduled today and the White House has not yet released the rest of the week's schedule.
- He plans to make announcements on drug prices and other economic matters, according to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
