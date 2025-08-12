Capital Snapshot: A Monthly Overview Of The Issues, Events, And Timelines Driving Federal Policy Decisions - August 2025

Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.

Our Legislative & Public Policy team is pleased to provide the August 2025 edition of "Capital Snapshot." Capital Snapshot includes a monthly summary of the issues, events, and timelines driving federal policy and political decisions.This month's edition contains a review of the landscape of the 119th Congress, including party breakdown of each chamber, upcoming special elections to fill vacancies, and upcoming congressional schedules and key dates. We also share an update on mid-decade congressional redistricting efforts in some states, particularly Texas and California. Additionally, we provide an update on the state of play and next steps for FY26 federal appropriations. Furthermore, we share legislative and policy updates across a variety of additional key policy areas, including: (1) tax; (2) financial services; (3) defense; (4) trade and tariffs; (5) technology; (6) artificial intelligence; (7) health care; (8) education; and (9) energy and environment. We also take a look at current public opinion polling on President Trump's job performance and policy priorities, and assess economic factors and conditions that could impact the future political landscape.

