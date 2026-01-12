CO AG Campaign Developments, ID And OR Appointments

- within Government and Public Sector topic(s)
- in United States
- within Intellectual Property, Immigration and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
- with readers working within the Insurance and Retail & Leisure industries
- Michael Allen, the District Attorney for El Paso and Teller Counties, announced that he is seeking the Republican nomination in the 2026 race for Colorado AG. Allen joins at least one other Republican candidate, Conner Pennington, who is also seeking the nomination. As we have previously reported, incumbent Colorado AG Phil Weiser is term-limited and running for governor in 2026, and multiple candidates have already entered the race for the Democratic nomination, including former Assistant U.S. Attorney for Colorado Hetal Doshi; Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty; Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold; and Denver attorney David Seligman.
- Idaho AG Raul Labrador announced the appointment of Joy Vega as Chief Deputy AG of the Energy and Natural Resources Division. Vega joined the Division in 2017 and previously served as Lead Deputy AG. She succeeds Scott Campbell, who is retiring after serving as division chief since 2023.
- Oregon AG Dan Rayfield announced the appointment of Paul Smith as Solicitor General. Smith has been with the Oregon Department of Justice for more than 20 years, including more than a decade as Deputy Solicitor General and most recently as Interim Solicitor General.
