Capital Snapshot: A Monthly Overview Of The Issues, Events, And Timelines Driving Federal Policy Decisions

Our Legislative & Public Policy team is pleased to provide the November 2025 edition of "Capital Snapshot." Capital Snapshot includes a monthly summary of the issues, events, and timelines driving federal policy and political decisions. This month's edition of the Capital Snapshot contains a review of the landscape of the 119th Congress, including upcoming congressional schedules and key dates, and recently announced retirements. We also share updates pertaining to the ongoing federal government shutdown, federal funding and the appropriations process, and trade and tariffs. Furthermore, we share some salient legislative and policy updates across a variety of additional key policy areas, including: (1) health care; (2) tax; (3) financial services; (4) artificial intelligence; (5) technology; (6) energy and environment; and (7) education. Additionally, we provide a detailed rundown of redistricting efforts across the country ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Our team also takes a look at current public opinion polling on President Trump's job performance and policy priorities, and assesses economic factors and conditions that could impact the future political landscape.

