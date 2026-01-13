Capital Snapshot: A Monthly Overview Of The Issues, Events, And Timelines Driving Federal Policy Decisions

Our Legislative & Public Policy team is pleased to provide the January 2026 edition of Capital Snapshot, which includes a monthly summary of the issues, events, and timelines driving federal policy and political decisions. This month's edition contains a review of the landscape of the 119th Congress, including upcoming congressional schedules and key dates, and recently announced retirements, resignations, vacancies, and candidacies. We also share updates pertaining to federal funding and the appropriations process, as well as trade and tariffs. Furthermore, we share some salient legislative and policy updates across a variety of additional key policy areas, including: (1) defense/the National Defense Authorization Act; (2) artificial intelligence; (3) technology; (4) data privacy; (5) tax; (6) financial services; (7) health care; (8) education; and (9) energy and environment. We have also included a 2026 look ahead section for each of the above policy areas. Additionally, we provide an overview and outlook of the upcoming 2026 midterm elections in November, as well as an update to our detailed rundown of redistricting efforts across the country ahead of the midterms. Our team also takes a look at current public opinion polling on President Trump's job performance and policy priorities, and assesses economic factors and conditions that could impact the future political landscape in an election year.

