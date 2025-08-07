OFCCP Releases 2025 VEVRAA Hiring Benchmark

The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.

The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs ("OFCCP") has released its 2025 Vietnam Era Veterans' Readjustment Assistance Act ("VEVRAA") national benchmark. Effective July 30, 2025, the new benchmark is 5.1%, a slight decrease from 2024's 5.2% benchmark. This is OFCCP's tenth reduction of the national benchmark, which has steadily declined since its inception in 2014.

The VEVRAA benchmark is the figure which federal contractors must use to assess the effectiveness of their outreach programs for the hiring of veterans, unless they opt to develop their own individualized hiring benchmark using applicable statistics and other metrics set forth in OFCCP's regulations (41 CFR § 60-300.45(b)(2)).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.