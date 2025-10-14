ARTICLE
14 October 2025

RI AG Race Sees Entry And Exit; WI AG To Seek Third Term

Rhode Island State Representative Jason Knight announced his intention to run for Rhode Island AG. A former prosecutor and criminal defense attorney...
  • Rhode Island State Representative Jason Knight announced his intention to run for Rhode Island AG. A former prosecutor and criminal defense attorney, Knight will compete against Keith Hoffmann for the Democratic primary nomination. Knight's announcement follows the withdrawal of Robert Craven, also a State Representative, from the race. Incumbent AG Peter Neronha, who is term-limited, has endorsed Hoffmann for the position.
  • Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul announced that he will seek reelection in 2026. Kaul, a Democrat, reportedly had considered running for governor, but ultimately decided to pursue a third term in office as AG.

