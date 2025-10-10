Cozen Cities - October 8, 2025

Housing & Real Estate

CHICAGO—Council Approves Coach House Legislation with Restrictions

The Chicago City Council approved coach houses citywide with ward-specific restrictions allowing aldermen to opt in for single-family areas. The compromise maintains aldermanic control and adds labor rules, drawing mixed reactions from housing and labor advocates.

NEW YORK CITY—City Releases Draft Comprehensive Industrial Strategy

The Departments of City Planning and Small Business Services, in partnership with the New York City Economic Development Corporation, released a draft of the NYC Industrial Plan, outlining the City's first comprehensive strategy to strengthen and modernize its industrial economy, including a citywide land use framework with new zoning tiers, streamlined development processes, and incentives for mixed-use industrial-residential projects.

RICHMOND—Council Approves Affordable Housing, Small Business Measures

The Richmond City Council unanimously passed two ordinances to add 180 affordable housing units and student housing near Virginia Union University. The Council also adopted a resolution to boost opportunities for small and minority-owned businesses through a comprehensive equity review and action plan.

TWIN CITIES—Minneapolis Council Holds Hearing on STOP Slumlords Ordinance

The Minneapolis City Council held a public hearing on the proposed Slumlord Tier Oversight and Protection (STOP) Slumlords Ordinance, which would require landlords of the city's worst-rated properties to meet with the Council before renewing their licenses.

Labor & Employment

BOSTON—Hotel Workers Strike Enters Fourth Week

A Boston hotel workers strike has entered its fourth week, with workers demanding higher wages, better staffing, and the reversal of COVID-era cuts. The action, organized by Unite Here, now involves four hotels.

LOS ANGELES—Council to Request Policy Barring Outside Work with ICE

The Los Angeles City Council is considering a motion to bar City employees from holding outside jobs with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or Border Patrol, aiming to maintain community trust and align with existing city and state sanctuary policies.

NEW YORK CITY—Unions Approve New Self-Funded Health Plan

New York City's largest public-sector unions approved a plan to shift more than 750,000 workers, retirees, and dependents to a new self-funded insurance model starting next year. City officials say it will expand provider networks and save $1 billion annually, but critics warn of privacy risks, denied care, and reduced out-of-network coverage.

PHILADELPHIA—Mayor Parker Reaffirms Use of Labor Agreements for City Projects

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker (D) signed an executive order requiring City agencies to consider project labor agreements for publicly funded work, reinforcing union-backed standards on pay and hiring.

PHILADELPHIA—Hotel Workers Strike in Center City Over Pay, Staffing

Nearly 200 hotel employees in Center City have gone on strike, calling for higher wages, better benefits, and improved staffing levels ahead of an anticipated surge in tourism.

SEATTLE—City Minimum Wage to Rise to $21.30 in 2026

Seattle's minimum wage will increase from $20.76 to $21.30 per hour on January 1, 2026, as part of the City's annual inflation adjustment tied to the Consumer Price Index. The Office of Labor Standards will provide updated workplace materials and support to help businesses comply and ensure workers are informed.

Policy & Politics

BALTIMORE—Mayor Scott Announces $48M Nonprofit Assessment Agreement

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (D) unveiled new payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreements with 14 major hospitals and universities that will double the organizations' annual contributions to the City from $6 million to $12 million by 2030.

CHICAGO—Mayor Johnson's City Council Leadership Restructuring Plan Crumbles

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's (D) plan to restructure Chicago City Council leadership fell apart due to last-minute disagreements among caucuses, delaying key appointments like vice mayor and zoning chair.

NEW YORK CITY—Mayor Adams Ends Reelection Bid

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) ended his reelection campaign, citing low poll numbers, a loss of public matching funds, and growing pressure from media and voters. The decision may reshape the final weeks of the race, with Andrew Cuomo (D) seeking to consolidate support against frontrunner Zohran Mamdani (D).

TWIN CITIES—DOJ Sues Minneapolis, St. Paul Over Sanctuary City Policies

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against Minneapolis and St. Paul—as well as the state of Minnesota—over their "sanctuary city" policies, claiming they unconstitutionally block cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. City leaders vowed to fight back, with both cities' mayors defending their support for immigrant communities.

Public Health & Safety

BALTIMORE—City Leaders Push Youth Initiatives Following Safety Gains

Mayor Scott reported major drops in youth violence alongside nearly 1,000 positive interactions through summer programs. Meanwhile, the City Council is considering legislation that would strengthen the Children and Youth Fund with improved transparency and grant processes.

SEATTLE—City Launches $14.7M Initiative to Curb Gun, Youth Violence

Seattle's Human Services Department opened a $14.7 million funding round for programs aimed at reducing gun violence and improving school safety, prioritizing youth, adults under 35, and Black community members. The funding will support intervention, mentorship, legal aid, basic needs assistance, and school safety services.

SEATTLE—Mayor Harrell Proposes Major Investments in Public Health, Crisis Response

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell (D) unveiled a budget plan to expand public health, emergency response, treatment, and diversion programs, including doubling the Community Assisted Response and Engagement (CARE) Department's 26-member Crisis Response Team.

Taxes & Spending

CHICAGO—City Budget Fight a Political Minefield for Mayor Johnson

Mayor Johnson faces a $1.15 billion budget shortfall as he prepares to unveil his 2026 proposal, navigating tensions with aldermen, labor groups, and business leaders while resisting politically risky property tax hikes. With the City Council expected to play a larger role in shaping the final plan, the budget fight could test his leadership and define his political future ahead of the 2027 election.

TWIN CITIES—St. Paul Proposes Increased Budgets, Property Taxes for 2026

St. Paul and Ramsey County proposed 2026 budget increases—$887 million and $929 million—targeting housing, public safety, and essential services. To fund them, property taxes would rise 5.3% in the city and 9.75% in the county, potentially raising the average homeowner's bill by more than $600.

SAN DIEGO—Water Rate Hikes Crucial, Budget Experts Warn Ahead of Vote

San Diego is proposing water and sewer rate hikes of 62% and 31% over four years to offset rising costs and declining revenue, with the most urgent need in the water system. Budget experts warn that without the increases, the City would face service cuts, staff reductions, and higher long-term repair costs.

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Mayor Bowser Revives Economic Plan with Legal Poker, Blackjack

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) proposed legalizing poker and blackjack, cracking down on illegal street vending, and easing zoning hurdles to boost revenue and attract development. Her plan also includes measures to streamline affordable housing projects and allow businesses to challenge burdensome taxes.

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Debate Continues Over Bottle Deposit Proposal

A D.C. Council bill to add a 10-cent deposit on bottles and cans drew strong input from supporters who say it could reduce litter and improve recycling and opponents concerned about costs and operational challenges for businesses.

Transportation & Mobility

LOS ANGELES—City to Use 500 Zero-Emissions Buses During 2028 Olympics

Los Angeles will deploy 500 zero-emissions school buses for the 2028 Summer Olympics as part of its "no car" Games initiative, repurposing district school buses normally idle during summer. Mayor Karen Bass (D) emphasized the effort's environmental benefits, with public transit playing a central role in transporting spectators to most venues.

TWIN CITIES—Minneapolis Speed Cameras Activated for Pilot Program

Minneapolis has activated its first speed cameras as part of a four-year pilot program, with warnings to be issued in October and fines starting in November for drivers going 10+ miles per hour over the limit.