Eyes On Washington: Shutdown Briefing – Day 24

Welcome to the Eyes on Washington: Shutdown Briefing. During the federal government shutdown, we will be sharing concise, client-focused updates to help you stay informed on key developments, legislative dynamics and potential impacts to your operations and federal engagement.

Breaking News

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Doug Collins said that the shutdown forced a VA regional office in the Philippines to close, preventing more than 11,000 overseas veterans and family members from accessing benefits. Secretary Collins added that the department is experiencing a backlog of about 15,000 veterans who are waiting to enroll in transition assistance and career counseling. He warned that veterans who do not receive assistance might "turn away from the VA completely because they are frustrated."

Status Update

Today marks Day 24 of the federal government shutdown. Negotiations on reopening the government remain stalled.

Leadership Dynamics

Democratic Leadership: Expresses concern about the impending funding shortfall to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on Nov. 1 due to the government shutdown. U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said that the program has an emergency contingency fund of about $5 billion that could be used to avert funding shortages on November 1. He argued that Republicans are "trying to weaponize hunger," adding that the Republicans' One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R.1) cut tens of billions of dollars from the SNAP program.

Executive Branch Developments

Presidential Engagement: President Donald Trump traveled to Malaysia today to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting. The president will then go to Japan and South Korea next week, raising concerns that shutdown negotiations will further stall in the president's absence.

Key Milestones Ahead

Late October through November: The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) may begin to experience funding shortfalls. Last week, the White House added funds from other programs and indicated that it will use tariff revenue to temporarily sustain the WIC program. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said there is insufficient funding to cover all November Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Administration officials are exploring ways to continue WIC and SNAP nutrition benefits, including potentially using tariff revenues.

Strategic Considerations for Clients

Agency Engagement: Clients should anticipate delays in regulatory reviews, permitting and federal communications.

Clients should anticipate delays in regulatory reviews, permitting and federal communications. Contracting and Grants: Federal contractors may experience payment disruptions and limited access to agency personnel.

Federal contractors may experience payment disruptions and limited access to agency personnel. Policy Positioning: The shutdown may create new leverage points in legislative negotiations. Clients with interests in appropriations, healthcare, defense and infrastructure should monitor developments closely.

