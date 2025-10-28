DEI Under Review – Compliance Considerations For Government Contractors (Video)

Amy C. Hoang’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
- within Government and Public Sector topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Property industries
Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
- within Government, Public Sector, Compliance and Consumer Protection topic(s)
Amy Hoang is joined by Christy Kiely from the OFCCP and People Analytics group to discuss options for contractors adjusting their DEI programs.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.