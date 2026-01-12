ARTICLE
12 January 2026

Prioritizing The Warfighter In Defense Contracting (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Contributor

Authorizes the Department of War (DOW) to identify underperforming defense contractors and restrict stock buybacks, dividends, executive compensation practices, and certain advocacy benefits until contractors...
Authorizes the Department of War (DOW) to identify underperforming defense contractors and restrict stock buybacks, dividends, executive compensation practices, and certain advocacy benefits until contractors demonstrate sufficient performance, investment, and production capacity, using existing statutory and contractual enforcement tools when necessary.

The order requires contractor reviews within 30 days, remediation discussions within 15 days of notice, incorporation of new compensation and distribution restrictions into future contracts within 60 days, and establishes ongoing review and enforcement authority thereafter.

