Prioritizing The Warfighter In Defense Contracting (Trump EO Tracker)

Authorizes the Department of War (DOW) to identify underperforming defense contractors and restrict stock buybacks, dividends, executive compensation practices, and certain advocacy benefits until contractors demonstrate sufficient performance, investment, and production capacity, using existing statutory and contractual enforcement tools when necessary.

The order requires contractor reviews within 30 days, remediation discussions within 15 days of notice, incorporation of new compensation and distribution restrictions into future contracts within 60 days, and establishes ongoing review and enforcement authority thereafter.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.