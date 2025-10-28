The Topline: Steptoe Appropriations Newsletter

Still Closed for Business. Washington's shutdown saga is less a ticking time bomb than a slow grind, with both political parties dug in deeper than ever. Polling shows neither side is bearing the brunt of public blame, reinforcing the belief on both sides that they hold the upper hand and diminishing any urgency to negotiate. It's déjà vu from last week: each party operating in its own parallel universe, repeating familiar talking points inside well‑sealed echo chambers. The question now is when fatigue will set in with the public.

November 1st still looms as a possible pressure point, bringing health insurance open enrollment, more missed paychecks, and talk of Affordable Care Act (ACA) premium hikes. But expectations for a breakthrough remain low. Democrats continue to press for ACA subsidy extensions, while Republicans refuse to negotiate until the government reopens. Proposals to ease the pain for federal workers, such as paying those working during the shutdown or all federal employees, have failed in the Senate along largely party‑line votes, and any eventual agreement on such measures could remove another source of pressure to strike a broader funding deal.

Democrats have sought to draw the White House more directly into negotiations, hoping President Trump could bring congressional Republicans on board. While he has previously signaled openness, he recently rejected their overtures, declaring there would be no talks until the government reopens. Reports of Republicans working with the administration on an ACA subsidy proposal should be viewed skeptically; only about a quarter of House Republicans support an extension, far short of the 50–60 percent conference backing typically needed to move legislation to the floor.

If history is a guide, shutdowns often end suddenly — but only when outside events or public pressure force both sides to blink. So far, that moment hasn't arrived.

Shifting Deadlines. As the shutdown drags on, GOP leadership is informally gaming out a new continuing resolution (CR) with deadlines extending into January or beyond, aware that each week of closure pushes back the timeline to wrap FY26 appropriations. For context, Speaker Johnson (R-LA) noted prior to the shutdown that appropriators would likely need at least seven weeks to finalize and enact full‑year spending bills. While the specific deadline for a revised CR is still under discussion, an extension into January 2026 is currently considered the most viable option by appropriators.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R‑SD) has cautioned that the longer the shutdown persists, the greater the likelihood Congress will be forced into a full‑year CR — an outcome that would freeze current funding levels and limit the ability to enact programmatic changes. Indeed, some Republicans have begun floating the idea of a CR extending through December 2026 as a potential resolution; however, such a long‑term extension would face significant opposition from appropriators and is unlikely to gain traction.

The Bottom Line: With November fast approaching, the political calculus offers little reason for either party to shift course. The "offramps" floated so far lack viability, meaning a new and more compelling path will be required to break the stalemate. For now, the path forward remains elusive.

