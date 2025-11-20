The Weekly Hill Update - November 17, 2025

Adam J. Higgins’s articles from BakerHostetler are most popular:
- in United States
BakerHostetler are most popular:
- with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations and Telecomms industries
Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- Congress returns to normal legislative business after ending the 43-day government shutdown.
- The House plans to vote Tuesday on legislation mandating the release of federal files related to Jeffrey Epstein, despite Republican leaders' efforts to prevent the bill's consideration.
- President Donald Trump will host Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House.
HOUSE
- The House will be in session throughout the week, taking up the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
- The Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing tomorrow on the future of deposit insurance.
- Thursday, the Foreign Affairs South and Central Asia Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled "Export Control Loopholes: Chipmaking Tools and their Subcomponents."
- The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.
SENATE
- The Senate will continue voting on Trump's nominees.
- Wednesday, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing on the Bureau of Land Management's land use planning process.
- Also Wednesday, the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Aviation, Space, and Innovation will hold a hearing on how government shutdowns affect air travel.
- The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.
WHITE HOUSE
- Today, Trump will meet with the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 and speak at the McDonald's Impact Summit in Washington.
- Tomorrow, he will host bin Salman at the White House.
- Thursday, Trump will host Israeli hostages recently released by Hamas after last month's peace deal.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.