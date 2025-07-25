ARTICLE
25 July 2025

The Weekly Hill Update - July 21, 2025

B
BakerHostetler

Contributor

BakerHostetler logo
Recognized as one of the top firms for client service, BakerHostetler is a leading national law firm that helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. With five core national practice groups — Business, Labor and Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation, and Tax — the firm has more than 970 lawyers located in 14 offices coast to coast. BakerHostetler is widely regarded as having one of the country’s top 10 tax practices, a nationally recognized litigation practice, an award-winning data privacy practice and an industry-leading business practice. The firm is also recognized internationally for its groundbreaking work recovering more than $13 billion in the Madoff Recovery Initiative, representing the SIPA Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Visit bakerlaw.com
Explore Firm Details
Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
United States Government, Public Sector
Adam J. Higgins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.

HEADLINES

  • Congress is in its final full week with both chambers in session prior to the long August recess.
  • President Donald Trump will travel to Scotland and meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
  • Trump will also speak at a summit on artificial intelligence.

HOUSE

  • The House will be in session today through Thursday, voting on legislation to nullify several Biden administration rules from the Bureau of Land Management.
  • The Natural Resources Committee will hold an oversight hearing tomorrow regarding National Environmental Policy Act permitting processes.
  • Wednesday, the Armed Services Committee will hold a hearing with several Pentagon officials on reforming Defense Department acquisition.
  • The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.

SENATE

  • The Senate will begin voting on fiscal year 2026 appropriations bills.
  • The Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing tomorrow on drones and public safety.
  • Wednesday, the Energy and Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing on challenges with increased electricity demand.
  • The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

  • Tomorrow, Trump will host Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House.
  • Wednesday, he will deliver a keynote address at a "Winning the AI Race" summit.
  • Friday, Trump will depart for Scotland for a five-day trip, including a meeting with Starmer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adam J. Higgins
Adam J. Higgins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More