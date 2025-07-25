The Weekly Hill Update - July 21, 2025

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- Congress is in its final full week with both chambers in session prior to the long August recess.
- President Donald Trump will travel to Scotland and meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
- Trump will also speak at a summit on artificial intelligence.
HOUSE
- The House will be in session today through Thursday, voting on legislation to nullify several Biden administration rules from the Bureau of Land Management.
- The Natural Resources Committee will hold an oversight hearing tomorrow regarding National Environmental Policy Act permitting processes.
- Wednesday, the Armed Services Committee will hold a hearing with several Pentagon officials on reforming Defense Department acquisition.
- The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.
SENATE
- The Senate will begin voting on fiscal year 2026 appropriations bills.
- The Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing tomorrow on drones and public safety.
- Wednesday, the Energy and Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing on challenges with increased electricity demand.
- The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.
WHITE HOUSE
- Tomorrow, Trump will host Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House.
- Wednesday, he will deliver a keynote address at a "Winning the AI Race" summit.
- Friday, Trump will depart for Scotland for a five-day trip, including a meeting with Starmer.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.