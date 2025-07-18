The Weekly Hill Update - July 14, 2025

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- The Senate will take up the White House's proposed cuts to the federal budget ahead of Friday's deadline.
- President Donald Trump is hosting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House.
- The House plans to vote on Senate-approved legislation to create a regulatory framework for stablecoins.
HOUSE
- The House will be in session today through Thursday, taking up the Senate's GENIUS Act.
- The Judiciary Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust will hold a hearing tomorrow on bankruptcy law and potential reforms.
- Also tomorrow, the Education and Workforce Committee will hold a hearing with university leaders on antisemitism in higher education.
SENATE
- The Senate will vote on the White House's rescissions bill, which the House passed last month, ahead of a Friday deadline to pass the proposed funding cuts.
- The Environment and Public Works Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday on reauthorizing surface transportation programs.
- Thursday, the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing on independent workers' access to benefits.
WHITE HOUSE
- Today, Trump is hosting Rutte at the White House.
- Tomorrow, he will attend the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit, hosted by Carnegie Mellon University.
- Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance will visit West Pittston, Penn., to tout the passage of Republicans' One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
