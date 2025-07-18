ARTICLE
18 July 2025

The Weekly Hill Update - July 14, 2025

B
BakerHostetler

Contributor

BakerHostetler logo
Recognized as one of the top firms for client service, BakerHostetler is a leading national law firm that helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. With five core national practice groups — Business, Labor and Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation, and Tax — the firm has more than 970 lawyers located in 14 offices coast to coast. BakerHostetler is widely regarded as having one of the country’s top 10 tax practices, a nationally recognized litigation practice, an award-winning data privacy practice and an industry-leading business practice. The firm is also recognized internationally for its groundbreaking work recovering more than $13 billion in the Madoff Recovery Initiative, representing the SIPA Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Visit bakerlaw.com
Explore Firm Details
Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
United States Tax
Adam J. Higgins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.

HEADLINES

  • The Senate will take up the White House's proposed cuts to the federal budget ahead of Friday's deadline.
  • President Donald Trump is hosting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House.
  • The House plans to vote on Senate-approved legislation to create a regulatory framework for stablecoins.

HOUSE

  • The House will be in session today through Thursday, taking up the Senate's GENIUS Act.
  • The Judiciary Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust will hold a hearing tomorrow on bankruptcy law and potential reforms.
  • Also tomorrow, the Education and Workforce Committee will hold a hearing with university leaders on antisemitism in higher education.
  • The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.

SENATE

  • The Senate will vote on the White House's rescissions bill, which the House passed last month, ahead of a Friday deadline to pass the proposed funding cuts.
  • The Environment and Public Works Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday on reauthorizing surface transportation programs.
  • Thursday, the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing on independent workers' access to benefits.
  • The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

  • Today, Trump is hosting Rutte at the White House.
  • Tomorrow, he will attend the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit, hosted by Carnegie Mellon University.
  • Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance will visit West Pittston, Penn., to tout the passage of Republicans' One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adam J. Higgins
Adam J. Higgins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More