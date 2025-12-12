The Weekly Hill Update - December 08, 2025

Adam J. Higgins’s articles from BakerHostetler are most popular:
Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- Congress plans to take up the annual National Defense Authorization Act.
- Debate continues over the pending expiration of enhanced subsidies for Affordable Care Act health insurance plans, with the Senate planning a vote this week.
- President Donald Trump will announce an aid package for farmers.
HOUSE
- The House will be in session tomorrow through Friday, planning to take up legislation aiming to promote access to capital and the NDAA.
- The Homeland Security Committee on Thursday will hold a hearing on worldwide threats to the homeland with Secretary Kristi Noem and National Counterterrorism Center Director Joseph Kent.
- Also Thursday, the Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on potential reforms to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.
- The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.
SENATE
- The Senate will vote on a Democratic proposal to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies.
- The Judiciary Committee tomorrow will hold a hearing on protecting children online.
- On Wednesday, the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing on the future of retirement.
- The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.
WHITE HOUSE
- Today, Trump plans to announce $12 billion in assistance to farmers at an event at the White House.
- He will travel to the Poconos tomorrow to discuss his economic agenda.
- The White House has not yet released additional information on Trump's schedule later this week.
