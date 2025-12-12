ARTICLE
12 December 2025

The Weekly Hill Update - December 08, 2025

B
BakerHostetler

Contributor

BakerHostetler logo
Recognized as one of the top firms for client service, BakerHostetler is a leading national law firm that helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. With five core national practice groups — Business, Labor and Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation, and Tax — the firm has more than 970 lawyers located in 14 offices coast to coast. BakerHostetler is widely regarded as having one of the country’s top 10 tax practices, a nationally recognized litigation practice, an award-winning data privacy practice and an industry-leading business practice. The firm is also recognized internationally for its groundbreaking work recovering more than $13 billion in the Madoff Recovery Initiative, representing the SIPA Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Visit bakerlaw.com
Explore Firm Details
Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
United States Employment and HR
Adam J. Higgins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Adam J. Higgins’s articles from BakerHostetler are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.

HEADLINES

  • Congress plans to take up the annual National Defense Authorization Act.
  • Debate continues over the pending expiration of enhanced subsidies for Affordable Care Act health insurance plans, with the Senate planning a vote this week.
  • President Donald Trump will announce an aid package for farmers.

HOUSE

  • The House will be in session tomorrow through Friday, planning to take up legislation aiming to promote access to capital and the NDAA.
  • The Homeland Security Committee on Thursday will hold a hearing on worldwide threats to the homeland with Secretary Kristi Noem and National Counterterrorism Center Director Joseph Kent.
  • Also Thursday, the Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on potential reforms to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.
  • The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.

SENATE

  • The Senate will vote on a Democratic proposal to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies.
  • The Judiciary Committee tomorrow will hold a hearing on protecting children online.
  • On Wednesday, the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing on the future of retirement.
  • The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

  • Today, Trump plans to announce $12 billion in assistance to farmers at an event at the White House.
  • He will travel to the Poconos tomorrow to discuss his economic agenda.
  • The White House has not yet released additional information on Trump's schedule later this week.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Adam J. Higgins
Adam J. Higgins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More