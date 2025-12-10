ARTICLE
10 December 2025

OFCCP Raises Jurisdictional Thresholds Under Two Equal Employment Opportunity Mandates

Key Highlights

  • Under Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 503) (extending protection to individuals with disabilities), the basic coverage threshold increased from $15,000 to $20,000.
  • Under the Vietnam Era Veterans' Readjustment Assistance Act (VEVRAA) (extending protection based on veteran status), the basic coverage threshold increased from $150,000 to $200,000.
  • Although the Affirmative Action Program (AAP) coverage remains the same for Section 503, the AAP coverage requirements increased accordingly for the VEVRAA and now apply to contractors and subcontractors with at least 50 employees and a single contract of $200,000 or more.

On October 1, 2025, the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) increased the jurisdictional thresholds for two key federal contractor laws: Section 503 and the VEVRAA. These higher thresholds affect whether a contractor is covered by each law and, as a result, whether it must maintain written AAPs for individuals with disabilities and protected veterans.

The increases result from the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council's periodic review and inflationary adjustment of "acquisition-related" thresholds in federal procurement statutes as required by Section 807 of the Ronald Reagan National Defense Authorization Act (41 U.S.C. § 1908).

As part of its assistance efforts, the OFCCP has issued a "Jurisdictional Thresholds" infographic and updated its webpage with additional guidance and tools.

While federal affirmative action plan requirements for women and minorities have changed significantly in 2025, federal contractors are reminded that affirmative action requirements for individuals with disabilities and veterans remain in effect for covered contractors.

Authors
Photo of Erin Schilling
Erin Schilling
Photo of William (Liam) Whitaker
William (Liam) Whitaker
