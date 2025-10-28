ARTICLE
28 October 2025

Stalemate In Washington: Shutdown Politics And Election Forecasts (Podcast)

As the U.S. enters its fourth week of the government shutdown, The Lobby Shop team breaks down where the pain points are emerging...
Joshua C. Zive,Dylan Pasiuk, and Liam P. Donovan
As the U.S. enters its fourth week of the government shutdown, The Lobby Shop team breaks down where the pain points are emerging, the political strategies driving the standoff, and what potential paths forward might look like. Hosts Josh Zive, Dylan Pasiuk and Liam Donovan examine how Democrats have stayed unified, what's motivating both parties to hold their lines, and what it may take to end the shutdown. They also preview the upcoming Virginia and New Jersey elections, exploring how these off-year races could serve as national bellwethers for both parties heading into 2026.

