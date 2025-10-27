Eyes On Washington: Shutdown Briefing – Day 23

Welcome to the Eyes on Washington: Shutdown Briefing. During the federal government shutdown, we will be sharing concise, client-focused updates to help you stay informed on key developments, legislative dynamics and potential impacts to your operations and federal engagement.

Breaking News

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) wrapped up a marathon speech protesting the Trump Administration during the government shutdown. He held the floor of the U.S. Senate for more than 22 hours, making it the third-longest speech in the chamber's history.

Status Update

Today marks Day 23 of the federal government shutdown. Negotiations on reopening the government remain stalled.

Congressional Activity

After failing 13 times to pass the Republican-backed "clean continuing resolution" (CR), the Senate failed to pass the Shutdown Fairness Act, which would have paid essential federal workers, members of the military and contractors during the shutdown. The vote failed 54-45, six votes short of overcoming the 60-vote filibuster.

Leadership Dynamics

Democratic Leadership: Maintains that the shutdown could force Congress to extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies. U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) argued that Republicans should provide Americans the same certainty on healthcare that they afforded wealthy people with permanent tax breaks through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Maintains that the shutdown could force Congress to extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies. U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) argued that Republicans should provide Americans the same certainty on healthcare that they afforded wealthy people with permanent tax breaks through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Republican Leadership: Continues to criticize Democrats for prolonging the shutdown. Referencing the comments of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) suggesting that American families are Democrats' leverage in the shutdown, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) called the Democrats' actions "utterly shameful." In the other chamber, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) gathered a group of Republican senators to discuss possible paths forward on healthcare when the government reopens.

Continues to criticize Democrats for prolonging the shutdown. Referencing the comments of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) suggesting that American families are Democrats' leverage in the shutdown, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) called the Democrats' actions "utterly shameful." In the other chamber, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) gathered a group of Republican senators to discuss possible paths forward on healthcare when the government reopens. Bipartisan Engagement: The Senate is holding votes on the CR, cloture and nominations, while the House convenes on a pro forma basis.

Executive Branch Developments

Presidential Engagement: President Donald Trump declined requests from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Jeffries for a meeting during the shutdown. He said he would meet with them only after they reopen the government.

President Donald Trump declined requests from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Jeffries for a meeting during the shutdown. He said he would meet with them only after they reopen the government. Travel: U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that he cannot guarantee Americans that their flights will be on time and not be canceled. He explained the availability of planes will depend on air traffic controllers going to work during the shutdown and added, "If they do not, we'll know whose fault it is."

Key Milestones Ahead

Late October through November: The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) may begin to experience funding shortfalls. Last week, the White House added funds from other programs and indicated that it will use tariff revenue to temporarily sustain the WIC program. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said there is insufficient funding to cover all November Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) may begin to experience funding shortfalls. Last week, the White House added funds from other programs and indicated that it will use tariff revenue to temporarily sustain the WIC program. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said there is insufficient funding to cover all November Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. October 24: Federal civilian workers are projected to miss their first full paycheck.

Federal civilian workers are projected to miss their first full paycheck. October 25: President Trump is expected to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Malaysia, then visit Japan and Korea.

President Trump is expected to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Malaysia, then visit Japan and Korea. October 31: House staff are expected to miss their paychecks. Members of Congress will continue to receive pay throughout the shutdown. Pentagon workers likely will be paid again by the administration, using available balances in other accounts, as they were on October 15.

House staff are expected to miss their paychecks. Members of Congress will continue to receive pay throughout the shutdown. Pentagon workers likely will be paid again by the administration, using available balances in other accounts, as they were on October 15. November 1: The ACA open enrollment period begins. The House-passed CR does not include an extension of ACA tax credits, which are set to expire at the end of the year.

The ACA open enrollment period begins. The House-passed CR does not include an extension of ACA tax credits, which are set to expire at the end of the year. November 1: 25 states, including California, Arkansas, Hawaii, Indiana, Mississippi and New Jersey, will not be issuing SNAP benefits for the month.

25 states, including California, Arkansas, Hawaii, Indiana, Mississippi and New Jersey, will not be issuing SNAP benefits for the month. November 4: Off-year gubernatorial elections are held in Virginia and New Jersey.

Off-year gubernatorial elections are held in Virginia and New Jersey. November 7: Non-exempt federal employees will have worked one month without pay.

Strategic Considerations for Clients

Agency Engagement: Clients should anticipate delays in regulatory reviews, permitting and federal communications.

Clients should anticipate delays in regulatory reviews, permitting and federal communications. Contracting and Grants: Federal contractors may experience payment disruptions and limited access to agency personnel.

Federal contractors may experience payment disruptions and limited access to agency personnel. Policy Positioning: The shutdown may create new leverage points in legislative negotiations. Clients with interests in appropriations, healthcare, defense and infrastructure should monitor developments closely.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.